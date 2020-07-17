Home
July 17, 2020
Angel Olsen and Hand Habits “Walls”
Weekend Edition
July 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Economic Crisis and the Question of Capitalism
Richard D. Wolff
Why Government Mostly Helps People Who Need It the Least…Even During a Crisis
Samantha Bruegger
Of Toddlers, Wolves, and Public Lands Ranchers
Paul Street
Trump: White Bread Not Yet Toasted
Behrooz Ghamari Tabrizi
The East-Bound Wind Causes a Storm in the West: Iran-China Sign Long-Term Trade Agreement
Joseph Natoli
Dark Army of Enablers
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Meaning of BB King in the Age of BLM
Robert Hunziker
The Sky Is Falling – Yes – No
Evaggelos Vallianatos
On the Separation of Church and State
Susan Block
Behind the #MeToo Headlines with JoAnn Wypijewski
Kerron Ó Luain
Class Disparities and Child Abuse in Ireland 2020
John Kendall Hawkins
Where Have All the Demos Gone? Cappies Killed ‘Em, One By One
Robert Fantina
The Republicans and Democrats: Two Wings, Same Bird
Jonathan Latham – Allison Wilson
A Proposed Origin for SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 Pandemic
Eve Ottenberg
Freedom vs. Public Health: a False Dichotomy
Lee Camp
The Life-Saving Covid-19 Drugs You’ve Never Heard Of (and Why)
Monika Zgustova
In Lockdown With Edward Hopper’s Prophetic Paintings
Ramzy Baroud
Good News from Washington: AIPAC, Israel Losing to Progressive Democrats
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Warnings Grow: “We are in a Massive Economic Downturn”
Jeff Bryant
After Years of Underfunding, Public School Teachers are Now Supposed to Save the Economy?
Louis Proyect
Thoughts on Bayard Rustin Nostalgia
Lindsay Koshgarian
Cut the Pentagon Budget 10 Percent and Invest in Public Health
Laura Flanders
We Treasure What We Measure
Nick Pemberton
We Can’t Cancel Class
Mary Miller - Ariel Gold
The U.S. Struggle for Justice for Palestine Begins a New Chapter
David Swanson
Legislation in Congress Would Require Flying Flag With Pentagon on It
Sonali Kolhatkar
Trump’s ‘Plan’ Is Simply to Make the Virus and Its Casualties Disappear
Kenn Orphan
Running the World, Since 1776
Jon Rynn
A New Eco-Economic Paradigm
Gary Leupp
King David, God, the Plague, and Donald Trump
Tom Engelhardt
“The Bleeding Wound:” Osama bin Laden Won (Twice)
Jill Richardson
What If We Actually Listened?
Kim C. Domenico
Making Lives Matter: Liberal Anti-Authoritarianism & the Suppression of Individuality
Paul Gilk
Deconstructing Civilization
Mike Hastie
Homeless in Portland, Oregon
George Wuerthner
Why “Periodic Devastation” May be Necessary for the Health of Forest Ecosystems
Dean Baker – Gerald Scorce
The Smart Rx to Slash Drug Costs: Two Obvious Steps to Take First
Margot Rathke
Now is the Time for Free College
Binoy Kampmark
Vulgar Militarism: Expanding the Australian War Memorial
Andrew Stewart
Adolph Reed Jr. And The Essence Of Class Essentialism: In Which We Essentially Examine This With Class
Norman Solomon
An Ultimate Meaning of the Bernie 2020 Campaign: “Not Him. Us.”
John Stanton
Trump’s COVID-19 Data Cover Up: TeleTracking Technologies Hired to Do the Dirty Deed
Raouf Halaby
Beautiful Hagia Sophia: Between the Sacred and the Profane; Turkey Is Condemned, While Israel Gets a Pass
Nicky Reid
Antifa Punks and Boogaloo Bois: A Tale of Two Scapegoats
David Yearsley
Hamilton Comes Home
