June 7, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
The U.S. Left and Empire
As Long as Housing is a Commodity, Rents Will Keep Rising
Common Sense in the Form of Theory
Animal Factory
James Cromwell Vs. Starbucks
June 07, 2022
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The DDT Octopus
Sam Pizzigati
Two Nations Joined at the Hip by English … and Inequity
Paul Street
American “Democracy” as a Dead Parrot: Constitutions, Killing Floors, an Unhatched Egg, and Forced Motherhood
Peter Crowley
The Solidarity Vacuum for the Non-White Oppressed
Binoy Kampmark
Platinum Jubilees and Republican Questions
Dean Baker
Janet Yellen Admits She Didn’t See Later Rounds of Covid and the War in Ukraine
Manuel Perez-Rocha
Latin American Leaders Gathering in Los Angeles Should Stand Up for People, Not Corporate Profits
Chris Townsend
Two Vital New Books on the Labor Movement
Andrew Moss
Chaos or Community
Thomas Knapp
Electric Cars: Great Idea, But Not a Panacea
Nick Licata
Democrats Need the Independent Voters to Keep the Senate
Henry L. Chambers Jr.
Supreme Court Allows States to use Unlawfully Gerrymandered Congressional Maps in the 2022 Midterm Elections
Mihaela Papa
50 Years of UN Environmental Diplomacy
June 06, 2022
Melvin Goodman
American Exceptionalism: Our Gun Culture at Home and Abroad
Tom Engelhardt
Blowback for the Twenty-First Century: Remembering Chalmers Johnson
Ron Jacobs
Heading Towards the Setting Sun
Eric Draitser
Russia’s Political Debt Default
Binoy Kampmark
The Australian Labor Party and Julian Assange
Michael Welton
Excluded, Encircled and Threatened: Stephen Cohen Puts the US Under the Spotlight For Its Treatment of Russia In The 1990s
Laura Carlsen
At Midpoint in AMLO’s Administration, Mexico Urgently Needs a Dignified and Sovereign Migration Policy
Robert Koehler
Sexual Assault and the American Way
Anietie Ewang
Why is the US Selling Weapons to Nigeria After It Bombed Civilians?
Dean Baker
Strong Job Growth in May, Wage Pressure Eases
Ralph Nader
A Public Request for Nick Hanauer to Swing into Action
L. Ali Khan
The Law of Friendship
Urariano Mota
Journey to Cuba Through the Eyes of a Friend
Palestine Action
Two Palestine Action Activists Remain Political Prisoners
Weekend Edition
June 03, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Stephen F. Eisenman
Guernica and Bucha
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Tears of Rage, Tears of Grief
John K. White
Petroleum Wars in the Age of Climate Disaster: a Bridge Fuel Too Far
Steven Higgs
Mass Shooters in the Toxic Age
Eve Ottenberg
How the Genocide Rolls
Noam Chomsky, Bohdan Kukharskyy, Anastassia Fedyk, Yuriy Gorodnichenko, and Ilona Sologoub
The Ukraine War: Chomsky Responds
Paul Street
Seven Days in May
Ellen Taylor
War Crimes, From Nuremberg to Ukraine
Philippe Marlière
Can the French Left Win the Legislative Elections?
Robert Hunziker
John Kerry’s Global Fix-it Campaign
Matthew Stevenson
A Few Amendments to the Second
Ramzy Baroud
Israel’s New Annexation Strategy in Palestine
Jonathan Feldman
A Response to Yuriy Gorodnichenko, Bohdan Kukharskyy, Anastassia Fedyk and Ilona Sologoub Regarding Their Critique of Noam Chomsky on the Russia-Ukraine War
Todd Miller
The Adulation of the Gun: How Border Militarization Fuels America’s Gun Obsession
Ipek S. Burnett
Kids Go To School To Read, Not Die
Laura Carlsen
Mexico Got Rid of the DEA’s Most Elite Unit, Now It Should Get Rid of the DEA
Ariel Gold
America Needs a Jubilee
Sam Carliner - Olivia DiNucci
Ten Domestic Injustices Worsened by War