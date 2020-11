by

A short comment on the general tone, by Hugh Iglarsh … with apologies to Fred and Ginger.

Voice 1: You say divĭsive, I say divīsive.

Voice 2: You say derīsive, I say derĭsive.

Voice 1: Divīsive

Voice 2: Divĭsive.

Voice 1: Derīsive.

Voice 2: Derĭsive.

Both voices, loudly: Asshole.