by

Am I alone in my perplexity?

This case seems to lack complexity.

The answer to a simple quiz?

The Chief Thief took what wasn’t his.

To make the case more rarefied,

The things he took were classified.

Top Secret This, Top Secret That….

Why anyone could smell a rat!

Then, served politely with subpoena,

While toward compliance most would lean. A-

gain, the Chief Thief chose to lie

Instead of moving to comply.

His minions joined him in the ruse.

F.B.I. requests refused.

“There’s nothing left,” they baldly stated.

“All’s been returned, securely crated.”

But, of course, this wasn’t true.

As, of course, they surely knew!

Even worse, some docs were moved

From the locked up storage room.

Some were sitting insecurely

In the desk of Chief Thief Squirrely.

Any guest or employee

Could sneak a peek presumably!

Empty were some secret folders.

Any thoughts re docs new holders,

Damage done by hostile forces

To our methods and our sources?

One last thing deserves a mention.

I’d assume that some detention

Would occur should I decline

To return what isn’t mine!