September 27, 2021
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Smoke and Ruins: Deep Time in Paquimé
Nazis in the Heartland
The Murky Politics of Film Noir
Michael Roberts on American Imperialism and Marx’s Law of Profitability
Tesla and the Anthropocene
September 27, 2021
Ipek S. Burnett
Gunfighter Nation Meets Haitian Migrants
Dean Baker
The US and China: A Productive Path Forward
Wendell Griffen
White Supremacy, Immigration Hypocrisy, and Haiti
Sudip Bhattacharya
Private Enterprise is the Issue, Not Big Government
Ramzy Baroud
One Man as a Whole Generation: The Unfinished War of Zakaria Zubeidi
John Feffer
The Military Stood Up to Trump, But Who Will Stand Up to the Military?
Manuel García, Jr.
Acclimation and Heat Stress of Plants, and Future Crop Failures
Sam Pizzigati
Will Fanboys for Grand Fortune Ever Flame Out?
Fred Gardner
The Full Rudy
Richard Rhames
Dots Com
Ralph Nader
Teach Youngsters About Corporatism’s Harms
Jack Rasmus
Reconciling the Reconciliation Bill: a Preview
Peter Mayo
The Soccer Icon From London’s East End: Jimmy Greaves (1940 -2021)
Joshua Frank
Nirvana’s Nevermind at 30
Weekend Edition
September 24, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Linda Gunter
The Record-Breaking Failures of Nuclear Power
Bruce E. Levine
Upcoming PBS Doc “Cured” About Gay Liberation from Psychiatry…and Much More
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: When the Whip Comes Down
Henry Giroux
Remembering Paulo Freire as a Freedom Fighter
Paul Street
Glenn Greenwald is Not Your Misunderstood Left Comrade
Todd Miller
For the US, the Climate Plan is More Walls and Armed Agents at the Border
Vijay Prashad
Clear Away the Hype: The U.S. and Australia Signed a Nuclear Arms Deal, Simple as That
David Rosen
Corporate Cartels are Back
John Laforge
A Little Radiation Is Not Good For You
Ramzy Baroud
Who Represents Afghanistan: Genuine Activists vs ‘Native Informants’
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
U.S. Militarism’s Toxic Impact on Climate Policy
Eve Ottenberg
More Bad News About the U.S. and China
Conn Hallinan
Looking Back: 50 Years of Foreign Policy
John V. Walsh
NY Times Advises China on Covid-19: Abandon Success, Try Failure
Dennis Bernstein
The Camera is the Rifle: an Interview With Oliver Stone
Gary Leupp
The Official History of the Successful War in Afghanistan
Ben Debney
Is Australia’s Anti-Lockdown Movement a Creature of Corporate Dark Money?
Binoy Kampmark
Trumpism with a Biden Face: US Haitian Policy
Sen. Bernard Sanders
Why We Need the $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation Bill
Jake Johnston
US Envoy to Haiti Resigns, Citing Political Intervention and “Inhumane” Deportation Policy
Ron Jacobs
Twentieth Century Europe: Revolution and Reaction
John Horning
Trophy Hunters Have Yellowstone’s Wolves in Their Crosshairs
Kelly Denton-Borhaug
A Parable of (All-American) Violence: Accountability and the War on Terror
Nicky Reid
Afghanarchism: What American Radicals Can Learn From the Pashtuns
Robert Koehler
Women’s Rights: Afghanistan and Beyond
Mel Gurtov
The China Initiative, a Flawed and Dysfunctional Policy
Susan Block
#Ballgate, Ballgown, Brett’s Balls & Yours
David Vine, Patterson Deppen and Leah Bolger
Drawdown: Improving US and Global Security by Closing Military Bases Abroad
Colin Todhunter
One Year on Since the Farm Laws – India’s Farmers’ Struggle Set to Intensify
Algernon Austin
Even During COVID-19 Recession, Temporary Assistance Does Little to Reduce Child Poverty
James Carden
How AUKUS May Damage NATO
