FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 30, 2020

Save America, Throw the Landlords Under the Bus

by

Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair

We can save the economy.

We have to throw the landlords under the bus to do it.

At this writing, 26.5 million Americans have lost their jobs to the national lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Added to those who were unemployed before the coronavirus crisis, we will soon face jobless numbers equivalent to or greater than to those at the height of the Great Depression. What’s going to happen to them? More specifically, where will they live?

Drawing from the experience of the collapse of the USSR in 1991, the droll writer Dmitri Orlov mused on what would happen here in a similar scenario. Surviving the fall of the Soviet Union, he concluded, would be easier than it would be to make it through the then-future implosion of the United States of America.

“In the United States,” Orlov wrote in 2011, “very few people own their place of residence free and clear, and even they need an income to pay real estate taxes. The real owners of real estate in the U.S. are banks and corporations. People without an income face homelessness. When the economy collapses, very few people will continue to have an income, so homelessness will become rampant. Most people in the U.S., once their savings are depleted, will in due course be forced to live in their car, in some secluded stretch of woods, in a tent or under a tarp. There is currently no mechanism by which landlords can be made not to evict deadbeat tenants, or banks prevailed upon not to foreclose on non-performing loans.” Residents of apartments in the former Soviet Union faced hardships, but no one evicted them for nonpayment of rent. Private property rights were valued less than human lives.

Avoiding a mass-eviction scenario must be the top priority of American political leaders.

Aside from mass human misery, the downsides of allowing banks and municipalities and landlords to evict large numbers of people became evident after the evictions and foreclosures of millions of homes following the 2008-09 housing crisis. Every foreclosure drags down the property value of neighboring homes. Abandoned houses become meth labs.

But let’s not forget about mass human misery. Even if you’re rich and not a humanitarian, the thought of tens of millions of homeless people wandering streets and highways, desperate and hungry, can’t possibly make you sleep soundly. Property crimes and violence designed to separate people from their possessions will soar unless we keep people in their homes, safe, fed and warm. And don’t forget about the coronavirus. Even after two years from now, when there may or may not be a vaccine, many of the poor will be uninsured and won’t be able to afford medical care. Kicking them out of their homes will spread the virus.

America needs a rent and mortgage holiday, not a lame moratorium that kicks the can of mass evictions down the road for a few months. That includes commercial rent. Empty storefronts become targets for burglary and squatters. Some become drug dens. Arson fires consume them and neighboring homes. Until COVID-19 is in our rearview mirror, we need everyone and everything to stay put for health reasons. Afterward we want to give the economy a chance to recover. We don’t need blight. We want restaurants and other businesses to reopen. We want individuals to return to work, not starve in the streets. Individuals and businesses who can’t afford it should withhold rent from landlords and mortgage payments from banks, without penalty, until both the public health and the economic crises are over.

What about the banks and landlords? I’m not suggesting that they should be stuck with the whole tab for COVID-19. Municipalities should waive real estate taxes. They should receive relief to cover their utility and maintenance expenses. Lobbying organizations for property owners point out that their members often have underlying mortgages themselves; those mortgages too should be subject to the payment holiday. Banks should receive infusions of interest-free cash from the Fed. But the U.S. can no longer afford to let these entities continue to collect real estate profits as usual.

Landlords should take the biggest bath for the simple reason that they are social and economic parasites. Value is added via the production process; landlords add no value whatsoever. If a revolution were to turn renters into homeowners by transferring titles, and abolish bank liens and property taxes and so turn homeowners into full owners, no one would miss landlords. Former renters and mortgage borrowers could easily assume the cost of maintenance that they currently pay to landlords and banks for pennies on the dollar.

You probably know a nice landlord. My father-in-law was one. I used to sublet a room in my apartment so I could make the rent, which made me a sub-landlord. But part of the reason my rent was too high was that I could sublet that room. Landlords are unnecessary at best, pernicious at worst.

In part, eviction is a remedy: it allows a property owner to try again with a new tenant. In a broader sense, it is a threat to remaining renters: unless you pay me, I will throw you out. That threat is the ultimate expression of the enclosure of the commonsI own this. You do not. Therefore I can force you to leave.

depressionary spiral during a pandemic is no time to prioritize property rights. Eviction is a national suicide pact.

