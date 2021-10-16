Home
October 16, 2021
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
The CIA’s View of Left Political Parties in Afghanistan, 1948-79
What Happens in the Red States
The Collapse of Liberal Zionism
Andrew Cockburn on Power, Profit, and the American War Machine
If You Work in the U.S., You Don’t Know How Bad You Have It
Weekend Edition
October 15, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Supply Chain of Fools
Ashley Smith
The Haitian Migration Crisis: Made in the U.S.A.
John O'Kane
Endless Enemies and the Permanent War Economy
Jean Wyllys – Julie Wark
Brazil, Amazon, World: Crimes Against Humanity
Paul Street
America’s Instinctive Fascism Creeps On
Eve Ottenberg
Toothless: the Build Back Better Bill’s Dental Coverage
Vijay Prashad
Afghanistan Tackles the Islamic State
Chris Gilbert
Squid Game, Capitalist Game
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
How Feminists Can Support Afghan Women Living Under the Taliban
Ron Jacobs
The American Way—2021
Subhankar Banerjee
The United States Must Rejoin the Global Biodiversity Conservation Community
Sen. Bernard Sanders
Why Americans Don’t Know What’s in the Build Back Better Act
Jim Goodman
Corporations Shouldn’t be Masters of Our Fate
John V. Walsh
French Finance Minister Issues Declaration of Independence – From the U.S.
Michael T. Klare
How to Save the World (From a Climate Armageddon)
Nihad Sheikh Khalil
The Modern History of Africa is the Natural Extension of the Struggle of the Palestinian People
Matthew Stevenson
Macedonian Ramble: the Ghost Train to Tirana
Binoy Kampmark
Waking up to Climate Change Dinosaurs
Michael Welton
An Entangled History: Christianity Faces Off With The Enlightenment
Kathy Kelly
Abandoning Yemen?
Jonah Raskin
Another Shit Storm in Berkeley
Philip Doe
In Colorado Just Another Environmental Whitewash for the Polis Administration
Sarah Rawlings
The Future of Social Security: What If We Make It Bigger?
Lawrence Wittner
Imagine a World with U.S.-China Cooperation
Elliott Negin
To Find Out If ExxonMobil Really Supports a Carbon Tax, Just Follow the Money
James W. Carden
What Kind of a Threat is Russia?
Graham Peebles
Discontent by Design: The Lost World of the West
Seth Sandronsky
Perpetuating Poverty: Tech and Temp Workers
Chris Wright
Resisting Fascism: A Review of Shane Burley’s Why We Fight
Ebony Slaughter-Johnson
Here Come the Abortion Bounty Hunters
Kim C. Domenico
The Heroism of Here: Poetic Entrepreneurship, a Revolutionary Model
Lee Harris and Jane E. Thomas
The Federal Government has a Duty to Protect Voting Rights before the Next Election
Cesar Chelala
COVID and Kids
Francine Townsend
When Wall Street Came to My Mobile Home Park
Richard C. Gross
The Memoir of an Inconvenient Journalist
Yves Engler
The Curious Case of Haitian Pigs and Canadian Imperialism
Peter Crowley
Build Back Better Against People Like Joe Manchin
Ralph Nader
Reporter’s Alert: Part VI
Russell Mokhiber
Corporate Criminal Law Doesn’t Exist
Sarah Anderson – Brian Wakamo
5 Charts on Tackling Bad Corporate Behavior Through Taxes
Mel Gurtov
Dissecting North Korea’s Missile Tests
Donna Park
Military Suicide: One More Reason to Abolish War
Robert Koehler
A Zen Koan on Columbus Day
David Yearsley
400 Years Since Sweelinck
October 14, 2021
Charles Pierson
UN Human Rights Council Abandons Yemen