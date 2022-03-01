Home
March 1, 2022
Barrett Brown on Fascist Billionaires, Private Intelligence Firms, and the Bankrupt Corporate Press
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
There’s No Money? Then How Can There be $10 Trillion for Financiers in Two Years?
Ku Klux Climate: Coal, Petro-Palingenesis, and the Historical Materialism of Fossil Fascism
The Man Who Came Undone
Greed is Us: Titans, The Rise of Wall Street
The Ugly Marriage of Postmodernism and Neoliberalism
March 01, 2022
Michael Hudson
America Defeats Germany for the Third Time in a Century
Jack Rasmus
Some Economic Consequences of the War in Ukraine
Melvin Goodman
Nikita Khrushchev and Vlad the Invader: Perils and Defeats of Overreach
Patrick Mazza
Beyond the Clash of Empires: a World of Living Places
Dave Lindorff
Time for the US to Take the Lead for Peace in Ukraine
Sonali Kolhatkar
There’s No Sugarcoating Hershey’s Abuse of Workers and Union-Busting Tactics
Thomas Knapp
Ukraine: Don’t Look to Politicians for Peace
Phyllis Bennis
Respond to Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine With Diplomacy Not War
Thomas Klikauer – Meg Young
The Pathologies of the Megamachine
Ralph Nader
Everyone Loses in the Conflict Over Ukraine
Rodney Taylor
How a Black Writer in 19th-Century America Used Humor to Combat White Supremacy
Phil Mattera
Building Back Unions With Executive Power
Sarah Anderson
What Can Biden Say About the Economic State of the Union?
Michael Galant
Congressional Hearing Highlights Need for IMF Policy Change to Support an Equitable Global Recovery
CounterPunch News Service
Why Progressive Lawmakers in the US Must Call for the Impeachment of Joe Biden
February 28, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Putin has Gambled Everything on His Snap-Invasion of Ukraine, Now His Political Survival in Russia is in Doubt
Kenneth Surin
Crisis Over Ukraine: A Primer
Robert Hunziker
15 Nuclear Reactors in the Midst of Battle
Paul Street
15 Bad Ukraine Narratives
Lisa Owens Viani
National Bird at Risk from Environmental Toxins
Eric Draitser
Putin’s Quagmire, Turkey’s Gain?
Martha Rosenberg
A U.S. Epidemiologist, Rich DiPentima, Talks About the “Next” COVID-19 Pandemic
Vijay Prashad
France Withdraws From Mali, But Continues to Devastate Africa’s Sahel
Binoy Kampmark
Antarctica: Where Realpolitik and Science Meet
Chris Orlet
Sen. Rick Scott’s 11-Point Anti-Worker Plan for America
Fred Gardner
The Situation in Haiti, 1995: an Interview with Paul Farmer, MD
Erica Cirino
How Nanoplastics Enter the Human Body
John Feffer
Putin’s Cold, Cold Strategy
Steen Sohn
Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Violates International Law. Does It Matter?
D.G. Mawn - Madhawa Palihatihiya - Prabha Sankaranyaran
Truckers, Tractors, and Ukraine: What Do They Tell us About Democracy?
Cesar Chelala
Holodomor Belies Putin’s Words and Actions on Ukraine
Ed Sanders
Putin and Agamemnon
Weekend Edition
February 25, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Insane in the Ukraine
Matthew Stevenson
Russia at War
Patrick Cockburn
Russophobia Leads Us to Assume the Worst of Russians – and Assuming They’re Demonic Could be Dangerous
Eve Ottenberg
Priced Out of the Market and Other Housing Woes
Eric Draitser
Is Ukraine Really a Nazi State?
Stephen F. Eisenman
Over Your Dead Body
John Feffer
Building a Post-Extractavist Future for Latin America
Chris Hedges
Chronicle of War Foretold
Paul Street
White Tears Trump Justice: On the Persistence of the Racist Police State
David Casassas, Julie Wark, and Jean Wyllys
Brazil, Amazon World: About a Universal Basic Income
Ron Jacobs
Imperial Idiocy’s Newest Battleground
Robert Hunziker
Factory Farms Destroy Ecosystems
Ramzy Baroud
The Next Step in Palestine’s Anti-Apartheid Struggle is the Most Difficult