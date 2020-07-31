Home
July 31, 2020
The Inner Chronicle of What We Are – Understanding Werner Herzog
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
July 31, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Bette Lee
Tear Gas and Thugs at the BLM Protests in Portland
Rob Urie
Russiagate, Nazis, and the CIA
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Demon Seed
T.J. Coles
The Space Wars Have Begun
Andrew Levine
Insurgents and Iconoclasts Needed (But for Now Lay Low)
Paul Street
“Time to Say the F-Word”: Why Now?
Matthew Scully
The Triple Antagonist of the Police, Policing, and Policy
Richard D. Wolff
The Consequences of Inequality Can Be Fatal
Richard C. Gross
Feds Give In, Maybe
Erik Molvar
Inside Trump’s Attack on America’s Environmental Charter
W. T. Whitney
“We Charge Genocide:” Forerunner at UN of Black Lives Matter
Brett Wilkins
The Bologna Massacre, the ‘Strategy of Tension’ and Operation Gladio
Nick Pemberton
Does The Left Stand With Uighurs?
Cesar Chelala
Donald Trump’s Misguided Attacks on WHO
Barbara G. Ellis
A Portland ‘Sit-Down’ Can Rock Trump’s Boat
Nancy J. Altman
On Medicare and Medicaid’s 55th Birthday, Let’s Expand Benefits—Not Cut Them
John O'Kane
Systemic Racism And Progressive Reconstruction
Binoy Kampmark
Julian Assange’s Political Indictment: Old Wine in Older Bottles
Ramzy Baroud
List of Israeli Targets Leaked: Tel Aviv Fears the Worst in ICC Investigation of War Crimes
Marshall Auerback
Every Step the EU Takes Toward Financial Unity Sows New Seeds of Its Potential Collapse
Bob Fitrakis - Harvey Wasserman
Fascist Ohio’s Bribed $60 Million Nuke Reactor Meltdown
Walden Bello
Could the Duterte Regime be COVID-19’s Next Victim?
Jonathan H. Martin
Bernie Groups Break Free of Dems: New Party Rising?
Ron Jacobs
Hunting with the Father
Michael Welton
What Does It Mean To Tolerate Others?
Eve Ottenberg
Climate Change is Genocide
Serge Halimi
The Twenty Years War
Kathy Kelly
Yemen: a Torrent of Suffering in a Time of Siege
Myles Hoenig
American Exceptionalism
Robert P. Alvarez
I Was Tear Gassed in Portland … and Not Only by the Feds
Susan Block
Naked Athena vs. Drumpf
Pete Tucker
Did a Wealthy Family, Which May Have Ties to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Buy a Seat on the DC Council?
Nicky Reid
Get the F*** Out of Afghanistan!
David Rovics
Open Letter to My Landlord #5
Mike Garrity
Beating Trump and Saving Junipers in the Elkhorns
Christopher Brauchli
Where to Put the FBI
Colin Todhunter
Post-Brexit Agrochemical Apocalypse for the UK?
Kim C. Domenico
Unless We’re Also Mad, We’re No Match for the Madness of Neoliberalism
Kent Paterson
Never Forget August 3 in El Paso
Joe Emersberger – Justin Podur
America’s Wars on Democracy in Rwanda and the DR Congo
Dean Baker
War, Money and Democracy: the Economics of Keynes
Cecelia Scheuer
Teach Anti-Racism in Schools, It’s Worth It
Jill Richardson
What’s Next for the ADA?
Louis Proyect
Queens Noir
David Yearsley
In Praise of Elisha Cook
