The War Poems are a daily witnessing of the pain and suffering of two nations.

After waking to the news of the Israeli massacre by Hamas on October 7th, I had great difficulty expressing my pain, horror and absolute sorrow not only for Israelis whose families were killed in the most vicious of ways, but also for Palestinians because I knew what was to come and the feeling was terrifying. I felt paralyzed as a Jewish woman who had lived in Israel in the late 1980s and had become part of the peace movement, Shalom Achshav, Peace NOW. My relationships in Israel were with both Arab and Israeli, Muslim and Jew, side by side carrying peace and love in our hearts for each other.

Within days of October 7th, I began to process my feelings through my poetry. Every morning, I wake and read the news of the war, then meditate to feel what I have to say, and then I write. One poem for every day of this war. These have become The War Poems. I will continue to write until there is peace or a truce.

These poems are not about division or divisiveness. If anything, they are about our oneness as human beings.

War #1

war

is poverty

of the mind

War Poem #2

war

is the malnourished

heart

War #3

a mantra to help me remember who I am

in this time

of war

*

i

love

and within

her spirit

i

live

War Poem #4

how much does it cost

to wage war

to Love

War #5

War roams beneath the bared souls of flowers

War surrounds the heart like a tumor

War can be heard in the silence of death

War wears the petals of a child’s eyes forever closed

War spatters blood on the leaves of eucalyptus trees

War harvests misery

War is a broken ladder on either side

War is the baker making loaves for the hungry

War is the mother holding tightly to thorns

War is the scent of burning breath

War is not a revolution

War is not a revelation

War is cowardice in the face of love

War is a terrorist

War is the dog chasing its tail

War is a drifter looking for its dime

War is not for lovers

War feasts on love

War is rapacious

War meandered into our gardens and never left

War Poem #6

and yet

some still believe

there is a god

War Poem #7

from sand and dirt

they make ovens

to feed each other

bread

War Poem #8

how high the mountain rises

beyond its highest peak

on the ground

leaves swirl in the bellows

in between the two

love ripples submerged

War Poem #9

*

i do

not resist

i open

in the exhale

to exist

War Poem #10

*

what exists

in the hours of no longer

infinite loss

and the governments parlay

the back and forth of the broom

leaves blow to the curb

then cross the blood stained streets

we’ve snuffed the candles

no miracles

today

in the formidable play

of whose side of the street are you on

anyway

War Poem #11

between borders

the desert mountains

purple before the sun

nubian ibex edge into twilight

feeding into the awe

War Poem #12

*

vining bougainvillea

follow no borders

War Poem #13

i am walking inside

my memory

in dahab

on the red sea

its lips salting my skin

across the water is saudi arabia

behind me

mountains with roots

that berry in deserts of age

the sound of the oud

i am adopted

by a bedouin family

into the language of the heart

the sea is quiet

camels drape the land

with morning and mourning

War Poem #14

i’ve sat in arab villages

along the sea

drinking tea

eating dried fruits

with children and elders

with love in our eyes

and hope in our hearts

for each other’s survival

where saying i love you

is something to cherish

never to fear

War Poem #15

the holy scrolls

of grief unwind

widows gather

like stuck keys on a typewriter

over graves

and flowers

War Poem #16

beneath the rubble

petals flower

deals are made

in water

grandmother shields

a child’s eyes

from the glare of inhumanity

War Poem #17

(L’Chaim)

