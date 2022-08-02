Democracy vs. the Megamachine

Struggles over the past two centuries have achieved some level of democratic rights, notably universal suffrage. “This was due to the remarkable perseverance and organizational efforts of worker’s, women’s and civil rights movements,” Scheidler writes. They came about not through capitalism, but by struggle with it, he emphasizes.

In response, elites have opted for two routes. One is outright totalitarianism, as was the option taken in Germany and Italy in the 1920s and 1930s. The other is controlled representative democracy, the path chosen in the U.S. Scheidler details some of its U.S. progenitors. Edward Bernays called out the “invisible government which is the true ruling power,” exerted by “conscious and intelligent manipulation” of public opinion. Walter Lippman saw a “specialized class” leading the “bewildered herd” through the “manufacture of consent.”

That structure prevailed in the revolutionary Soviet Union as well as the capitalist west, Scheidler notes. Though the early days of the 1917 revolution saw some power in workers’ and soldiers’ councils, under the pressure of war waged by the west, centralized power prevailed. Lenin “considered the general population . . . incapable of making rational decisions, and believed that they should be governed by a trained elite . . . The astounding level of agreement on this question among such different political camps can be attributed to the mode of operation of the Great Machine, which Lenin and his comrades-in-arms wished by no means to dismantle, but merely to use in a different way.”

The wake of the Second World War saw what is described as the Golden Age of Capitalism in the west. “It was a time when the modern world-system experienced the greatest expansion in history.” Consumer societies spread across the west, along with parliamentary governments and welfare states. It seemed “labor and capital had apparently joined hands . . . “

But from the standpoint of people outside the west, it was a time of vast disruption, with millions driven from their homes for “development” projects. Anti-colonial struggles took place from Algeria to Vietnam. From the perspective of non-human species, “this era looms as the beginning of one of the darkest ages in the history of the planet . . . the start of rapidly accelerating species extinctions that are now threatening to escalate into one of the greatest crises in the history of life on this planet.” More carbon dioxide would be spewed into the atmosphere from 1971-73 than the first 150 years of the industrial revolution from 1750-1900.

The world revolution of 1968