March 23, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Shoot Out the Lights
#MeToo, #NiUnaMenos, and Human Rights
Another Global Warming Worry
Mormon Mythistries–Richard Hansen in El Mirador
A Failure of Vision
March 23, 2022
Melvin Goodman
Cold War 2.0: Much Worse Than the Original Cold War
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Biden is Not Building Back Better at the VA
Linda Gunter – Paul Gunter
Ukrainians Took to the Streets to Avert a Nuclear Disaster, Will Americans Do the Same?
Eric Draitser
Russia’s War on Journalists
Jonah Raskin
What About the Workers? Notes on Class and Class Consciousness
Kenneth Surin
The P&O Ferries Mass British Sackings
Bruce E. Levine
Why, With More Treatment, Suicides and Mental Distress Have Increased? Former NIMH Director’s New Book
Robert Hunziker
Antarctica Crushes Records
Thomas Knapp
GOP Senators’ Case Against Ketanji Brown Jackson: She Did Her Job
Nick Pemberton
What To Do With Russiagate in 2022?
Mel Gurtov
An Engagement Moment for the US and China
Ralph Nader
Commercial Defrauding of Uncle Sam—Biggest Booming Business
George Ochenski
The Election Fraud Clown Show Rolls On
Kenn Orphan
They Just Want the Bombs to Stop Falling
Dave Lindorff
Radical Elders to Organizational Meeting Next Saturday, March 26
Sarah Anderson
Progressive Caucus Urges Biden to Use 55 Tools in His Executive Action Toolbox
Elizabeth Steinway
Why Women Weren’t Allowed to Act in Shakespeare’s Plays
CounterPunch News Service
USDA’s Wildlife Services Slaughters Over 400,000 Native Species in 2021
March 22, 2022
Chuck Churchill
It’s All Oligarchs All the Way Down
Patrick Cockburn
Mariupol May be Destroyed in Ukraine War But Stalingrad Taught Us Even Ruins Can be Defended
Eric Draitser
The CIA in Ukraine
Chris Hedges
The Lie of American Innocence
John P. Ruehl
The War in Ukraine is Sending Russia-China Relations in New Directions
Sam Pizzigati
Flacks for the Rich Tell One Philanthropy Story, the Numbers Tell Another
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why the U.S. Postal Service Offers a Great Model for Other Government Services
Binoy Kampmark
When Politics Kills: Kimberley Kitching, Politics and Bullying
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Fear and the Ukrainian War
John Feffer
Will Ukraine Write the Alt-Right’s Epitaph?
Richard Rhames
Spin City
Thomas Knapp
When The Press Tries to Hide or Discredit the Facts, It Discredits Itself Instead
Ross Field
UK-Iran Relations: Still Held Hostage?
John Kendall Hawkins
Down Under Flash Flood: 5 Easy Pieces of Fiction
John V. Walsh
President Zelensky Phones Taiwan’s Leader Tsai Ing-wen
Eric Mann
CounterPunch Readers Reply to My Review of Belfast Kenneth Branagh’s Pathetic Paean to Northern Ireland’s Protestant Fascists and British Imperialism
CounterPunch News Service
Groups File Suit to Compel U.S. Interior Department Transparency on Lack of Climate Action
March 21, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Boris Johnson is Rehabilitating Mohammed bin Salman With His Servile Visit to Saudi Arabia
Tamara Pearson
The Horrific Scam that Water Billionaires are Running on Poor Countries
Binoy Kampmark
Normal Butcheries: Saudi Arabia’s Latest Mass Execution
Farrah Hassen
The War in Syria, 11 Years and Counting
Peter Linebaugh
Thomas More vs. Gustavo Esteva
Julia Khrebtan-Hörhager – Evgeniya Pyatovskaya
Why Russians are Unlikely to Abandon Putin
Sheldon Richman
Congress Again Rewards Israel’s Misdeeds
Deborah Veneziale
Is the Ukraine War a Prelude to a More Protracted Global War?
Dean Baker
Threat Inflation: Biden’s Recovery Plan Did Not Cause the Ukraine War or COVID-19 in China
Alfred de Zayas
Fake News, Fake History, Fake Law