October 4, 2021
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
If You Work in the U.S., You Don’t Know How Bad You Have It
Counter-Revolution in Arabia
The 50 Greatest Singles: an Exercise in the Absurd
Smoke and Ruins: Deep Time in Paquimé
The Murky Politics of Film Noir
October 04, 2021
Andrew Rothman
Public Lands Open to Livestock Grazing Should Not Count Toward 30×30 Goals
Sam Pizzigati
The Least Sympathetic People in the Entire World?
Dean Baker
Big Pharma Fights Back
Jonathan Cook
The CIA Plan to Poison Assange Wasn’t Needed. The US Found a ‘Lawful’ Way to Disappear Him
Robert Hunziker
Siberia’s Hot Streak
Erik Molvar
Can the BLM be Fixed? Tracy Stone-Manning Takes the Helm of a Broken Agency
Dan Bacher
Another Major Oil Spill Hits the Southern California Coast
Basav Sen
Why Did a US Envoy Meet With the Head of a Fascist Militia in India?
Wim Laven
Your Body My Choice?
Lawrence Davidson
A Problem of Clerical Hypocrisy: The Two Tiers of “Progressive Except for Palestine”
John Stanton
Native Americans: the First and Forgotten Slaves
CounterPunch News Service
Facebook Users Union Launches #FireZuck Campaign
Weekend Edition
October 01, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Vijay Prashad
Afghanistan’s Impoverished People Live Amid Enormous Riches
Erik Molvar – Marsha Small
Of Indigenous Peoples, Environmentalism, and Atonement
Todd Miller
The U.S. – Haiti Border: How the United States Blocks Haitians Wherever They Go
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Dirtiest Word of All
Paul Street
Reflections on Political Violence and Terror
Eoin Higgins
“Trust No One”: Anti-Vax Meeting Devolves Into Paranoia
Eve Ottenberg
Empire’s Sometime Handmaidens: Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International
W. T. Whitney
Former Cuban Intelligence Chief Sees Cuban Revolution in Danger, Calls for Action
Ramzy Baroud
Should Hamas, Hezbollah Learn from the Taliban?
David Schultz
The Supreme Court and the Coming End of Abortion Rights
Stanley L. Cohen
Israel Has Not Earned an African Welcome
Victor Grossman
German Elections: a Rough Loss and a Triumph
Kerron Ó Luain
“Compulsory Irish”: the Place of the Irish Language in Ireland’s Post-Colonial Education System
Serge Halimi
The Unrepentant US Empire
James Bovard
My Time With the FBI
Ralph Nader
How the “Polarized” Political Parties Work Together Against the Public Interest
John Feffer
The UN Crisis
Daniel Warner
Tone Deaf: Obama, Biden, AOC and the Swiss Purchase of F-35s
Joseph Scalia III
For the Wolf
Kim Nicolini
Bad Guys: A Mini-Memoir in Serial
Ed Rampell
A Great American Author of Proletarian Literature is Ready for His Close Up
Jeff Cohen
Corporate Media Myths About the Chaos on Capitol Hill
Binoy Kampmark
Murderous Fantasies: the US Intelligence Effort Against Assange
Martha Rosenberg
Baby Food Alert: Interview With Asian-Based Food Processing Consultant
Ron Jacobs
Karachi: Dystopian Modernity?
Andrew Moss
A Setback for Immigrant Rights – and a Reminder of Our Hollowed-Out Democracy
Tom Engelhardt
Droning On: Assassins-in-Chief and Their Brood
Bertrand Renouvin
France: Illusions and Debasement
James W. Carden
Europe After Angela Merkel: Is the Atlantic Era Over?
Phillip Smith
Why the Taliban’s Promise to Stop the Opium Trade Rings Hollow
Tammy Rojas
Our Health Care System Doesn’t Work for the People Who Need It Most
Sondra Youdelman
Big Money’s War on the Build Back Better Plan
Steven Rosenfeld
2020 Election Deniers Still Clinging to Conspiracy Theories After Arizona Debacle
