Subway’s Sandwich Mogul Meets — and Beats — the IRS

If we had such a thing as an “ordinary billionaire,” Peter Buck would certainly qualify.

As billionaires go, the relatively unknown Buck rates as somewhat ordinary. A nuclear physicist by training, Buck co-founded the Subway eatery back in the 1960s. His current net worth? Around $1.7 billion, not nearly enough to meet the $2.9-billion 2021 threshold for entry into the annual Forbes list of America’s 400 richest.

Still, Buck’s $1.7 billion does place him comfortably within the top 0.0005 percent of Americans by wealth. Which means he’s not all that ordinary.

Also not the least bit ordinary: Buck’s recent contribution to the lore of billionaire tax avoidance, as outlined last month in a United States District Court decision, Peter Buck vs. United States of America.

Our story starts in 2009, the year many of our super-rich compatriots became keenly interested in federal estate tax avoidance planning. At the time, the estate tax stood on the brink of total elimination, but just for one year. Under the terms of the tax act Congress passed in 2001, the estate tax would disappear in 2010, then revert back to 2001 levels the following year. That meant that the estates of America’s richest would once again face a 50 percent tax starting in 2011.

In the years right after the 2001 Tax Act’s passage, many wealthy taxpayers took a wait-and-see approach to their tax avoidance planning, figuring that the repeal scheduled for 2010 would be made permanent, as lawmakers supporting estate tax repeal intended all along. But Barack Obama’s 2008 election, combined with the onset of the Great Recession, dashed any prospect of permanent estate tax repeal — and focused Buck and many of his billionaire brethren on the devilishly hard work of tax avoidance.

Buck, already in his late 70s by that time, started purchasing timberland in upstate Maine and Vermont. By 2013, he had shelled out over $82 million for various parcels.

But Buck didn’t hold any of this land for long. Between 2010 and 2013, he gave away 96 percent of his interest in each parcel to his sons, with each son getting a 48 percent interest in each parcel. In effect, Buck’s transfers shoveled nearly $80 million out of his taxable estate. But, for gift tax purposes, Buck valued the parcels he gave to his sons at only $37 million, over 53 percent less than the price Buck paid for them.

That depressed valuation left Buck with a gift tax liability of somewhere between nearly $13 million and $14.8 million, depending on the particular value gifted in 2013, when the gift tax rate increased from 35 percent to 40 percent.