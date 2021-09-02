Home
September 2, 2021
CIA Stories: The Cuban Who Conned the CIA
by
Josh Frank
September 02, 2021
Michael Hudson
Soros’ Dream: To Turn China Into a Neoliberal Grabitization Opportunity
Gregory Elich
The Balkan Project Washington Wants to Derail
Jonathan Cook
Jewish Chronicle’s Libel Payouts were a Small Price to Pay for Smearing Corbyn and the Left
Paul Strutynski
The Great Double Standard
Anthony DiMaggio
Covid-19 as Bioweapon?
John Scales Avery
Lies About How the Attack on Afghanistan Started
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Afghan Crisis Must End America’s Empire of War, Corruption and Poverty
L. Ali Khan
A Food Pandemic Infects America
Binoy Kampmark
Droning Disasters: A US Strike on Kabul
John Perry
Ordinary Nicaraguans Should Guide Progressive Left’s Stance
Manuel García, Jr.
Confessions of a Secret Controlled Demolitions Special Operative for 911
Sohail Mahmood
United States, NATO, and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan: Analysis of the Politics
Howard Lisnoff
Everyone Was Well Fed
Lawrence Wittner
Building Social Solidarity Across National Boundaries
Michael Tenhagen
Chuck Berry Lives On
September 01, 2021
Kenneth Surin
UK’s Jolly Show, Featuring Its Newest Trade Ambassador
Ariela Ruiz Caro
Latin America: In Search of Lost Sovereignty
David Rosen
U.S. Wars, Endless Wars: Will They Ever End?
Evan King - Pambana Gutto Bassett
Popular Resistance in the Age of Neoliberal War: The Case of Colombia
Greta Anderson – Emily Renn
Why are Mexican Wolves Being Removed From Northern Arizona? Agency Excuses Don’t Fly
Dean Baker
Jerome Powell, the Fed and Regulation
Dennis Bernstein
Fighting Jim Crow in the 21st Century: an Interview With Dolores Huerta
Jacob G. Hornberger
An Old Soldier’s Denial on Afghanistan
James C. Nelson
Montana Still Hasn’t Learned Anything From Its History
Dan Bacher
Why Dams are Ineffective for Cold-Water Conservation for Salmon and Trout
Steve Klinger
We’re Covering and Marketing Covid Vaccinations All Wrong
Thomas Knapp
Congress is a Deadly Extremist Organization
Scott Owen
The Nation That Cried Wolf
August 31, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
The Taliban will Escape Pariah Status by Posing as the Enemy of ISIS
Martha Rosenberg
How Animal Rights, Once a Progressive Stepchild, Became a Movement
Jean Wyllys – Julie Wark
Brazil, Amazon, World: Fake News and the Social Contract
Roger Harris
Venezuelan Diplomat Alex Saab Fights Latest US Extradition Maneuvers
Nick Licata
What Will be Done About America’s Growing Disparity in Wealth?
Ramzy Baroud
Stadio Olimpico: Can Sports Heal the World?
Paul Street
Reflections on a Double Standard: the Right Absurdly Calls Democrats Socialists, but Liberals Can’t Correctly Call the Right Fascist
Michael Yates
Save a Space for Lou Proyect, Rebel Against the Status Quo
Guillaume Long
New Report on Human Rights Violations in Bolivia in 2019 Sheds Light on the Role of the OAS
Sonali Kolhatkar
Could California End Up With a Trump-Like Governor?
Chandra Muzaffar
Humiliating Defeat in Afghanistan
Thom Hartmann
Afghanistan: The ‘Big’ Media’s Question Today is Wrong and Dangerous
Colin Todhunter
A Message to the EU: Address the Spiralling Public Health Crisis by Banning Glyphosate
George Wuerthner
The Battle to Protect State-Owned Lands
Richard C. Gross
Biden’s Folly
August 30, 2021
James Phillips
Where Are They? The Disappeared: When Remembering is a Political Act of Resistance
Melvin Goodman
Robert M. Gates: Poster Child for Bureaucratic Deceit