who is allowed to live

and who to smell jasmine on the vine

or drink mint tea in the sinai

or make love beneath a bridge

in the shadow of the moon

where on god’s green earth exists

not a prison for the poor

where babies are not sold and soldiered and pawned

at the very same time

in different lands

in different wars

the precipice licks ice cream from its cone

waiting at the head of the line for the big bonanza

the oil companies gaggle

the war machine revs its hi$$$ and death engines

politicians clamor for the golden toilet seat

in a genocide to which they’ve cheered l’chaim

War Poem #18

the moon comes up from the margins

lighting its way into consciousness

on earth

this once revered and holy place

now just a place

to bury the dead

and sweep the ashes of war

War Poem #19

if i could sit with you

i would bring you bread

and tea with rumaanim

felafel and warm pita

and gifts for your family

if

is such an empty word

it resigns itself to failure

War #20

leaves blow down from their trees

crossing fields and hoof prints of deer

up the coyote trail past the quail

i watch them traverse this desert landscape

driven this way and then

beyond my sight

where all I can feel

is their fear in the silence

between the gnashing teeth of bombs

War #21

i’ved counted the seeds of the rimon

in each seed

a voice

a mantra

of love

compassion

and a warning

War #22

daybreak slices its way

like a candied layer cake

across the desert sky

one might think

that all is well

in the world

the fruit trees gave

farmers harvested the fruit

pies were made

peaches canned

the first frost is now days old

but i still have not

put a mezuzah on our door

War Poem #23

yesterday’s poem

was just

silence

on the page

War Poem #24

it seems there is a paywall

on peace

War Poem #25

i have burned

all the propaganda

beneath moons

of bloodshed

for love

War Poem #26

if the trunk of even

the oldest olive tree

is cut down

it does not die

from its roots

shoots arise to grow

ensuring its continued existence

and from the shatter

of hearts

seeds

War Poem #27

without anesthesia

let us hear the truth

about war

War Poem #28

this big coyote

walks across the field

turns at the stand of trees

takes a few long steps

sniffs the wind

crosses over

in the secrecy of grasses

for the hen house

War Poem #29

we wait

for no one

is coming

War Poem #30

the desert air is dry

it will not pretend

to be your savior

or hear sorrow

or wet the wadis

with your tears

but if you are still

in the heat of its winds

it will provide

sails to navigate

the waters of the soul

War Poem #31

it’s been 36 days since

War Poem #32

to write the unspeakable

to bring

my horror

to the page

they

burned jewish babies

in kitchen ovens

and in turn

as the merry-go-round

of war

with one bomb

or one thousand

ten thousand babies

became black smoke

billowing toward

no one’s heaven

War Poem #33

war

is not

a metaphor

War Poem #34

in oneness

transcendence

of dueling narratives

War Poem #35

how does one sleep

on rubble and ash

on the sharp edge

of fear

how does one sleep

waiting for answers

from the dead

how does one sleep

in the searing divisions of a nation

created for survival

how does one sleep

after the cries of babies

are silenced

by grenades

how does one sleep

after walking through

the mutilation of a dream

how does one sleep

when the pillows of justice

are covered in bloodshed

how does one sleep

when sorrow is the sunrise

and terror the rising moon

how does one sleep

when peace is war

and war is peace

how does one sleep

in a world hell-bent

on destruction

how does one sleep

when there is no comfort

for the living

how does one sleep

at all

War Poem #36

(peace offering dream)

i plait november’s red willows

into my greying hair

crouch then crawl

inside the desert’s holy waters

where there a fallen bough

of juniper curls naked to my waist

then into blue of early evening light

high at the mountain’s peak

upon the footsteps of the ages

rock of sages and breath

of the wild ram and sallow hiss

of snake and faraway draw

i lay my body’s gown

of magpie of coyote

they sing their sonata

such a wild sky

i offer my soul to join

we sing for mercy for peace for love

to no one at all who hears

the gods are all dead

the living tortured remnants of ghosts remain

War Poem #37

place your burden

and yours

and yes

yours

all the sorrow

tears

scars

blood

all the devastation

of war and longing

for peace

into this basket

pomegranate seeds woven

in fractals of flowers

let us mix them

then spill onto earth

these burdens

to see

the sorrow

tears and blood

that all the burden

is one burden

a collective burden

undifferentiated

by place or culture

but as the burden belonging

to all of humanity

War Poem #38

in the name of Rachel Corrie

in the name of Ahed Tamimi

in the name of Israeli mothers

in the name of Palestinian mothers

in the name of all the children

cease fire now

in the name of humanity

let us bow down before sanity

like Abraham did before the people

so that he could bury his wife

so that we may bury this war

so that we can forgive

traumas we’ve carried

since gods became mortals

for the sake of the living

for the wail of the wolf

for the tender buds of spring

let us forgive and let go

lift this fog from the rivers

shine a light so bright that no soldier can see

a light so candescent that governments can hide nothing

a light so fierce that shadows cease

a light so radiant we it blinds all hatred

i toss the seeds to the unfair four winds

to heal

to bury the dead

to care for the living

to mend our hearts

to remember our breath

to engage in love

to love

to love

to love

and never more

raise arms

in war

War Poem #39

children

how I weep the weight

of what would have been

this season’s olive harvest

none emerges

who know the curatives

for this impermanence of peace

so i must cure my own

in your name

from the salt of my tears

and the briny muscle of my heart

and in your name

i will plant young trees of olive

of fig and carob

bare rooted all

as is my soul

beside it i will toss the seeds of barley

to the earth, then braid challah

from the grain sprouting in your name

for shabbat for the healing

that must come

for love for unity

that may not ever grow

War Poem #40

rage turns

to flame

flowering

in the spinning

splintered wheels

of desperation

in the swelter

the swale

of divide

War Poem #41

*

in the distance

the mountain trees

change color before becoming

the moon

War Poem #42

(Galilee Fumitory, an extremely rare flower in Israel’s Hanita Forest near Lebanon)

did you mean by saying

from the river to the sea

that you yearn to discover

the flowering path

that you have seen

the wild tulips hatch

upon the northern hills

and spotted the rarest flower

like a violet-colored peace

so extremely rare

seen by too few to believe

it could be real

when you saw the flowering lily

felt its petals in your soul

that light and grace grow plentiful

from the hills of galilee

south into the sea

did it show you that of flowers

all are we

i’m certain this must be

what you meant when you said

from the river to the sea

of flowers all are we

of flowers all are we