America’s Rich Dominate the Ranks of Our World’s Wealthiest. Why?

Spin a globe, then stop it with any finger. Some fantastically rich individual will most likely be living — or yachting — somewhere close to wherever your finger lands.

Billionaires have become a truly worldwide phenomenon. Forbes this past spring counted up some 2,668 billionaires on its annual list of global private fortunes that run at least 10 digits. And now the Credit Suisse Research Institute has just published its broader annual census of the world’s super rich, an analysis that finds grand mega-million fortunes in nearly every nation.

But some nations, the Credit Suisse analysis also shows, host far more of these fortunes than others. And one nation — the United States — sits in a wealth class all its own. The United States boasts 39.2 percent of the world’s millionaires. China sits second, at 9.9 percent, with Japan third at 5.4 percent.

The contrasts become even more striking as we step up ever higher into the world of the fabulously wealthy. Some 53 percent of global deep pockets worth at least $100 million call the USA home.

What explains this overwhelming U.S. dominance within the ranks of the world’s super rich? The release of another new annual set of stats — from the Economic Policy Institute in Washington, D.C. — points to one prime piece of the answer: corporate executive compensation.

The Economic Policy Institute has emerged over recent years as America’s most perceptive source of CEO pay data, and analysts from the Institute earlier this week released their latest yearly update. The headline stat from this new EPI analysis: Corporate chiefs at the 350 top American firms that trade on the stock market last year realized an average $27.8 million in compensation, an 11.1-percent increase over their previous year’s pay and a record 399 times more than the take-home of typical American workers.

Some context can help here. Back in 1965, top U.S. CEOs averaged just 20 times more than the annual compensation of typical American workers. In 1989, a quarter-century later, that gap was still only running 59-to-1. The gap since then has multiplied nearly seven-fold.

Overall, U.S. CEO compensation has increased 1,460 percent since 1978, adjusting for inflation. The pay increase for typical U.S. workers over that same time span? Just 18 percent.

Rising corporate executive compensation, note EPI’s Josh Bivens and Jori Kandra, “has fueled the growth of top 1 percent and top 0.1 percent incomes, leaving fewer of the gains of economic growth for ordinary workers and widening the gap between very high earners and the bottom 90 percent.”