Haying on Saturday

by

A tribute to KMUD and local radio

As BBC expounds on nukes, low-yield

Our hay truck lurches as we leave the field.

A disc can launch them from the NATO ring

Encircling our competitor. It’s spring.

Ill-omened, like the dread two-headed calf

Are infants suckled by Globemaster jets.

And Service suicides are up by half!

The more we hear, the more macabre it gets.

We switch to KMUD on the hill. Here’s Ed

And Rattlesnake. A flash, and gloom has fled

For Sgt. Pepper’s coming through the rye:

Their constellation towers in the sky!