I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other president. And let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good, but although it’s always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result. —Donald Trump (June 14, 1946- Present)

I didn’t do nothing serious man

please

please

please I can’t breathe

please man

please somebody

please man

I can’t breathe

I can’t breathe

please

man can’t breathe, my face

just get up

I can’t breathe

please

I can’t breathe

shit

I will

I can’t move

mama

mama

I can’t

my knee

my nuts

I’m through

I’m through

I’m claustrophobic

my stomach hurt

my neck hurts

everything hurts

some water or something

please

please

I can’t breathe officer

don’t kill me

they gon’ kill me man

come on man

I cannot breathe

I cannot breathe

they gon’ kill me

they gon’ kill me

I can’t breathe

I can’t breathe

please sir

please

please

please I can’t breathe

—The last words of George Floyd (October 14, 1973- May 25, 2020)

