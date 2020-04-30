FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 30, 2020

The Fatal Folly of a Premature “Grand Opening”

by

Politicians across the nation are pushing the premature removal of social restrictions that have produced solid results in flattening the upward curve of coronavirus infections and deaths across the nation. Goaded by the greedy moguls of Wall Street, these so-called “leaders” are moving to “re-open the economy” while leading medical professionals warn it is folly to do so. But the politicians and their lackeys are ignoring science in favor of commerce — and will have to live with the responsibility for the additional fatalities that will undoubtedly result from their foolish moves.

Here in Montana our citizens have been very conscientious about taking the recommended precautions to avoid coronavirus. Not only have most Montanans heeded the call for sheltering in place and social distancing, but they’ve done it with grace and courtesy to their fellow Montanans in this difficult time. And what do you know, it’s been working and our state remains relatively free of mass infections and deaths.

But now the crazy guy in the Oval Office says it’s time to re-open our national parks, literally inviting hordes of people from all over the nation and world to come to Montana and bring their diseases with them. Many Montanans are rightfully concerned about the potential disaster such a move unleashes on those who have followed the rules and remained healthy.

And just how crazy is the guy in the Oval Office? “Completely off the rails” would be an apt description, especially following his insane comments to the nation last week that perhaps injecting disinfectants and UV light into their lungs will kill the virus. It was so nuts that the makers of Lysol, a popular and potent disinfectant, immediately put out a national warning telling people “that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”

Perhaps Trump should lead by example and snort a little Clorox, eh? Maybe put a flashlight down his throat to test if, as he put it, “you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way.” And then maybe take a ride on a re-opened subway while gobbling some of the hydroxychloroquine tablets as he waits for the onset of the fatal effects from the coronavirus treatments he’s lauded — all of which have been completely debunked by medical professionals.

Maybe in-person “leadership” should be mandatory for the governors and other politicians who want to throw the nation back into the jaws of the pandemic against the advice of infectious disease experts who warn “these states will have to pay a big price later on because of what they’re doing.” Maybe the politicians should drop their kids off at the re-opened schools and personally test their “phased in” plans. After all, if it’s good enough for the populace, it ought to be good enough for the politicians pushing the premature relaxation of the techniques that are working.

There’s an old saying that “if the people lead the leaders will follow.” Right now the vast majority of Americans are not clamoring for “re-opening” the nation since they’re rightfully anxious as the death toll from coronavirus rolls past 50,000. It’s time our politicians put their campaigns, ambitions and stocks aside for a while and listen to the scientists and doctors instead of the hedge fund managers.

After all, their primary responsibility is not to corporations and commerce — it’s to the people who are counting on their leaders to keep them, their families, and their communities safe.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 30, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Why Did the World Health Organization Wait Until March to Declare a Global Pandemic?
Mark Ashwill
A Letter From Viet Nam on the Occasion of the 45th Anniversary of the End of the War
W. T. Whitney
COVID 19: Think Science and the People
Michael Schwalbe
Uncivil Corporate Discourse
Irma A. Velásquez Nimatuj
Organized Indigenous Communities and Indigenous Knowledge Can Prevent the Spread of Covid19
Ted Rall
Save America, Throw the Landlords Under the Bus
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Power and Plight of Science
Michael T. Klare
The Beginning of the End for Oil? Energy in a Post-Pandemic World
Subhankar Banerjee
A “Wild” Tale of Two Nations
Daniel Warner
Mathilda Cuomo vs. Peter Singer: Sympathy for the Old or Utilitarian Rational Decisions
Seth Adler
How Biden Clipped Sanders on Race
George Ochenski
The Fatal Folly of a Premature “Grand Opening”
Kary Love
America’s Pact with the Devil
Mats Svensson
The Autocratic Son-in-Law and His Madness 
April 29, 2020
Paul Street
Coronavirus Capitalism and “Exceptional” America  
Melvin Goodman
Trump Takes His War on Intelligence to a New Level
Nick Pemberton
A Different Kind of COVID-19 Protest
Ron Jacobs
Wild in the Streets? Mayday 1971
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
Will the Coronavirus Change the World? On Gramsci’s ‘Interregnum’ and Zizek’s Ethnocentric Philosophy
Subhankar Banerjee
COVID-19 Lights Up Biological Annihilation
Dana Johnson
A Big Win for the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and a Call to Protect Wolves and Wilderness in Idaho
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson’s Recuperation at His Prime Ministerial Country Estate
Dean Baker
On the Recovery From the COVID-19 Shutdown
Jesse Jackson
Let Prisoners Go During COVID-19 Pandemic
George Wuerthner
Are “Temporary Roads” Ecologically Invisible?
Binoy Kampmark
Threatening the Governors: Barr’s Commercial and Civil Liberties Brief
Jonah Raskin
Feed Sonoma: Agricultural Cooperatives Will Help Save the World
Martin Billheimer
In the American Snake Oil Stain
Scott Owen
Baking Cakes, Coronavirus and Survival Through Turbulent Times
April 28, 2020
Norbert Ross
The Luxury to Fear COVID-19
Tom Clifford
Beijing in the Time of COVID-19
Alexander Cockburn
Biden the Lout
Prabir Purkayastha
Public Health and Private Profits Under COVID-19 Pandemic
Lucia Santina Ribisi
We Need Healing From Our Oil-Addicted Society
Walden Bello
The Corporate Food System is Making the Coronavirus Crisis Worse
Howie Hawkins
Ranked-Choice Voting: An Idea Whose Time Has Come
Jack Heyman – Jan Norden
Let Cruise Workers Off the Death Ships Now!
Leslie Gregory
COVID-19 From the Front Lines
Patrick Cockburn
Can Boris Johnson’s Government Survive the COVID-19 Crisis Their Mistakes Exacerbated?
Dean Baker
Saving Journalism Will Require Some New Thinking
James Phillips
COVID-19 and Central America: a Learning Moment?
Dilip Hiro
The COVID-19 Chronology From Hell
Roger Harris
Trump and Biden Trade China Hit Pieces: Distinctions without a Difference
Gary Leupp
“A Plague On Both Your Houses”
Erik Molvar
The Public Wants Ranchers Out of Point Reyes National Seashore
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail