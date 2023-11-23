A Thanksgiving Letter to Biden From a Palestinian Great Grandmother

by

Dear Mr. Biden,

I wonder how you and your guests for Thanksgiving dinner on the 23rd will be able to celebrate when so many families in Gaza have lost dear ones and have been deprived of their homes, food, and shelter due to the Israeli invasion of Gaza which you could have stopped immediately. No humans, including medical teams and news reporters, along with buildings, hospitals, schools or churches and mosques have been spared. I hope the sight of those babies in incubators will make you and your guests at the White House lose your appetite.

However, as you claim to be a man of faith, I would like to remind you of the words of our Lord according to Luke 4:18-19 “The spirit of the Lord is on me because he has anointed me to preach good news to the poor, he has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to release the oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”

So hopefully during this blessed season you will spare the people of the Holy Land further suffering under an occupation that is morally and financially supported by your administration.

Samia Nasir Khoury

A 90-year-old Palestinian Great Grandmother