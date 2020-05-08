FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 8, 2020

Why Trump and Anti-Lockdown Protesters’ Calls to Return to Normal Are Acts of White Supremacy

by

Photograph Source: Becker1999 from Grove City, OH – CC BY 2.0

When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Americans dutifully stayed at home to prevent outbreaks like the ones playing out in China and Italy. Although a majority of Americans continue to support quarantine orders intended to quell the spread of the virus, a growing number of anti-lockdown protests across the nation are sending a clear message that they don’t care about spreading infection or the rising death toll. The whiteness of the protests alongside the stark racial disparities in COVID-19 mortality underscores that the desire to reopen businesses is rooted in white supremacy. As if it weren’t already clear, in Michigan where the nation’s most prominent protest took place, armed white men demanded an end to the lockdown while carrying Confederate flags, swastikas, and nooses.

Ending lockdowns too early will kill more Americans—it’s that simple, and even the government’s own agencies project such a scenario. President Donald Trump has admitted it, saying, “Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon.” Except that ending the lockdowns now will specifically kill far more African Americans than any other demographic. The health news website MedPage referred to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on blacks as a, “Wildly disproportionate mortality.” Research shows that African Americans are dying from COVID-19 at a rate that is, “2.3 times higher than the rate for Asians and Latinos, and 2.6 times higher than the rate for Whites.” In fact, whites are the least impacted demographic in the nation. In New York City, the national epicenter of the disease, the same racialized outcomes are observed, with more African Americans being hospitalized and dying from the disease than any other racial group, followed by Latinos.

Black and brown Americans are also more impacted financially by the virus-related lockdown. A Pew Research survey found that African Americans and Latinos were far more likely to lose their jobs and lack the savings to cover their expenses than whites.

State governors who are following Trump’s demands to reopen their economies know full well that their actions will cost lives. Like Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has admitted that reopening businesses will cost lives. In a private phone call to state lawmakers, Abbott said, “every scientific and medical report shows that whenever you have a reopening—whether you want to call it a reopening of businesses or of just a reopening of society—in the aftermath of something like this, it actually will lead to an increase and spread. It’s almost ipso facto.” Seeing through Abbott’s agenda, Rae Martinez, the director of Texas Rising, tweeted that he, “does not care about the lives of Texans, and specifically black and brown Texans.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, when asked why he did not observe the government’s guidelines to wear a mask in public, said, “I think it’s up to the individuals. I don’t think that’s government’s role to mandate who wears a mask and who don’t. I go back to what I’ve said all along: It’s your personal responsibility.” That sentiment perfectly captures the conservative position on health care, policing, poverty, and so many other issues. The idea of “personal responsibility” absolves the government from accepting its obligation to solve society’s inequalities.

President Trump and Vice President Pence have also signaled in the clearest terms to their reliable voter base of vocal activists that social distancing is not necessary and that each person is responsible for their own fate. Pence came under fire for refusing to wear a mask at a recent tour of Mayo Clinic (but later wore one at a tour of a GM facility). Trump went further in refusing to wear a mask while ironically touring a mask-making factory! The White House leadership is indicating directly through body language that it does not care about the virus and feels confidently immune to it.

Staying home, wearing masks, and keeping a 6-foot radius from others in public are all actions designed for collective protection. Not only do masks protect you from contamination, they protect others from being contaminated by you. In other words, people are being asked to consider the well-being of their fellow Americans. But for decades, this nation’s laws have treated health care as an individual privilege rather than a collective right. Our lack of a national health system has ensured that existing socioeconomic differences between racial groups are reproduced in health outcomes. Now, the white anti-lockdown protesters and their favored politicians are signaling through their actions that they don’t care about black and brown lives.

The pronouncements that this coronavirus pandemic has put “everyone in the same boat,” are ignorant of the very real systemic racial differences that allow white Americans to weather the same storm with far more resilience than black and brown Americans. If we had a national health system, Americans might be closer to finding themselves in the “same boat” as one another. But as it stands, an early return to “normal” threatens the lives of people of color disproportionately. Trump knows this and has exploited it to his benefit. It is no wonder that the same people who railed against the Affordable Care Act and Medicare for All are the same people who voted for the most racist president in memory, and who are now demanding an end to social distancing measures.

Just as preexisting differences in health access and financial stability are amplifying the racial outcomes of the coronavirus, we see the continuation of long-standing racist policing that targets blacks with violence and whites with tolerance for the same infractions. Even the policing of social distancing guidelines is racist, as the New York Police Department demonstrated recently in cordially handing out face masks to crowds of white park visitors while harassing and even beating African Americans in their own communities.

