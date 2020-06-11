FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 11, 2020

Unravelling Donald Trump

by

President Trump’s most ardent supporters and harshest critics would probably both agree on one thing:  The Donald is one of a kind.  By this, they generally mean that we have never seen anyone act like him   in the White House.  But he is also one of a kind in another way—the first corporate CEO to become   President—and that fact itself may explain at least some of his actions.

A classic article entitled “Why Businessmen Distrust Their State: The Political Consciousness of American Corporate Executives” by UC-Berkeley professor David Vogel, published over 40 years ago in the British Journal of Political Science, is illuminating in this regard.  Not surprisingly, over the course of time questions have been raised about parts of his argument, but by and large it holds up pretty well.  In his piece, Vogel was interested in understanding why it was that American business leaders, who have benefitted disproportionately from state policy through most of American history, have generally been hostile to government, unlike business people in other developed countries.

One reason, according to Vogel, relates to the fact that in the U.S., unlike the case elsewhere, “Big Business” rose to power before government grew to appreciable size and power, which made business leaders believe that they didn’t need government.  As a result, in the U.S.  such leaders, fearful of possible attempts to rein in their  prerogatives, have instinctually questioned the idea of vigorous governmental activity—except, of course, when such activity redounded to their advantage.      So that’s one thing.

A second consideration, though, relates to business leaders themselves.   Large businesses historically and, alas, even today generally operate on very top-down assumptions and protocols.  To be sure, over the past thirty or forty years there has been a lot of ink spilt about  (and consulting fees generated by talk of) flattening corporate hierarchies, empowering employees, etc.  But at the end of the day, corporate decision-making is highly centralized and largely controlled by the CEO, along with his/her usually compliant board.  In other words, most corporate leaders have a preferential option for authoritarianism or least for management by command and control.    Hence, their leaders’ inherent distrust of democratic processes, which at best slow things down by gumming up the works—and have the potential to do far worse.

That is to say, even if business has generally benefitted from governmental actions in the past, things can change in a moment in a democracy such as ours.  A CEO can’t control political actions as easily in the public arena as he or she can orchestrate activity within the “friendly confines” of a hierarchical corporation.  Distrust of government, Vogel argued, is the natural result.

One might surmise that these tendencies are even more pronounced in patrimonial family businesses such as those The Donald has run over the course of his career.  His actions while in the White House are undoubtedly due in large part to other factors as well: Bluster, vulgarity, and bumptiousness among other idiosyncrasies.  But they are likely also due in part to the fact that he is “one of a kind”: A corporate CEO who somehow segued into the Presidency.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Peter A. Coclanis

Peter A. Coclanis is Albert R. Newsome Distinguished Professor of History and the Director of the Global Research Institute at UNC-Chapel Hill.

New from
CounterPunch

June 11, 2020
Kathleen Wallace
The Beginning of the End for Unearned Authority
Richard C. Gross
Time for Change
Peter A. Coclanis
Unravelling Donald Trump
Nicolas J S Davies - Medea Benjamin
Defund the Police, Defund the Military
Jesse Jackson
Police Reform Was Never Going to be Easy, But Now’s the Time
Walden Bello
How Thailand Contained COVID-19
Jonah Raskin
American Teens and the Insurrection of 2020: Caught Between Passion and Cool
Kathy Kelly
Weapons that Protect White Privilege Prevent Sustainable Community Change
George Ochenski
A Trip From Utopia to Distopia
Kenn Orphan
George Floyd and Casting Shadows
Tom Conway
Why the George Floyd Protesters are American Patriots
George Wuerthner
Forest Restoration or Forest Degradation?
Chelli Stanley
We Don’t Want No Racist Police
June 10, 2020
Melvin Goodman
The Madness of Donald
Richard D. Wolff
There’s a Crisis in US Capitalism
Charles Pierson
Trump Loves Democracy…in Hong Kong
Kenneth Surin
The COVID-19 Lockdown In Rural Virginia
Louisa Willcox
Grizzly Miracle: Grand Teton’s 399 Emerges with Quadruplets
Don Fitz
How Che Guevara Taught Cuba to Confront COVID-19
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
What is Next for Palestinian Popular Resistance in Gaza? Speaking to Journalist Wafaa Aludaini
Lawrence Davidson
Israel Loses Its Best
Dave Lindorff
In Astonishing Move, Both Defense Secretary Esper and Joint Chiefs Chair Milley Tell Troops to Defend Constitution and People’s Freedom, Not President
Peter Crowley
2014-16 vs Today: What Made the Mass BLM Protests Today So Much Larger than Five Years Ago?
Dr. Hakim Young
Listening to our Anger and Angst
Sam Pizzigati
A New Amityville Horror Only Billionaires Can Stop
Mike Garrity
Roads Removal: a Big Win for Grizzlies in the Northern Rockies
David Rovics
Dominating Cities and Dominating the Narrative
Binoy Kampmark
Eternal Fixation: The Madeleine McCann Disappearance Show
June 09, 2020
Charlotte Dennett
Saudi Arms Sales, the Ghost of a Reporter, and America’s Oil War in Yemen
Jim Kavanagh
Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance After George Floyd
T.J. Coles
Nukes in Space: the Extinction Rebellion Yet to Be
Patrick Cockburn
The Brexit Crisis Led to Totally Incompetent Leadership at a Time of Unprecedented Calamity. Now We are Paying for It
John O'Kane
Trump is Not the Problem
W. T. Whitney
Economic Collapse and Unemployment Councils – Then and Now
John Feffer
The Descent of America
John Kendall Hawkins
Turd Blossom Surfaces Again
B. Nimri Aziz
Eight Minutes, Forty-Six Seconds
J.P. Linstroth
Malcolm or MLK?
Laura Flanders
Paradigms Take Years to Shift
Myles Hoenig
Israel’s Left and Black Lives Matters
Josh Schlossberg
Big Green Meltdown Over Planet of the Humans
Elliot Sperber
End Police, With the Utmost Respect for Farmers
June 08, 2020
Paul M. Renfro
Arresting Justice: Victimizing the Victimizers Won’t End the Policing Crisis
John G. Russell
The Fires This Time and Next
CounterPunch Editors
Black Politics and Liberation: A CounterPunch Reading List
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail