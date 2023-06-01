Zaporizhzhia Gazette: Notes on an Unfolding Nuclear Crisis

by

At the UN Security Council meeting two days ago, Mariano Grossi presented 5 principles to keep Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant- ZNPP- safe during the coming Ukraine counteroffensive. The Ukrainian army is expected to cross the Dnieper River and head for Mariupol, with ZNPP directly in its path. Russia controls the area around the plant, and has already evacuated many of the inhabitants. Others have received iodide tablets in case of a nuclear accident, to protect their vulnerable thyroid glands.

Mr. Grossi declared that his 5 principles of safety had been accepted by Russia and Ukraine. In fact, they were not.

Ukraine and Russia do not approve IAEA protection plan for ZNPP- Ukrainska Pravda Ukraine and Russia do not approve IAEA protection plan for ZNPP (yahoo.com) Wed, May 31, 2023 at 6:28 AM PDT Russia has not agreed to abide by the five principles laid out on Tuesday by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, to protect the Russian-occupied ZNPP. Ukraine, in turn, suggested adding two more points. The IAEA’s five principles included a ban on attacks on or from nuclear power plants, as well as a ban on deploying heavy weapons such as multiple launcher rocket systems, artillery systems and munitions, as well as tanks or military personnel on the plant’s premises. The head of the IAEA also called for keeping the power plant accessible and secure, and for all of its major systems to be protected from any attacks or acts of sabotage… While Russia has said it would do everything it could to protect the power plant it has occupied for more than a year, it has not made a clear commitment to comply with Grossi’s five principles. “Mr. Grossi’s proposals to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are consistent with the measures we have been implementing for a long time,” said Vasily Nebenzya, the Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations. Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN Serhii Kyslytsia stated that the demand for complete demilitarisation and liberation of the station should be added to these principles.

Alex Rossi of Eyewitness was able to secure rare interviews with two workers at ZNPP: