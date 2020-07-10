FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 10, 2020

COVID-19’s Coming to Town

by

You better not cough,
You better not sigh.
You better not sneeze,
I’m telling you why:
COVID-19’s coming to town.

It’s spreading so fast,
And taking folks down.
The nastiest darn
Pandemic around:
COVID-19’s coming to town.

It knows when you’ve been careful,
It knows when rules you break.
It knows when you’ve been sharing space,
So stay masked for goodness sake!

Please keep your guard up,
And scrub your house down.
Don’t listen to a word
From the orange-faced clown:
COVID-19’s coming to town.

This song is available to anyone undignified enough to wish to sing it.

 

Hugh Iglarsh is a writer, editor and critic based in Skokie, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago with over 700 confirmed coronavirus cases and 23 deaths, at last count. He wrote this essay at the prompting of Chicago Area Peace Action’s Foreign Policy Working Group. He can be contacted at hiiglarsh@hotmail.com.

Richard D. Wolff
COVID-19 Exposes the Weakness of a Major Theory Used to Justify Capitalism
