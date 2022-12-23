The Fall of the House of Stanford

Stanford busied himself concocting a Dickensian fable about the origins of the bank—claiming that it had been opened during the depression in 1932 by his barber grandfather Lodis. Meanwhile, his associates in Houston and Miami begin marketing the bank, largely to Latin American clients and Cuban exiles in south Florida, by using sultry young women to hawk the bank’s enticingly high interest rates on certificates of deposit, guaranteed by Stanford to levitate at least two percentage points above the rates of the best American banks. It was called the two-point-more promise, a come-on often paired in ads with a shot of the cleavage of one of the bank’s models.

Silly as it sounds, the scheme worked. In 1989, the year the bank’s tiny office was flattened by Hurricane Hugo, Stanford’s Monserrat institution claimed $55 million in deposits. Ten months later, this figure had more than doubled.

Of course, who knows how closely those eye-popping numbers paralleled the reality in the vaults. The bank’s annual reports were objects of mystification. These crudely designed documents were hastily written after hours at the bank, presenting streams of numbers as opaque as an Oregon fog.

The money was coming in fast and, by most accounts, going out even faster—much of it into Stanford’s personal account and thence into sports cars, jets and a lawn-flamenco-pink hacienda near Houston.

In a mere six years, Allen Stanford had matriculated from the failed owner of a chain of Waco gyms to a global banker with hundreds of millions in assets, on paper at least.

So how did he did he do it? Stanford told friends that he was able to pay such gravity-defying interest rates because of shrewd investments and because of the delightful circumstance that his bank didn’t have to pay taxes in the libertarian paradise of Monserrat. Few swallowed the facile explanation, but even fewer really cared, as long as the money kept rolling in and the authorities, wherever they were, didn’t intrude on the festivities.

+++

As it happened, the FBI was at that very moment beginning to sniff around the periphery of Stanford’s fishy enterprise, starting a game of approach-and-avoidance that lasted nearly twenty years. In 1989, while pursuing a wide-ranging, though typically shallow, probe into a panoply of financial crimes being committed by off-shore banks, the feds began to follow the rising tide of Colombian drug cartel money then washing through Caribbean banks. Some of that money led them right to the steps of Guardian International and the Stanford Financial Bank.