Remove Trump Now!

by

Donald J. Trump is a malignant fascist lunatic who must be removed from office immediately. The notion of letting him remain in the White House for nine more days is criminally insane.

Donald J. Trump is a clear and present danger to the nation and the world in his final days. The notion of this demented and desperate madman continuing to command the world’s most lethal military force is incredibly reckless.

Trump continues to insist against all evidence that he won the 2020 election. His fascist thug minions are planning new rampages in Washington and the nation’s fifty state capitals in coming days. He is still a dire threat to peace and the rule of law.

Failing to remove Trump after he has instigated an attempted violent fascist coup against the federal government sends the message that such a monumental crime can go unpunished. It would be a green light for future far-right racist and fascist attacks and coup attempts. It would normalize the madness of the Trump presidency, encouraging future far-right insanity.

It would be a reprehensible act of appeasement. If history demonstrates anything it is that appeasing fascism only encourages it to continue and expand. Fascism must be crushed. You do not give into it.

Every day Trump remains in the White House he poses an appalling peril to humanity. He must be definitively repudiated. He must be impeached and convicted. This would mean he could never return to elective office and it would be a serious defeat for the white-nationalist/fascist movement he still leads.

If the members of the White House Cabinet and US Congress cannot see fit to remove Trump through fully available constitutional means – the 25th Amendment and/or the impeachment clause of the U.S Constitution – then they should resign in infamy. Leading politicians and policymakers in both the nation’s two dominant political organizations have been placating and normalizing this fascist president and his fascist Amerikaner base for more than four years now.

Failure to remove Trump NOW will take this national disgrace to a new level.

This appeasement must stop immediately.

The United States government will never live down the ignominy of failing to remove Donald J. Trump through readily available legal and parliamentary means.