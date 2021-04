by

Jesus on a Spike

Why did they shoot Jesus?

They ask

Confronted by these idols

For

Jesus said: let’s share the bread

Help the poor

None should go hungry

When there is such plenty

None should be homeless

Let’s care for each other

And healed people’s blindness

The rich and the cops though said:

What?

Jesus!

Don’t you dare

Take what we’ve taken

You thief!

And they hung him

And keep him up there

To show you what happens