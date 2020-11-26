by

Free Manna

Moses killed the Minotaur

And Egypt was a labyrinth

And as he had no ships he split

The sea and walked on gravel

Like a lizard walks on sand and

Wound up in New Amsterdam

Watching a sickle cell moon set

A jet on its way to La Guardia

Passed right over Mars above

The trees of life and dogma

In the center of the garden one

As life, as nature (or physis),

Appears as the physician;

The tree of dogma, custom, or

The nomos, is the nomeus:

Shepherd and healer, the Janus of Jesus

Where one tree will flourish

The other’s diminished —

Two trees, two forests

One with its wood

Which builds weapons and prisons

Money, pollution

The other pumping oxygen

And free fruit, like manna

Tree of life as burning bush

The flames of Heraclitus

Spirit, not letter, of law —

Two trees

Of ease and disease

The law of the shepherd

Of Moses, Muhammad

and Jesus

All fighting for sheep to keep

In labyrinths of rules

Spreading out their colonies

Enclosing their pastures

And hoarding the manna

For profit — Mohammed,

And Jesus, and Zeus

The shepherd, the pastor, the master

And who is the healer

And what’ll they do?

To heal the sick globe

Cut the one down

So the other may grow