The white protesters screaming in the faces of police at capitol buildings feel confident they will not be met with state violence. New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out the hypocrisy of how well law enforcement showed restraint against the screaming activists, saying on Twitter, “Think about how harshly #BlackLivesMatter & #AbolishICE activists were debased, called rioters, & treated as a threat to society.” She added, “Now watch & examine how this MAGA-armed rushing of a state legislature is treated.”

We have tolerated this discriminatory and dangerous segment of society for far too long. It is time for the collective health and well-being of all Americans to be prioritized over the individual demands of a selfish minority that has dominated our political sphere and endangered our future.

This article was produced by Economy for All, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Sonali Kolhatkar

Sonali Kolhatkar is a columnist for Truthdig. She also is the founder, host and executive producer of “Rising Up With Sonali,” a television and radio show that airs on Free Speech TV (Dish Network, DirecTV, Roku) and Pacifica stations KPFK, KPFA, and affiliates. 

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
May 08, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Brad Evans
This is Not a Conspiracy, It is a Terrifying Opportunity
John Davis
Visions of a Post-Covid-19 World
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Ain’t Living Long Like This
T.J. Coles
The Plot to Blame China for COVID-19
Paul Street
Live and Let Die
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Congress Sets Up Taxpayers to Eat $454 Billion of Wall Street’s Losses, Where is the Outrage?
Dave Lindorff
US Wants Release of Two Special Forces Veterans Who Led Failed Coup Invasion of Venezuela
Andrew Levine
Democrats: Dump Biden Now
W. T. Whitney
Venezuela Confronts Intimidation, Myth-making, and Dirty War
Ralph Nader
100 Years of Shame: Annexation of Palestine Began in San Remo
Eve Ottenberg
Rich Corporations Get $500 Billion, No Strings Attached
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Water and Cadillac Deserts
Pete Dolack
Attacking the Messenger
David Rosen
“They Are Expendable”: Who’s Paying to Reopen Business?
Tamara Pearson
Strange and Excessive Abuses by Corporations, Officials, and Narcos are Slipping Under the Radar in Mexico
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Trump and Anti-Lockdown Protesters’ Calls to Return to Normal Are Acts of White Supremacy
Marshall Auerback
Why COVID-19 is the Great Unequalizer
Richard C. Gross
Presidential Irresponsibility in Spades
Ralph Nader
We Honor What We Value – Entertainers Over Saviors
Lara Merling
Without an Economic Recovery, Argentina Cannot Repay Its Debt
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Slaughter of the Innocents: COVID-19 & the Future of Agriculture
Andrew Bacevich
V-E Day Plus 75: From a Moment of Victory to a Time of Pandemic
Ron Jacobs
Jackson State Shootings, 1970
Osha Neumann
Faint Praise for the Pandemic
Richard Moser
What is the General Strike?
Nino Pagliccia
The Hybrid War on Venezuela Moves to a New Stage of Aggression
Alvaro Huerta
Brick-by-Brick: An Ode to My Mexican Mother, Carmen Mejía Huerta
Binoy Kampmark
Tara Reade, the Democrats and Joe Biden’s Women Problem
John Cavanagh
Trump Isn’t the First to Threaten WHO, Merely the Most Dangerous
Gary Olson
Is The New York Times Trying to Foster Working Class Consciousness?
Thomas S. Harrington
Let’s Pretend
Nick Licata
Harnessing the Virus Debt for Economic Growth
Andrew Moss
Racial Fault Lines and the Coronavirus
Karl Grossman
COVID-19 and a New, Better World
Tamara Pearson
Strange and Excessive Abuses by Corporations, Officials, and Narcos are Slipping Under the Radar in Mexico
Nozomi Hayase
Assange’s US extradition, Threat to Future of Internet and Democracy
Jill Richardson
Remembering Our Empathy
Jim Goodman
System Failure: Our Food System is Not Set Up to Handle a Global Crisis
George Burchett
The Most Beautiful House In the World
Kim C. Domenico
Humankind is Our Business: A Case for Poetic Disobedience
Scott Klinger
If Small Businesses Aren’t Essential, Neither is Collecting Rent
Nicky Reid
What Rough Beast Slouches Towards Washington and Beijing?
Richard Klin
Beyond Time: Ellsie Kay, Connie Converse and a Musical Lineage
Louis Proyect
Beyond the Uproar Over Planet of Humans
John Kendall Hawkins
We Are Movie Cameras, Lucidly Dreaming
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail