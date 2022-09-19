Making Earth the Shareholder

Sometimes a billionaire does something that is not venal, selfish, or self-promoting. Take note.

This week Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and his family announced their plan to place the company valued at over $3 billion into a trust to fund climate change organizing. This is an inspired act that should be celebrated and emulated.

In a statement, Chouinard explained that the current corporate ownership and governance options for their stewardship goals were limited.

“Instead of ‘going public,’ you could say we’re ‘going purpose,’” he wrote. “Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we’ll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth.”

The ownership of the privately held Patagonia company will be transferred to the Patagonia Purpose Trust. The Trust will hold 100 percent of the company’s voting stock and 2 percent of the value of the company. All the nonvoting stock and 98 percent of the value of the company will be held by the Holdfast Collective, a 501(c)4 advocacy organization. Profits from the company will be distributed by Holdfast to environmental advocacy organizations.

The Patagonia decision is not a tax dodge, as the for-profit company will continue to pay corporate income taxes. And because the Chouinards donated their shares to a trust, they will pay an estimated $17.5 million in gift taxes, according to The New York Times.

Chouinard’s decision is a contrast to the secretive decision by Barre Seid to donate his private company to bankroll right-wing causes. As my colleague Helen Flannery and I have explained, Seid gave 100 percent of his electronics company, Tripp Light, to a nonprofit organization, dodging an estimated $400 million in capital gains along with additional estate tax reductions.

It is not without precedent to have private companies held in trust for public benefit. The Hershey Trust, formed in 1905, holds a minority shareholder interest in the Hershey’s chocolate company but retains a majority voting interest. Profits from the for-profit company flow to the Trust that owns a school and other socially beneficial entities.

Chouinard and Deep Ecology