Haying on Saturday

A tribute to KMUD and local radio
As BBC expounds on nukes, low-yield
Our hay truck lurches as we leave the field.
A disc can launch them from the NATO ring
Encircling our competitor. It’s spring.
Ill-omened, like the dread two-headed calf
Are infants suckled by Globemaster jets.
And Service suicides are up by half!
The more we hear, the more macabre it gets.
We switch to KMUD on the hill. Here’s Ed
And Rattlesnake. A flash, and gloom has fled
For Sgt. Pepper’s coming through the rye:
Their constellation towers in the sky!