FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 17, 2020

Freedom vs. Public Health: a False Dichotomy

by

There has been a new addition to the tedious U.S. culture wars: mask wearing. It didn’t have to be this way. A simple tactic to protect oneself and also limit the spread of Covid-19 did not have to become a political hot potato. Wearing a mask did not have to mean one supports secular science over freedom, but Trump made it so. He can back-pedal now – as he started to, by wearing a mask publicly on July 10 – and deny it all he wants, but the damage is done.

Thousands maybe millions of people declined to protect themselves and others, because Trump was perceived to be against masks. He even let it be known at one point that he took it personally and considered those wearing masks to be criticizing him. No, they weren’t. They were stopping the spread of a plague. And, to get this clear – since public messaging has been so mixed up on this – they were and are protecting themselves. Wearing a mask is not all about altruism. Sixty percent less chance of becoming infected if you wear a mask is a good reason to do it. Masks keep the wearers alive.

Unfortunately, the strictures of public health during a lethal pandemic have been equated with…drumroll – that old American bogeyman, communism – the spectre of hysterical capitalists for almost two centuries. That this happened so quickly and thoroughly in the U.S. hints at one main cause: a large segment of the American public’s extreme susceptibility to sub-moronic ideological brainwashing, of the sort seen on Fox News. No matter that without health there is little freedom: stretched out on a hospital bed, delirious with covid and intubated – how free is such a person? Trump and Fox are not concerned with that. It’s the idiotic, doctrinaire messaging about keeping free markets purring along and the knee-jerk response of right-wing militias storming statehouses that counts for them. Now that Trump has once worn a mask, the new target will doubtless be re-opening schools. But this should not become another war zone for the dogmatic shock troops. States where the pestilence rages like a fire-storm are simply not ready to re-open schools, period. And that is not a communist plot.

The Trumpenvolk grew up on anticommunism. Anyone telling them to do anything is taken as prima facie evidence of bolshevism. The complex series of arguments and the realities one has to grok to comply willingly with the dictates of a modern health regimen are simply beyond the worldview of many Americans, who consider it their God-given right to infect anybody they please by not wearing a mask or, another example, by refusing to vaccinate their children against tetanus or measles.

So who are these obtuse Trump followers? They are not the white working class. The lie that this group caused his 2016 electoral victory has been repeated ad nauseam. First off, the working class is not predominately white and male. Secondly, according to author and activist Sharon Smith, one study shows Trump did not flip working class voters, rather the Democrats lost them. After all, 100 million eligible voters stayed home in 2016. According to activist and professor Charlie Post, the 2016 electorate “was more disproportionately well-off than in the last three elections.”

For those who persist with the propaganda that Trump’s base is working class – they need only look at his policies, starting with his grotesque tax cuts for billionaires. Trump’s base is Wall Street, the professional corporate class, the right-wing affluent, oligarchs, their hangers-on and other assorted plutocrats. Scare up a few losers in militias from their Mid-Western bunkers and voila! Proof that he represents the so-called white working class. But the facts don’t back up the public relations stunts.

Sadly, consistently faulty messaging about this virus has enabled Trump to pose false dichotomies, like freedom versus public health, and get away with it. In addition to the erroneous messaging about who masks protect – everyone, including the wearer – for quite a while health experts expressed uncertainty about whether masks worked at all. Some said the advice against mask wearing was to prevent hoarding of a necessary medical staple. Other experts were genuinely confused. While their honesty about their ambivalence is to be commended, they could have learned something from Asian societies, which have controlled coronavirus outbreaks throughout the twenty-first century – by wearing masks. This cultural obtuseness on the part of our scientific and medical mandarins may well derive from cultural snobbery – but that’s a discussion for another day.

Another piece of false messaging, more understandable, was that the virus wasn’t aerosolized. Now WHO concedes that it is. Also that asymptomatic people with the disease weren’t infectious; now all experts agree they are. And then there was the worst messaging mistake of all – that only older people get deathly ill from Covid-19.

This last bit of misinformation led to the vast, disastrous experiment which has played out across the American South and West, in fraternities and on beaches, where young people have thrown caution to the winds. And guess what? Now they’re cramming the hospitals. And the death rate is rising again. It’s not senior citizens in Florida who need those ICU beds. Senior citizens have been protecting themselves. They’ve been socially distancing in far greater numbers than the young. Senior citizens don’t care what nonsense Trump spouts about the economy. They got the message. Covid-19 is a death sentence for older people – and they know it.

These messaging errors were understandable. Covid-19 was a new disease and doctors and scientists did not know what they were dealing with. But Trump took advantage of their quandary. As a result, a steady sewage of lies has flowed out of the white house since day one. It would be a comedy, if it weren’t, well, a tragedy. Trump has leapt on every scientific ambiguity and exploited it, because for him this isn’t a catastrophic pandemic, no. He sees it first and foremost as a public relations problem. And he’s good at public relations. For him, this is the latest episode of the Trump Show.

In this latest installment, Trump reveals a battle between freedom-loving Americans and radical, left-wing public health departments. No matter that this dichotomy is false. Now matter that it’s all a set-up. It distracts from the lethal incompetence of this presidency. It’s a smokescreen to conceal the negligent homicide perpetrated by a totally feckless administration. It’s theater, not political leadership.

