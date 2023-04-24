Seriously Auditing the Rich Makes Sense. Seriously Taxing the Rich Can Save Us.

Back in 1974, almost a half-century ago, any ordinary income over $200,000 — the equivalent of just over $1.2 million today — faced a 70 percent federal tax rate. A deep pocket today faces just a 37 percent top rate at that same level. The impact of this striking plummet? Households in America’s richest 0.01 percent have since 1974 more than quadrupled their share of our nation’s wealth.

But that stat doesn’t do anywhere near full justice to the abject failure of our contemporary federal tax system. We’re not just taxing our richest at significantly lower rates. We’re letting huge chunks of the dollars our wealthiest pocket go totallyuntaxed. Our wealthiest are simply not reporting all their income, and the IRS simply doesn’t have nearly enough staff to find the income the rich are hiding.

Some numbers, courtesy of a just-published Wall Street Journal analysis: Back in 1974, the IRS had a staff about 84,000 strong. The sheer size of the U.S. economy, ever since then, has quadrupled, and the overall population of the United States has jumped by 120 million people. Yet the IRS — after suffering years of budget cuts — has no more staff today than the agency had back in 1974.

America’s rich and the corporations they run like things this way. Almost all “complex and opaque” business tax returns now go unexamined, the Journal notes, and audits of mega-millionaires and billionaires have gone “tumbling” by 80 to 90 percent.

That “tumbling” began during the Ronald Reagan years, and Republicans have kept up the defund-the-IRS pressure ever since. Their current target: the $80 billion in new funding — over the next ten years — that the Inflation Reduction Act enacted last year has earmarked for re-energizing how the IRS operates.

This past January, Republicans took over control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The first bill this new GOP majority passed eliminates most of that $80 billion, under the bogus rationale that the IRS will be using this new cash infusion “to target American working-class families.”

In fact, under a directive from U.S. treasury secretary Janet Yellen, the IRS will not use any of the new funding enacted last year to up audit rates in taxpayers making less than $400,000 a year. The nation’s tax agency, IRS commissioner Daniel Werfel has added, will focus “on enhancing the IRS’ capabilities to ensure that America’s highest earners comply with applicable tax laws.”