FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 26, 2020

Resist Evictions and Foreclosures

by

COVID-19 has created the ideal medium for a summer of continuous protest.

Political protest demonstrations used to be weekend affairs in which angry leftists shouted at empty government offices before shuffling home Sunday afternoon to gear up for the workweek. With out of four workers having filed for unemployment and many more working from home, tens of millions of Americans have free time to march in the streets. Sporting events, movie theaters, retail stores and even houses of worship are closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The usual distractions of a leap year are absent; the summer Olympics are canceled and presidential campaigning is so close to nonexistent as to be irrelevant. Politics is no longer about the politicians. Politics is in the street, where there’s nothing to do but gather, chant and dodge teargas cannisters.

The vacuum created by the lockdown and the impotence of a political class that no longer pretends to lead during a staggering medico-economic crisis has been filled by Black Lives Matter following the murder of George Floyd. BLM has won important symbolic victories like the toppling of Confederate statues and a renewed push to remove the Stars and Bars from the Mississippi state flag. As the movement against police brutality and institutional racism continues, look for more substantive systemic reforms in policing.

What comes next? The eviction and foreclosure resistance movement.

Thanks to Congress’ reluctance to pass another big stimulus package, protests in general will continue into the foreseeable future. But they won’t all be against evil cops. A looming eviction and foreclosure crisis could broaden the struggle from one centered around racial grievances into a class-based fight for economic justice.

Courts are about to get flooded by eviction hearings. 30% of Americans missed their June housing payment. Supplemental $600-per-week unemployment checks expire July 31st.

“I think we will enter into a severe renter crisis and very quickly,” Columbia Law professor Emily Benfer, a housing expert who tracks eviction policies, told The New York Times May 30th. Without government action, she warned, “we will have an avalanche of evictions across the country.”

There is no sign that the government will lift a finger to help people who lost their jobs and will soon face homelessness. Even Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, the most progressive members of the U.S. Senate, refuse to consider a rent or mortgage payment holiday. They support a tepid “moratorium,” not a rent freeze. Under a moratorium back rent would pile up and all come due at once later on. Millions of people would be kicked outside this winter during a possible “second wave” of COVID-19. That’s the best scenario. Odds are, there won’t even be a moratorium. Congress will do little to nothing to help struggling tenants and homeowners.

Millions of homeowners and renters displaced from their homes during the 2008-09 subprime mortgage meltdown received zero assistance from the government. There were no protests worth mentioning. This time will be different.

First, there’s safety in numbers. The scale of this eviction crisis is much bigger. Three times more people have lost their jobs than during the Great Recession, during a much shorter period of time. Members of an eviction resistance movement can help one another block county sheriffs from kicking them out. Among those who are still working, the tenuous nature of the labor market has everyone in there-but-for-the-grace-of-God-go-I mode. We are in this together.

Second, this economic cataclysm wasn’t some act of God. People were ordered to shelter in place by the government. That’s why they lost their jobs, not a seemingly random stock market fluctuation. Targets of eviction and foreclosure won’t internalize any shame. They know they haven’t done anything wrong. They social distanced as asked; why should they sleep on the streets now because public health officials required them to go without income?

Third, Black Lives Matter has demonstrated the efficacy of street protests and of grassroots solidarity. Cops are currently about as popular as an STD. How enthusiastically will police respond to a landlord’s request to fight their way through an angry crowd to throw a family onto the street? It depends on the municipality. Things will quickly turn ugly.

Finally, memories of how the big banks squandered their Bush-Obama bailouts on exorbitant CEO salaries and renovating luxurious executive washrooms are still fresh. Even on the right, it will be tough to garner political support for banks trying to remove homeowners whose only crime was following stay-at-home orders.

There is a long but now largely forgotten history of tenant resistance movements in this country, mostly led by the communist Left. Each 1st of the month between now and this fall brings us closer to a new radical struggle between people who ask nothing more than to keep the roof over the head and a system that prioritizes the right to own and control property over the most basic of human needs.

That movement will bring us closer to revolution.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ted Rall

Ted Rall, syndicated writer and the cartoonist for ANewDomain.net, is the author of the book “Snowden,” the biography of the NSA whistleblower.

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
June 26, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Henry Giroux
Lawlessness in Trump’s Fascist State: Bill Barr and the Ghost of Fascism
Charlotte Dennett
Trump’s Tulsa Travesty: the Missing Connection
Rob Urie
Racism and the Neoliberal Consensus
Jeffrey St. Clair
The War That Time Forgot
Richard D. Wolff
How Racism is an Essential Tool for Maintaining the Capitalist Order
T.J. Coles
Infiltrating Black Lives Matter: Cops, Feds, and White Supremacists
Yoav Litvin
Truth is Our Weapon and Shield – An Interview with Black Panther Party Veteran Billy X Jennings
Tamara Pearson
US Drinking Beer, Producing Cars and Military Tech at the Expense of Mexican lives
Ajamu Baraka
The Responsibility to Protect? Bipartisan Crimes Against Humanity in the U.S.
Richard C. Gross
Pariah Country
Martha Rosenberg
Will Covid Start a Trade War Over U.S. Meat Exports?
Nicholas Buccola
From “How Could He…” to “How Am I…”: A Confession
Judith Levine
Constabulary Notes from Northern Vermont, or Why We Don’t Need the Police
Andrew Levine
Voter Enthusiasm: Wrong Headed and Overrated
Eric Mann
The Struggle for No Police in the Los Angeles Schools: a Great Leap Forward and Victory is in Sight
Paul Buhle
John Brown’s Body Today
Eve Ottenberg
Avoiding War With China
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman’s Ouster: the Untold Story
W. T. Whitney
US Must Return Its Political Prisoner Simón Trinidad to Colombia
Ted Rall
Resist Evictions and Foreclosures
David Rosen
Class & Otherness: A Peculiar Dialectic
Danny Shaw
Colombia’s Other Pandemic: Unchecked State Violence in the Time of COVID-19
Stephen Corry
The Big Green Lie
Ramzy Baroud
PA Political Circus: Why Abbas Must Hand the Keys over to the PLO
Ron Jacobs
Cops and a Coverup
Robert P. Alvarez
Land of the Unfree
Haley Brown – Dean Baker
Black Workers’ Jobs Matter
Thomas Knapp
Stop Blaming Russia, China for US Disarmament Failures
Joseph Natoli
Racism Baked In
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Henry Wallace, American Visionary
Susan Block
Sex, Pride & Black Lives Matter
Colin Todhunter
Capitalism and the Throttling of Democracy in India
Binoy Kampmark
Bolton’s Memoir Bolts from the Stable
REZA FIYOUZAT
What to an American is Theocracy?
Chris Wright
A Response to Bruce Levine on Lesser-Evil Voting
Graham Peebles
Racism: Are We All Prejudice?
J.P. Linstroth
What Natives in the US Support Black Lives Matter
Cesar Chelala
The Hut at the End of the World
James Haught
Conservatives Lose – and Lose – and Lose
Gloria Oladipo
Four Ways to Fight Racism in Your Town
Nicky Reid
Silence of the Swine: Abolish the Police and Bring Back the Panthers
Douglas Bevington
Don’t Get Burned by ‘Wilder than Wild:’ Wildfire Documentary’s Omissions Mask Forest Service’s Logging Mission
Andrew Stewart
Rhode Island’s Gina Raimondo: a Case Study in Democratic Perfidy in the Current Rebellion
Harrison Makin
That Panna Cotta Sucks: the Faux Anti-Capitalism of “The Platform”
Louis Proyect
Africans at Home and in the Diaspora in Two New Films
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail