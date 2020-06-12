FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 12, 2020

A Matter of Life and Breath

by

Following the police killing of George Floyd, we are witnessing the largest nationwide uprising in five decades. Unfortunately, these largely nonviolent protests against racism and police brutality have been met by militarized police forces who deploy tear gas, among other weaponry, at demonstrators.

Firing tear gas canisters is already widely considered an excessive use of force. But it is especially lethal during COVID-19.

I have participated in dozens of demonstrations. But I’ve never seen tear gas deployed as readily and liberally as it was during some recent events in Portland, Oregon. As a National Lawyers Guild Legal Observer, I documented footage of police attacking at least six demonstrations in the city.

In the first, on Sunday May 1, thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets before arriving at the Multnomah County Justice Center. Within the hour, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) had already deployed multiple rounds of chemical tear gases.

Even after the crowds had dispersed, I witnessed the PPB stalk a group of black youth who were walking home. An officer from inside the vehicle threw an additional tear gas canister at the kids and drove away, leaving the kids coughing and spitting out the chemicals.

A few days later, on Tuesday June 2, thousands more poured into the streets before arriving at Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square. Again, the PPB immediately and recklessly began deploying tear gas. Police also gassed demonstrators that Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings, even after multiple calls by city commissioners to halt the use of tear gas.

Tear gas bombs and sprays irritate the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, and lungs. This causes coughing, wheezing, and can even lead to respiratory arrest. A new study also found that 80 percent of respondents who were tear gassed reported a lasting cough.

This is a particularly appalling weapon to be deployed during COVID-19, a virus that attacks lung cells, destroys lung tissue, cuts off oxygen, and leads to respiratory failure and septic shock.

According to Dr. Yoko Furuya, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University, people with vulnerable airways and lungs are more likely to be victims of the serious, deadly COVID-19 consequences. Additionally, deploying chemicals into a crowd, causing them to cough out the irritants and release airborne particulate matter, drastically increases the likelihood that the virus will spread.

Clearly, the police’s use of tear gas has both immediate and delayed violent effects on demonstrators.

Black people are already three times more likely to die of COVID-19 than white people, due to a wide variety of systemic racist policies and standards. Even George Floyd’s autopsy report showed that he tested positive.

Because of this pre-existing link between racism and public health, an open letter by infectious disease experts at the University of Washington made a case for viewing the anti-racism protests “not primarily as something that could add to cases of coronavirus (though they might) but as a tool to promote public health in and of themselves.”

Across the country, reckless and aggressive use of tear gas on anti-racist protestors during a respiratory pandemic is likely intentional. And it’s deadly. In Columbus, Ohio, Jessica Grossman — a 22-year-old recent graduate of Ohio State — died after being tear gassed and pepper sprayed by police.

In Portland, commissioners have called for a ban on tear gas. The city should act on that call immediately, and others across the country should follow. It’s a matter of life and death.

Black people cannot breathe in this country, and police have been ruthless in ensuring it stays that way. Let’s not let that happen.

Josie Moberg is a Summer Law Clerk for the Center for Sustainable Economy. She’s in her second year at Lewis and Clark Law School.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Josie Moberg

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
June 12, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Bruce Jackson
Buffalo Cops—And All the Other Cops
Mark Schuller
Unmasking Racial Terror and Seeing Whiteness
Michael Yates
Police are the Enemy Within
T.J. Coles
Infiltrating Antifa: the Feds and Their Long History of Subversion
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Ring of the Truncheon Thing
Monty Neill
COVID-19, Capitalist Crises, Class Resistance
Paul Street
Livable Ecology, Not Police
Joseph Natoli
Defunding the Paradigm
Chuck Churchill
What Do All Working People Have in Common?
Andrew Levine
Where the Fault Line Lies
David Rosen
Two Pandemics: COVID-19 and the 1918 Influenza
Evan Jones
Covid-19 Hits the French Health System
Ron Jacobs
Fighting For Our Future, Fighting Back Against Austerity
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
The Fed Just Pulled Off Another Backdoor Bailout of Wall Street
Pete Dolack
The Corporate Origins of the Anti-Science “Reopen” Demonstrations
Dean Baker
Government-Granted Patent Monopolies and Structural Racism
Steve Early
A Mon Valley Memoir: Lessons From The Last Stand Of Steelworkers in Homestead
Joyce Nelson
That “Big Green Meltdown” & The Untouchables
Thomas Knapp
Police Violence: “Reform” is Not Enough
David Schultz
The Killing of George Floyd and the Final Fracturing of the Democratic Party, Labor, and Civil Rights Coalition
Ramzy Baroud
Palestine Bleeds: Execution of Autistic Man is Not an Exception but the Norm
Gabriel Kuhn
Will Science and Reason Save Us? The Liberal Left’s False Wall of Defense
Eve Ottenberg
Police Brutalize the Press
Michael T. Klare
The New Cold War with China
Karyn Pomerantz
Where Were the Hypocrites When Police Murdered 1000 Black People a Year?
Richard Moser
Can White People ‘Organize Their Own’ Against White Racism?
Paul Ryder
Removing a U.S. President Without an Election
Daniel Warner
Is This the Big One?
Dave Lindorff
Fascism on the March
Steve Brown
The Attack by Black Female Power…From the Right
Shamus Cooke
The Capitalist Limits of Police Reform
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Advocating for the Mexican Gray Wolf: An Interview with Amy Harwood
Barbara G. Ellis
Warn Trump’s Seniors Voters: His Payroll-Tax Cut Demands Cut Social Security/Medicare
Nicky Reid
A Message Written in Fire: In Defense of Social Upheaval
Norman Solomon
Corporate Media Are Focusing on Race–and Dodging Class
Ricky Riley
Riots are as American as Apple Pie
Ralph Nader
Readers Think. Thinkers Read. A Summer Reading List
Josie Moberg
A Matter of Life and Breath
Kim C. Domenico
Can We Sacrifice Our White Supremacy? A Practical Suggestion
Christopher Brauchli
The Gospel According Donald J-is-for-Jesus Trump
Jill Richardson
Dear JK Rowling, I Love Harry Potter, But Please Stop Talking
Priti Gulati Cox
American While Black
Louis Proyect
Watch This Year’s Human Rights Watch Film Festival Through Video on Demand
June 11, 2020
P. Sainath
The Migrant and the Moral Economy of the Elite
Morgan Palumbo – Jessice Draper
How the Saudis, the Qataris, and the Emiratis Took Washington
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail