January 3, 2022
Bell Hooks Interview (1999)
by
Josh Frank
January 03, 2022
Fred Gardner
Sorking the Ricardos: the Real Story of Lucy and J. Edgar
Ramzy Baroud
Why is Israel Amending Its Open-Fire Policy: Three Possible Answers
Dean Baker
Repealing Section 230: Giving Mark Zuckerberg What He Wants?
Maria Paez Victor
Decay in the UK
P. Sainath
An Open Letter to the Chief Justice of India
Lawrence Davidson
Deepening Schism: Trump Lectures American Jews
Wim Laven - Sebastian Santos - Tom H. Hastings
Reclaiming Moral High Ground
Yvonne Su
How the Philippines’ President Dutuerte Weaponized a Filipino Custom During COVID-19
George Wuerthner
Paradise Lost in Greater Yellowstone?
Weekend Edition
December 31, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Melvin Goodman
J. Edgar Hoover’s Legacy: Spying On Democracy
Jefferson Morley
JFK Revisited: Oliver Stone and the New JFK Fact Pattern
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: When the Old Anomaly Became the New Normal–2021, the Year in Climate
Eve Ottenberg
How CIA Plots Undermined African De-Colonization
Jean Wyllys – Julie Wark
Brazil, Amazon, World: Sociopathy vs Democracy
Daniel Beaumont
Who Owns the Clouds? The Adventures of the Chinese and Me in Changing the Weather
Dave Lindorff
Pentagon Fails Audit (Again!)
Medea Benjamin
Yes, There Were 10 Good Things About 2021
Christopher Orlet
Why Leftists are Joining Hands With the Right in Opposing Vaccine Mandates
Charles Pierson
O Lenderking, the Lies You Bring: a Look at Biden’s Special Envoy for Yemen
Roger Harris
2021 Latin America and the Caribbean in Review: The Pink Tide Rises Again
Ed Rampell
Remembering My Time With Bishop Tutu
Robert Hunziker
Bright Green Lies Torpedoes Greens
Ishmael Reed
The Tutor
Mahboob A. Khawaja
British Colonialism and How India and Pakistan Lost Freedom
Victor Grossman
A Shuffling of the Cards in Germany
Ron Jacobs
Intrepid Trips, Indeed
Matthew Stevenson
Macedonian Ramble: Hell’s Foundations at Galliopoli
Jonathan Cook
How A Boy Called Christmas Converted Me to the Politics of Greed
David C. Perlman - Ashly E. Jordan
Ideological Struggle: Language in the Era of COVID-19
Michael F. Duggan
On Manhood and Vaccines
David Rovics
Movement Music After the Movement Fades: Reflections on Phil Ochs
Tony Christini
Looking Up From Don’t Look Up: Adam McKay and End Times
Monika Zgustova
Bells Tolling for Russian Memory
Kim C. Domenico
A Prescription for Resistance to the Bully of Christmas: Make Art
Alfred de Zayas
Who Will Guard the Guardians?
Sebastian Santos - Tom Hastings
Creativity in Nonviolent Resistance
Rivera Sun
Seasonal insomniacs in Times of Climate Chaos
Rick Baum
Democracy with United States Characteristics
Andrew Stewart
The True Problem With the GOP’s Patricia Morgan
Nicky Reid
Eleven People Who Didn’t Suck In 2021
Joshua Sperber
Don’t Look Up (at the Film Critics)
Susan Block
Go Bonobos in 2022
Kenn Orphan
Thoughts on “Don’t Look Up”
John O'Kane
Mobbing Logic
December 30, 2021
Bob Lord
A Perfect Storm Has Elon Musk Paying $11 Billion in Tax