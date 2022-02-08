Home
February 8, 2022
Israel Gets Georgia to Strip Free Speech Rights (Again)
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Biden’s Munich: Origins of the Ukraine War
Fortress Against The Defenceless
Hendrix in Our Time
What Capitalism’s Brought to Tonga
On the Misuse (and Invention) of Words
February 08, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Biden Claims Credit for ISIS Leader’s Death, But It Will Do Little Damage to Terror Group
Gregory Elich
Is Korea Heading Toward a Political Crossroads?
Nancy Snyder
Affirmative Action on the Block
Paul Street
The Nightmare Continues
Jonathan Cook
Didn’t Those Now Enraged at Boris Johnson’s ‘Smears’ of Keir Starmer Defame Corbyn at Every Turn?
Wendell Griffen
Connecting the Dots and Rejecting the “Rule of Law” Hypocrisy
Charles Xu
China’s Olympic Battle for Legitimacy: the Prehistory of the 2022 Beijing Games
John Feffer
Helsinki 2.0
Ellen Taylor
PG&E is on the Loose Again
April M. Short
How a Cooperative Run by the Formerly Incarcerated is Reshaping Chicago’s Food Industry
Rebekah Entralgo
LABOR After Amazon Tragedy, Workers Come Together to Demand Safe Working Conditions
David C. Oughton
Religious Support for Democratic World Federation
David Rovics
Anatomy of a Cancellation
Anthony Siracusa
What America’s Voting Rights Activists Can Learn From Previous Civil Rights Movements
Thomas Klikauer – Meg Young
The Five (Rosa) Luxembergs
Dean Baker
Omicron Led to Cuts in Hours Not Jobs
February 07, 2022
Vijay Prashad
Genocide Denier? Not Me, Pal. Try the White House Instead
Patrick Cockburn
Putin is Playing a Strong Hand on Ukraine…as Long as He Doesn’t Invade
Jonah Raskin
Judy Gumbo’s Cultural Revolution
David Rovics
Biden’s Brinksmanship
Patrick Mazza
Preparing for a Season in the Political Wilderness
Rosa Elizalde
The Blockade Against Cuba Turns 60
Urariano Mota
Ways to End a Race
Sonali Kolhatkar
Spotify’s Business Model Is Screwing Over Musicians and Ruining Music
Mark Weisbrot
US Sanctions on Afghanistan May Kill More Than 20 Years of War
Melinda Burrell - D.G. Mawn
Can School Board Meetings Bring Us Together Rather Than Pull us Apart?
Gregory D. Foster
Toxic “Leadership”: The Other Pandemic That Afflicts Us
George Wuerthner
A Big Disappointment on the Custer-Gallatin
Jimmy Centeno
The Chicano Guernica
Joel Schlosberg
You Can’t Have the State Highway Your Way
Michelle A. Amazeen
New Forms of Advertising Raise Questions About Journalistic Integrity
Weekend Edition
February 04, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Vijay Prashad
Can Israel Stop the World from Saying ‘Apartheid’? Concealing the Suffering in Palestine
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Ain’t No Use to Sit and Wonder Why, Babe
Louisa Willcox
Warriors for Whitebark Pine: Fighting for an Imperiled Forest
Paul Street
The “American Experiment” is a Savage Nightmare
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
The Russians Are Coming: Are Beijing and Moscow at the Cusp of a Formal Alliance?
Eve Ottenberg
Political Corruption Sweepstakes: Casino Capitalism on Capitol Hill
Charles Pierson
Give Putin What He Wants
William Hartung
What a Waste! $778 Billion for the Pentagon and Still Counting
Thomas Klikauer – Meg Young
Exploitation and Platform Capitalism
Robert Jensen
A Practical Radical Politics
Jonah Raskin
Thomas Mann’s Sexual Politics Revisited
Winslow Wheeler
Defiant Pentagon Hides Poor Testing Results Behind Phony Firewall
Binoy Kampmark
Special Privileges: Charlotte Bellis, Fortress New Zealand and the Taliban
Graham Peebles
Western Lies and False Narratives About Ethiopia