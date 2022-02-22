Home
February 22, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Green Energy’s Threat to the Desert West
“Put the Blood Back In”: Martín Espada on Poetry, Book Banning, and Radical Politics
The Ugly Marriage of Postmodernism and Neoliberalism
We Cannot Truly Die
The Police Killing of Amir Locke
February 22, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Russia-Ukraine is an Information War, So Government Intelligence Needs More Scrutiny Than Ever
Melvin Goodman
State Department Gratuitously Invokes Monroe Doctrine Against Russia
Sam Pizzigati
From the Kingpins of Private Equity, A New Dagger to Democracy
Stephen F. Eisenman
Flags on the March!
Paul Street
On “Legitimate Political Discourse”
Karen Sharpe
The Cypherpunks Mobilize to Save Julian Assange
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why the Freedom Convoy is More American Than Canadian
Ralph Nader
California Advocates Counterattack Corporate Crime and Control
Ariel Dorfman
Redefining Chile Amid Intersecting Crises
Andrew J. Wood
The Conflict is Now
Binoy Kampmark
Tapping Fortress Australia: Priti Patel’s Border Force Review
Parth M.N.
“We Could Have Really Used the Compensation:” COVID’s Second Wave in Rural India
Albert C. Lin
The Supreme Court Could Hamstring Federal Agencies’ Regulatory Power in a High-Profile Air Pollution Case
February 21, 2022
Mel Gurtov
Employing Confidence Building Measures in the Ukraine Crisis
Patrick Cockburn
The Northern Ireland Peace Agreement is Crumbling, But Boris Johnson does not Seem to Care
Philippe Marlière
French Presidential Election: the Mainstreaming of Far-Right Ideas
STEVE O’KEEFE
Who’s Behind the People’s Convoy to Washington DC?
Patrick Mazza
Averting Climate Catastrophe: Can We Get Here From There?
Dan Corjescu
Forgive Thyself and Others: Reparations Now!
James C. Nelson
Voting is Free Speech
Brad Bushman
Calling the Coronavirus the ‘Chinese Virus’ Matters: Research Connects the Label With Racist Bias
John Feffer
Suicide Truckers
Seiji Yamada – Arcelita Imasa
Release Humanitarian Philippine Physician Dr. Naty Castro
Zach Brown
Keep It Simple: Our Elected Officials Shouldn’t Sell Stocks
Lautaro Rivara
Elections in Colombia: Prospects for Change and Lack of Guarantees
Thom Hartmann
Why Trump Can’t be Ignored and Must be Held Accountable
Dan Beeton
Labor Solidarity, and Worker Victories, Across Borders
Weekend Edition
February 18, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Gabriel Rockhill
Lessons from January 6th: an Inside Job
John Pilger
War in Europe and the Rise of Raw Propaganda
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Of Fathers and Their Countries
Frank Joyce
Birth of a Nation?
Eve Ottenberg
Official New Covid Policy: Pretend It Isn’t Happening
Patrick Cockburn
An Unwinnable War in Ukraine has No Upside for Putin, But Threats have the West Lining up to Listen
Tom Engelhardt
My Life With Maus
John Laforge
US Reactors Dangerously Operating Using Counterfeit Parts
Ramzy Baroud
Africa Must Not Abandon Palestine by Granting Israel Observer Status
Vijay Prashad
The Western Allied Nations Bully the World While Warning of Threats From China and Russia
Robert Hunziker
Dangerously Awash in Chemicals
Noam Chomsky, Tariq Ali, Richard Falk, Sara Roy, et al.
The Biden Administration Must Immediately Unfreeze Afghanistan’s Assets and End the Devastating Sanctions
Ariel Gold
We Need to Talk About the Jewish National Fund
David Yearsley
People in White Houses Shouldn’t Throw Roger Stones
Charles Pierson
Something Evil in the Air: US F-22s Deploy to the UAE
Greg Poulgrain
Gestapu: How the US Used an Indonesian Massacre to Deepen the Sino-Soviet Split
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
What Is Going to Happen in Ukraine?
Nicky Reid
Weaponizing the Other: Why Black Power Still Matters to All Marginalized Outlaws