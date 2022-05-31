May 31, 2022

Haying on Saturday

by Ellen Taylor

A tribute to KMUD and local radio

As BBC  expounds on nukes, low-yield
Our hay truck lurches as we leave the field.
A disc can launch them  from the NATO ring
Encircling our competitor. It’s spring.

Ill-omened, like the dread  two-headed calf
Are infants suckled by Globemaster jets.
And Service suicides are up by half!
The more we hear, the more macabre it gets.

We switch to KMUD on the hill. Here’s Ed
And Rattlesnake. A flash, and gloom has fled
For Sgt. Pepper’s coming through the rye:
Their constellation towers in the sky!

Ellen Taylor can be reached at ellenetaylor@yahoo.com.