by

You better not cough,

You better not sigh.

You better not sneeze,

I’m telling you why:

COVID-19’s coming to town.

It’s spreading so fast,

And taking folks down.

The nastiest darn

Pandemic around:

COVID-19’s coming to town.

It knows when you’ve been careful,

It knows when rules you break.

It knows when you’ve been sharing space,

So stay masked for goodness sake!

Please keep your guard up,

And scrub your house down.

Don’t listen to a word

From the orange-faced clown:

COVID-19’s coming to town.

This song is available to anyone undignified enough to wish to sing it.