I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other president. And let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good, but although it’s always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result.
—Donald Trump (June 14, 1946- Present)
I didn’t do nothing serious man
please
please
please I can’t breathe
please man
please somebody
please man
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
please
man can’t breathe, my face
just get up
I can’t breathe
please
I can’t breathe
shit
I will
I can’t move
mama
mama
I can’t
my knee
my nuts
I’m through
I’m through
I’m claustrophobic
my stomach hurt
my neck hurts
everything hurts
some water or something
please
please
I can’t breathe officer
don’t kill me
they gon’ kill me man
come on man
I cannot breathe
I cannot breathe
they gon’ kill me
they gon’ kill me
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
please sir
please
please
please I can’t breathe
—The last words of George Floyd (October 14, 1973- May 25, 2020)
