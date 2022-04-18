Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Search
Privacy Policy
Media of the Day
☰
April 18, 2022
Noam Chomsky and Jeremy Scahill on the Russia-Ukraine War, the Media, Propaganda, and Accountability
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
George Orwell, Snitch
Corporate Greed Keeps the Pandemic Alive
This Year at Marienbad
Alexander Dugin and Fascism on the Left
The Politics of Lesser-Imperialism
Subscribe to get CP+ exclusive content
April 18, 2022
Ariela Ruiz Caro
Latin America, the Caribbean and the War in Ukraine
Julia Gledhill – William D. Hartung
How Pentagon Contractors Are Cashing in on the Ukraine Crisis
Robert Hunziker
Climate Change is Killing Trees
Binoy Kampmark
The China “Threat” and the Solomon Islands
Michael Carrigan - Peter Bergel
Tax Day and the Fate of the Earth
Michael Welton
Habermas on the Kantian Vision of Perpetual Peace
Mark Muhich
The Non-Proliferation Treaty, Joe Biden and the Nuclear Taboo
Maria Paez Victor
Heroic Venezuela
Ralph Nader
Consumer Protection Progress and Regress – From the Sixties to No
Manuel Perez-Rocha
Ousted Pakistani Leader, Imran Khan, Was Challenging Investment Treaties That Give Corporations Excessive Power
Urariano Mota
Brazil’s Parallel Reality
Michael Galant
Righting the Record: Claims that SDRs “Help US Enemies” Are Baseless
Victor Matheson
Why the Buffalo Bills Stadium Deal is One of the Worst Ever Made
George Wuerthner
Mosquitoes and Wildfires: How To Live With Both
Weekend Edition
April 15, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Richard Falk
Stop the Geopolitical War Now
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Windfalls of War
Philippe Marlière
A Le Pen Presidency Was Not a Possibility Before. It is Now.
Boris Kagarlitsky
The Blitzkrieg Failed. What’s Next?
Paul Street
Reflections on Ukraine and the Broke-Brain “Left”
Kathleen Wallace
Prison and Fines in this Year’s Benefit Package
Melvin Goodman
Clinton’s Revisionism on NATO Expansion
Scott Parkin
Our Long Memories
Ramzy Baroud
Palestine’s Widening Geography of Resistance: Why Israel Cannot Defeat the Palestinians
Patrick Bond and Mary Galvin
Durban’s Latest Rain Bomb Kills More Than 300 and Unveils State Climate Sloth
Matthew Stevenson
Letter From Crimea: Solzhenitsyn and Putin
Eve Ottenberg
The Astronomical Price of Media Propaganda: An Electorate of Morons
Dan Beeton
The Venezuelan Coup: 20 Years Later
Missy Comley Beattie
Unsafe At Any Exposure
Alfred de Zayas
Disarmament For Development
Andrew Bacevich
How Putin Changed the Subject
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Green Ex-Marine: Matthew Hoh is a Different Kind of “Service Candidate”
Robert Fantina
Impacts of Racism on White Americans in the Age of Trump
Daphne Wysham
An Earth Day Technology Worth Investing In
Chris Orlet
The Woke Saviors of the DSA
Lindsay Koshgarian
About that $900 You Gave Military Contractors
Karen Dolan
A Pandemic of the Poor
Ron Jacobs
Neoliberalism is Not a Noun
Kim C. Domenico
In History’s Blind Spot Is Where You Can See From
Roger Harris
US’s Flaunting of Diplomatic Immunity Challenged in Court: Imprisoned Venezuelan Diplomat Contests Extraterritorial Judicial Abuse
Mark Engler - Paul Engler
How Movements can Maintain Their Radical Vision While Winning Practical Reforms
Richard C. Gross
Putin and the American Far Right
John V. Walsh
Head to Your Local Gas Station or Supermarket to End the US Proxy War in Ukraine
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Asian Fault Lines Emerge Over Great War Conflict
David Rosen
The Neo-Liberal World Order May Be Over
Binoy Kampmark
Stumbles and Fictions: The Australian Election Campaign Begins