Three Sonnets on Being Whiteness

by

I.

The unbearable whiteness of being

white weighs on me tortures me day and night —

a self-loathing fat fuck Orpheus light,

the ex I stiffed pillar of salt fleeing

to Sister Ophelia’s nunnery

seeking sinless blank canvassed nothingness,

while I’m on the lam from wolves. I confess

a fond white need for constant punnery,

and when the poltergeists arrive to chew

me out of my mind, like dead Eliot

madmen geraniums shaking my view,

I’m Hamlet the white king and his zealot.

I cry to see what the mourning will bring,

self-lynching; it’s an existential thing.

II.

She waltzed in liebfraumilch smile bosom high —

she sang Prost! I heard Proust and then she pressed

her spiggage against my face I undressed

her in my mind, my tongue climbing her thigh,

and thought fondly of our purity laws,

blau augen blond haar oompah in mein Herz,

arse white as the driven snow, to be terse,

Himmel high, until she removed my paws.

Turns out she was working undercover

and the cops had need of her baddabooms:

she was looking for zwei Dummkopfen toons

to ausnehmen, not some tuba lover.

But when no Peter Lorre showed that night,

I snaked her garden of earthly delight.

III.

The unbearableness of being white

in a black world all the hype too much bleach

too many cycles no soul gonads tight

the meaning of the Coltrane honk and screech

eludes me no color tabla rasa

crystalline snow hung out to dry — in spite

white picket fence smiles guard blanco casa

sleep sheeple downhill skiing white on white.

The burden of being white means being right,

hero of the master-slave narrative,

the one you look to for knowing insight

and old ideas needing a palliative.

I’d not stop being white for anything

or anyone or any cause: I’m king.