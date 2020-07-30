FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 30, 2020

We Don’t Need Trump’s Thugs in Chicago

by

“Hitler had his Brown shirts and Mussolini had his Black shirts, now Donald Trump has his camouflage shirts.” Thus began a statement signed by 15 distinguished interdenominational religious leaders in Chicago that I joined, including ministers, priests, and rabbis.

Comparisons to Hitler are always explosive, but the comparison is apt. “Hitler’s bullyboys,” the statement continues, “operated on the fringes or outside of the law to violently intimidate Germany’s leftists and finally to exterminate Jews. Trump’s bully boys are operating on the fringes or outside the law to violently intimidate America’s progressives and people of color who are exercising their First Amendment right to protest racial injustice.”

Portland, Oregon, provides the model. Trump dispatched untrained, unidentified, camouflage-wearing, military-uniformed, no name-tagged bullyboys who are literally kidnapping protesters, stuffing them in unidentified vans, taking them to unknown locations without charges — and against the wishes of local law enforcement officers the mayor of Portland and the governor of Oregon.

Trump has announced that he will send similar teams to Chicago, New York, Detroit, Atlanta, Baltimore and other “liberal Democrat-run cities,” to use his phrase. The excuse is to defend federal property. The reality is that this is a cynical re-election ploy. As Portland shows, Trump’s gambit will spark a large, hostile reaction which he hopes to use to scare suburban voters into supporting this law-and-disorder president.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has warned Trump not to try this in Chicago. “[N]o troops, no agents that are coming in outside of our knowledge, notification, and control that are violating people’s constitutional rights.” Lightfoot told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday during an appearance on “State of the Union. “We can’t just allow anyone to come into Chicago, play police in our streets, in our neighborhoods, when they don’t know the first thing about our city. That’s a recipe for disaster. And that’s what you’re seeing playing out in Portland on a nightly basis.”

We support her resistance — and the opposition expressed by the Pentagon, members of Congress, former U.S. military officials, historians and constitutional scholars — to Trump’s effrontery.

We don’t need the president’s thugs in Chicago, but we would like real federal assistance. While overall crime has decreased compared to last year, violent crime — particularly murders and shootings — has soared.

Chicago has no gun shop and no gun range. The guns come from outside of Chicago, generally across the border from Indiana. We need common sense regulations on guns to stop the pipeline into Chicago. Trump could help because it is Republicans and the gun lobby that stands in the way.

Real federal assistance wouldn’t be dispatching bullyboys to terrorize citizens exercising their First Amendment rights. It would help with jobs and training for the young. It would help with rent and mortgage forgiveness during the pandemic lockdown when people can’t work. If Trump and Senate Republicans don’t act immediately, literally millions will be on the verge of eviction.

We need real investment in our schools, so the savage inequality with suburban schools can be reduced. We need health care to be a right, not a privilege, and at the very least for the federal government to cover all medical expenses related to COVID-19. In a pandemic, we all have a stake in ensuring that the sick can afford to get the treatment they need.

Our sons and daughters volunteer to serve in the military. When Vladimir Putin puts a bounty on the heads of our soldiers, we need Trump to defend them, not to ignore the attack.

Trump scorns real assistance to cities. He scorns meeting with our elected leaders before announcing that he plans to dispatch his thugs to our city. And he disgraces our democracy with this cynical and dangerous campaign ploy.

Black Lives Matter Chicago and other organizations are going to court to get an injunction to prohibit Trump’s agents from “interfering in or otherwise policing lawful and peaceful assemblies and protests” in Chicago.

The religious leaders who issued the statement pledged that if Trump dispatched bullyboys to Chicago without the permission of the mayor, they would be met with a “massive, disciplined, nonviolent … march of resistance.” We will not let the president trample our Constitution, suppress our rights, and terrorize our citizens with impunity.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jesse Jackson

Jesse Jackson is the founder of Rainbow/PUSH.

New from
CounterPunch

July 30, 2020
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Centering the Earth
Jesse Jackson
We Don’t Need Trump’s Thugs in Chicago
George Ochenski
A Lethal Hypocrisy
Dean Baker
Moderna Shows All Those Lazy Unemployed Workers How to Really Rip Off the Government
Mark Friedman
Wilmington Protest Meeting Demands Federal Troops Out of Portland, US Troops Out of Cuba
John Kendall Hawkins
Moore’s Law of Entropy: Greens, Greenbacks, and Green Energy
Tony McKenna
The Tory 1000
July 29, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s War on the Environment and Its Inhabitants
Vijay Prashad – Alejandro Bejarano
‘We Will Coup Whoever We Want’: Elon Musk and the Overthrow of Democracy in Bolivia
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Russia Report on the “Londongrad Laundromat”
Joseph Natoli
Law & Order vs. Anarchy, Personal Freedom vs. Medical Science
Susan Babbitt
Cuba’s Nobel Nomination and Baldwin’s Call to “Begin Again”
Nick Pemberton
Black Lives Matter and the Nuclear Family
Thomas Knapp
“Anarchist” is not an Insult
Ramzy Baroud
‘Feeding a Bedouin’: Roy Oz and Israel’s Outrageous Racism 
Jyoti Shinoli
Laborers’ Lives: Migrating Feet, Settled Grief
Michael Welton
Sources of Hope in Habermas
Binoy Kampmark
Mephistopheles of Wall Street: Goldman Sachs, 1MDB and the Malaysian Settlement
William Astore
Killing Democracy in America
Marshall Sahlins
No Moaning for the Barr
CounterPunch News Service
Coalition to New Mexico Oil Regulators: Put People, Health First
July 28, 2020
Brian Trautman
Portland’s ‘Wall of Moms’: A Nonviolent Resistance Campaign with Historical Precedent
Byrd McDaniel – Paul M. Renfro
Disability is Shaping the 2020 Presidential Race—But Not in the Way That It Should
Richard D. Wolff
Many Terms That Are Frequently Used to Describe Capitalism Simply Don’t Hold Up Under Scrutiny
John Feffer
Feds Attack! Trump’s Paramilitaries Invade American Cities
Marshall Auerback
Even If Biden Wins in a Blowout, the Economy Still Isn’t Coming Back
Vincent Emanuele
Winning Requires Vision, Strategy, and Numbers
Jeff Cohen
Democratic Leaders Have Blocked Real Healthcare Reform for Decades. Time to Give ‘Em Hell.
Sonali Kolhatkar
Trump is Daring Us to Stop Him
Jeff Mackler
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, the U.S. War Machine Presses On
Nick Licata
Biden Surges in the Polls But Trump Doubles Down on the Economy to Stop Him
Binoy Kampmark
Revisions on China: Abandoning the Nixon Legacy
Cesar Chelala
Donald Trump and the Use of Psychology
Peter Bohmer
Raise the Social Cost: an Important Strategic Concept
Gary Olson
The Bonus Army Protest
William Hughes
Two Rebels Against the Establishment: Oliver Stone and Edward Snowden
Mamata Pared
“What Should My Family Do?” Out of Work, Food and Money in Maharashtra
John Stanton
The United States Faces Irreparable Damage in a Cold or Hot Conventional War with China and its Allies
Elliot Sperber
Democritus/Democracy 
July 27, 2020
Richard C. Gross
A City Too Far
Patrick Cockburn
The Media Manipulator: Why Trump’s Distractions May Not Save Him This Time
Paul Street
Lawless State: Go Ask Donald, Joe, and Barack
Nick Pemberton
Police Are The Real Cancel Culture
Ralph Nader
Fed Guarantees Unproductive Debt and Perilous Speculation
Coco Das
Three Questions for the “Resistance”
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail