September 29, 2021
Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, “Race For Profit”
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Smoke and Ruins: Deep Time in Paquimé
Nazis in the Heartland
The Murky Politics of Film Noir
Michael Roberts on American Imperialism and Marx’s Law of Profitability
Tesla and the Anthropocene
September 29, 2021
Erik Molvar
How the Park Service Sold Out Point Reyes National Seashore to the Livestock Industry
Anthony DiMaggio - Rachael Bucci - Niko Jones
The Climate Strike That Wasn’t: What’s Behind Declining Protest in 2021?
Steve Early
What is To Be Done About Work?
Mike Ferner
The Human Costs of iPhones
Nick Turse
The Names You’ll Never Know
John Kendall Hawkins
Diary Entry: Handling the Truth of Cuba
Cesar Chelala
The Failure of Intervention
Richard C. Gross
Republicans Plotting Against America
Joe Frady
Rhode Island Ed Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green: Cynical Neoliberal Identity Politics Masking A Financial Mega-Scandal
George Ochenski
The Perils of One-Party Rule
September 28, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
Britain Will Never be Taken Seriously with a Genuine Charlatan as Prime Minister
Bridget Meehan
One Small Step for Man…
Patrick Mazza
If We Don’t Get Climate Justice, Shut it Down
Mike Garrity
Infrastructure and Budget Bills Contain Very Bad Logging Provisions Which Will Make Climate Change Worse
Timothy Ryan
Child Labor: Which Side are Democracies On?
Russell Mokhiber
Danny Glover Under Cover for Big Pharma and Insurance Companies
Subhankar Banerjee
Bridge the North-South Divide for a UN Biodiversity Framework That is More Just
Ron Ridenour
Viking/British Colonialism, Che and Colleague Bonding
Henry Giroux
The Consolation of Words
Stephen Cooper
Open Letter to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Chris Revis
Sam Macdonald
Lessons From Cambodia on How to Respond to COVID
Pete Bengeyfield
The Lord’s Instrument
Binoy Kampmark
Australia’s Man in Washington: Morrison’s Tour of Deception
Rebekah Entralgo
Big Pharma Corporate Lobby vs. Everyday Americans
Brian Wakamo
Close the Carried Interest Loophole and End Private Equity Abuse
September 27, 2021
Ipek S. Burnett
Gunfighter Nation Meets Haitian Migrants
Dean Baker
The US and China: A Productive Path Forward
Wendell Griffen
White Supremacy, Immigration Hypocrisy, and Haiti
Sudip Bhattacharya
Private Enterprise is the Issue, Not Big Government
Ramzy Baroud
One Man as a Whole Generation: The Unfinished War of Zakaria Zubeidi
John Feffer
The Military Stood Up to Trump, But Who Will Stand Up to the Military?
Manuel García, Jr.
Acclimation and Heat Stress of Plants, and Future Crop Failures
Sam Pizzigati
Will Fanboys for Grand Fortune Ever Flame Out?
Fred Gardner
The Full Rudy
Richard Rhames
Dots Com
Ralph Nader
Teach Youngsters About Corporatism’s Harms
Jack Rasmus
Reconciling the Reconciliation Bill: a Preview
Peter Mayo
The Soccer Icon From London’s East End: Jimmy Greaves (1940 -2021)
Joshua Frank
Nirvana’s Nevermind at 30
Weekend Edition
September 24, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Linda Gunter
The Record-Breaking Failures of Nuclear Power
Bruce E. Levine
Upcoming PBS Doc “Cured” About Gay Liberation from Psychiatry…and Much More
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: When the Whip Comes Down
Henry Giroux
Remembering Paulo Freire as a Freedom Fighter
Paul Street
Glenn Greenwald is Not Your Misunderstood Left Comrade
Todd Miller
For the US, the Climate Plan is More Walls and Armed Agents at the Border
