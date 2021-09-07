Home
September 7, 2021
A CIA Drone Analyst Apologizes to the People of Afghanistan
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Republicanism For The Anthropocene
Up in Smoke
The Other Forever War
JP Sottile on Biden’s Infrastructure Bill
The Dollar General Theory of Money and Employment
September 07, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
American Failure: Washington’s Doomed New Way of Waging War
Richard Eskow
Afghanistan and the Purdue Pharma Case are Reminders That the U.S. is a Failed Narco-State, Too
Prabir Purkayastha
Chip War: Can the U.S. Really Gain From China’s Pain?
John O'Kane
Ibram X. Kendi And Democratic Debate
David Rovics
Refugee Ancestors
Bama Athreya
Trade Policy Won’t Work Until It Works for Women
Mitchel Cohen
When Will it End? NYC Renews its Toxic Pesticide Spray Program to Kill Mosquitoes Said to be Carrying West Nile Virus
Dean Baker
Debt Doesn’t Go Away Just Because Senator Manchin and Others in Washington Choose Not to Think About It
Kenn Orphan
A Letter to Americans About Afghanistan
Richard C. Gross
Conservative Republican Demagogues
Sam Pizzigati
The Structural Greed of Corporate America
Thom Hartmann
Is America Doomed? Or is This Just a Huge Opportunity for the Progressive Agenda?
Robert Jensen
Can We Learn From History?
September 06, 2021
Dave Lindorff
Cat 4 and 5 Hurricanes, Tornados Where They Haven’t Been, and Rising Temps Ahead Bode More to Come
Paul Street
The Frontier is Closed: Capitalist and Constitutional Chickens Coming Home to Cancerous Roost
Andrew Moss
Immigration and National Identity
Elia Vasquez
The Colonized Mindset and the Failure of New Mexico Public Education
Dean Baker
Why August Wasn’t a Terrible Month for Jobs
Mark Weisbrot
US Labor’s Future May Depend on Monetary and Fiscal Policy
Binoy Kampmark
Blinken Says No to Greenland Real Estate
Ralph Nader
Microchip, Macro Impact, Micro Vision
Peter Crowley
Endless Covid: A Thank You Note to the Unvaccinated
Behrouz Saba
Afghanistan and the Dark Side of American Power
Robert Koehler
After Afghanistan . . . A Truth Commission?
Graham Peebles
Complacency Rules: Consumerism and the Environment
Marc Bayard, Sarah Anderson and Rebekah Entralgo
The Labor Day Dreams of Black Workers
Weekend Edition
September 03, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Melvin Goodman
“Rogue Nations” and “Failed States”: America Doesn’t Know the Difference
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Revenge Tragedy
Joshua Frank
Revisiting 9/11, Ward Churchill and Those “Little Eichmanns”
Roy Eidelson
U.S. Psychology’s Unfinished Journey from 9/11
Sudip Bhattacharya
A Return to Normalcy?
John Rachel
What are the Prospects for Peace? An Interview With Col. Larry Wilkerson
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Racial Socialism
Robert Hunziker
Brazil’s Fierce Drought
Ramzy Baroud
On Propaganda and Failed Narratives: New Understanding of Afghanistan is a Must
George Capaccio
Afghanistan: Farewell to Arms, Predator Drones, Night Raids…?
Daniel Warner
Lessons from Afghanistan
Brian Cloughley
When Will They Ever Learn? Out of Afghanistan, Into the Mire
Dave Lindorff
Kids Die Last as Biden Plays Tough Guy
Dean Baker
The Which Way is Up Problem in Economics
Erik Molvar
Biden Should Put Science, Not Policy Positions, in the Driver’s Seat on Wolves and the Endangered Species Act
Jeffrey Kaye
“A Real Flood of Bacteria and Germs”: Communications Intelligence and Charges of U.S. Germ Warfare During the Korean War
Farrah Hassen
Now Close Gitmo, Too
Eve Ottenberg
The Campaign to Destroy Venezuelan Socialism
Joel A. Harrison
Bureaucracies in the Most Expensive Healthcare System in the World