Imagine how a real leader like FDR would have handled this crisis. He would not have befogged people’s minds with bluster about freedom versus health. He would have provided straight talk to Americans about what they need to do to maintain freedom FROM disease. A total national lockdown for a few weeks or months, directed by the federal government when the pandemic first hit the U.S. would have saved tens of thousands, perhaps a hundred thousand lives and millions of illnesses and ultimately less harmed the economy than closing down briefly and not long or thoroughly enough and then having to do it again. One uniform initial national lockdown would have ended this nightmare. China did it. South Korea did it. New Zealand did it. Spain did it. Germany did it. Even Italy, hardest hit of all, did it.

When will the U.S. do it? Probably not until there’s a different resident in the white house. And by then the damage will be even more unimaginable, even more astronomical than it is now. But this is not rocket science. It is doable and has in fact been done for centuries. Humanity has known at least since the Middle Ages that in times of plague you lock down and socially distance.

If the covid conflagration, now so volcanic, is to be extinguished, Washington must act: not with bailouts for rich corporations, but with support for citizens, so they can stay home during lockdown; not with parades and military fanfare, but with the hard work of governing; not with mere presidential lip-service about getting supplies where they’re needed, while in fact hijacking states’ medical purchases, but with real application of the National Defense Authorization Act to produce and distribute the necessary protective gear to doctors and nurses; with clear consistent messaging about how long a lockdown must last and under what conditions it can be lifted. Governors can’t do it alone. Their actions must be centrally coordinated. This is a national catastrophe. This is why we have a national government.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Eve Ottenberg

Eve Ottenberg is a novelist and journalist. Her latest book is Birdbrain. She can be reached at her website.

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
July 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
John Kendall Hawkins
Where Have All the Demos Gone? Cappies Killed ‘Em, One By One
Robert Fantina
The Republicans and Democrats: Two Wings, Same Bird
Jonathan Latham – Allison Wilson
A Proposed Origin for SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 Pandemic
Eve Ottenberg
Freedom vs. Public Health: a False Dichotomy
Lee Camp
The Life-Saving Covid-19 Drugs You’ve Never Heard Of (and Why)
Monika Zgustova
In Lockdown With Edward Hopper’s Prophetic Paintings
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Warnings Grow: “We are in a Massive Economic Downturn”
Jeff Bryant
After Years of Underfunding, Public School Teachers are Now Supposed to Save the Economy?
Louis Proyect
Thoughts on Bayard Rustin Nostalgia
Lindsay Koshgarian
Cut the Pentagon Budget 10 Percent and Invest in Public Health
Laura Flanders
We Treasure What We Measure
Nick Pemberton
We Can’t Cancel Class
Mary Miller - Ariel Gold
The U.S. Struggle for Justice for Palestine Begins a New Chapter
David Swanson
Legislation in Congress Would Require Flying Flag With Pentagon on It
Sonali Kolhatkar
Trump’s ‘Plan’ Is Simply to Make the Virus and Its Casualties Disappear
Kenn Orphan
Running the World, Since 1776
Jon Rynn
A New Eco-Economic Paradigm
Gary Leupp
King David, God, the Plague, and Donald Trump
Tom Engelhardt
“The Bleeding Wound:” Osama bin Laden Won (Twice)
Jill Richardson
What If We Actually Listened?
Kim C. Domenico
Making Lives Matter: Liberal Anti-Authoritarianism & the Suppression of Individuality
Paul Gilk
Deconstructing Civilization
Mike Hastie
Homeless in Portland, Oregon 
George Wuerthner
Why “Periodic Devastation” May be Necessary for the Health of Forest Ecosystems
Dean Baker – Gerald Scorce
The Smart Rx to Slash Drug Costs: Two Obvious Steps to Take First
Margot Rathke
Now is the Time for Free College
Binoy Kampmark
Vulgar Militarism: Expanding the Australian War Memorial
Andrew Stewart
Adolph Reed Jr. And The Essence Of Class Essentialism: In Which We Essentially Examine This With Class
Norman Solomon
An Ultimate Meaning of the Bernie 2020 Campaign: “Not Him. Us.”
John Stanton
Trump’s COVID-19 Data Cover Up: TeleTracking Technologies Hired to Do the Dirty Deed
Raouf Halaby
Beautiful Hagia Sophia: Between the Sacred and the Profane; Turkey Is Condemned, While Israel Gets a Pass
Nicky Reid
Antifa Punks and Boogaloo Bois: A Tale of Two Scapegoats
July 16, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Laos Has Tackled COVID-19, But It Is Drowning in Debt to International Finance
Louisa Willcox
Charlie Russell, Grizzly Whisperer
John McMurtry – Jeffery Klaehn
Money Capital vs Life Capital: the War of Values We Live or Die By
Jesse Jackson
A New Generation of Protest Holds Great Promise for America
Robert Hunziker
The Inertia Bugaboo
Jyoti Saraswati
Seeing the World Through Touch During a Pandemic
Sam Bahour
Time’s Up Israel: Get Your Knee Off Palestine’s Neck
Nick Licata
How Protester Occupations Can Succeed
Dean Baker
It’s Going to be a Long, Hard Recession
Mary Miller – Ariel Gold
The U.S. Struggle for Justice for Palestine Begins a New Chapter
Rajan Menon
How the Pandemic Hit Americans: Selective in Its Impact, the Virus Has Struck the Homeless Hard
Chuck Collins
Fair Tax Solutions for Cities Facing Covid-19 Budget Crises
George Ochenski
The Times They are a-Changin’
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail