It’s Too Soon to Remove the Grizzly From the Endangered Species List

The pollinator crash is as good a place to start as any. After all, it’s become increasingly evident that a wide range of pollinating insects are in trouble.

However, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service January 2020 Special Status Report on Grizzly Bears in the lower 48 states makes no mention of pollinators. Nor does it even once mention heat, which brings drought to the world of bears and pollinators.

It turns out that western bumblebees pollinate huckleberry flowers, and that their numbers are falling, and for more reasons than one. The risk for these arguably important pollinators has led the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to considering whether these bees are a candidate for protection under the Endangered Species Act.

This brings the connection from pollination to berry to bear into sharp focus.

It would be good to know how many other insect pollinators have been supporting the foods that supported the bear’s recovery so far. And it would be good to know how those others are doing. Have bear biologists had opportunity to identify which of them help feed the grizzly, and how many of those are doing fine or dying off?