In 2014 a boy broke into what he thought was an abandoned house in my hometown of Dayton, Ohio. In a closet he found the mummified body of the homeowner, who committed suicide five years earlier out of despair that his $10,000 house had been foreclosed upon. He needn’t have bothered.  The bank was so overwhelmed with newly acquired properties due to mass foreclosures that it never bothered to send anyone to investigate or take possession.

The guy died for nothing.

The last thing we need now is a million more like him.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ted Rall

Ted Rall, syndicated writer and the cartoonist for ANewDomain.net, is the author of the book “Snowden,” the biography of the NSA whistleblower.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 30, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Why Did the World Health Organization Wait Until March to Declare a Global Pandemic?
Mark Ashwill
A Letter From Viet Nam on the Occasion of the 45th Anniversary of the End of the War
W. T. Whitney
COVID 19: Think Science and the People
Michael Schwalbe
Uncivil Corporate Discourse
Irma A. Velásquez Nimatuj
Organized Indigenous Communities and Indigenous Knowledge Can Prevent the Spread of Covid19
Ted Rall
Save America, Throw the Landlords Under the Bus
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Power and Plight of Science
Michael T. Klare
The Beginning of the End for Oil? Energy in a Post-Pandemic World
Subhankar Banerjee
A “Wild” Tale of Two Nations
Daniel Warner
Mathilda Cuomo vs. Peter Singer: Sympathy for the Old or Utilitarian Rational Decisions
Seth Adler
How Biden Clipped Sanders on Race
George Ochenski
The Fatal Folly of a Premature “Grand Opening”
Kary Love
America’s Pact with the Devil
Mats Svensson
The Autocratic Son-in-Law and His Madness 
April 29, 2020
Paul Street
Coronavirus Capitalism and “Exceptional” America  
Melvin Goodman
Trump Takes His War on Intelligence to a New Level
Nick Pemberton
A Different Kind of COVID-19 Protest
Ron Jacobs
Wild in the Streets? Mayday 1971
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
Will the Coronavirus Change the World? On Gramsci’s ‘Interregnum’ and Zizek’s Ethnocentric Philosophy
Subhankar Banerjee
COVID-19 Lights Up Biological Annihilation
Dana Johnson
A Big Win for the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and a Call to Protect Wolves and Wilderness in Idaho
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson’s Recuperation at His Prime Ministerial Country Estate
Dean Baker
On the Recovery From the COVID-19 Shutdown
Jesse Jackson
Let Prisoners Go During COVID-19 Pandemic
George Wuerthner
Are “Temporary Roads” Ecologically Invisible?
Binoy Kampmark
Threatening the Governors: Barr’s Commercial and Civil Liberties Brief
Jonah Raskin
Feed Sonoma: Agricultural Cooperatives Will Help Save the World
Martin Billheimer
In the American Snake Oil Stain
Scott Owen
Baking Cakes, Coronavirus and Survival Through Turbulent Times
April 28, 2020
Norbert Ross
The Luxury to Fear COVID-19
Tom Clifford
Beijing in the Time of COVID-19
Alexander Cockburn
Biden the Lout
Prabir Purkayastha
Public Health and Private Profits Under COVID-19 Pandemic
Lucia Santina Ribisi
We Need Healing From Our Oil-Addicted Society
Walden Bello
The Corporate Food System is Making the Coronavirus Crisis Worse
Howie Hawkins
Ranked-Choice Voting: An Idea Whose Time Has Come
Jack Heyman – Jan Norden
Let Cruise Workers Off the Death Ships Now!
Leslie Gregory
COVID-19 From the Front Lines
Patrick Cockburn
Can Boris Johnson’s Government Survive the COVID-19 Crisis Their Mistakes Exacerbated?
Dean Baker
Saving Journalism Will Require Some New Thinking
James Phillips
COVID-19 and Central America: a Learning Moment?
Dilip Hiro
The COVID-19 Chronology From Hell
Roger Harris
Trump and Biden Trade China Hit Pieces: Distinctions without a Difference
Gary Leupp
“A Plague On Both Your Houses”
Erik Molvar
The Public Wants Ranchers Out of Point Reyes National Seashore
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail