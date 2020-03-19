FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 19, 2020

‘Zionist’ Biden in His Own Words: ‘My Name is Joe Biden, and Everybody Knows I Love Israel’

by

“I am a Zionist. You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist,” current Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, said in April 2007, soon before he was chosen to be Barack Obama’s running mate in the 2008 elections.

Biden is, of course, correct, because Zionism is a political movement that is rooted in 20th-century nationalism and fascism. Its use of religious dogmas is prompted by political expediency, not spirituality or faith.

Unlike US President, Donald Trump, or Bernie Sanders, Biden’s only serious opponent in the Democratic primaries, Biden’s stand on Israel is rarely examined.

Trump has made his support for Israel the cornerstone of his foreign policy agenda since his inauguration into the White House in January 2017. The American President has basically transformed into Israel’s political genie, granting Tel Aviv all of its wishes in complete defiance of international law.

Sanders, on the other hand, came to represent the antithesis of Trump’s blind and reckless support for Israel. Himself Jewish, Sanders has promised to restore to the Palestinian people their rights and dignity, and to play a more even-handed role, thus ending decades of US unconditional support and bias in favor of Israel.

But where does Biden factor into all of this?

Below is a brief examination of Biden’s record on Palestine and Israel in recent years, with the hope that it gives the reader a glimpse of a man that many Democrats feel is the rational alternative to the political imbalances and extremism of the Trump administration.

August 1984: Palestinians and Arabs are to Blame

Biden’s pro-Israel legacy began much earlier than his stint as a vice-President or presidential candidate.

When Biden was only a Senator from Delaware, he spoke at the 1984 annual conference of ‘Herut Zionists of America’. Herut is the forerunner of Israel’s right-wing Likud party.

In his speech before the jubilant right-wing pro-Israel Zionist crowd, Biden derided the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Arab governments, for supposedly derailing peace in the Middle East.

Biden spoke of “three myths (that) propel U.S. policy in the Middle East” which, according to the American Senator, are, “the belief that Saudi Arabia can be a broker for peace, the belief that King Hussein (of Jordan) is ready to negotiate peace, and the belief that the Palestine Liberation Organization can deliver a consensus for peace.”

April 2007: ‘I am a Zionist’

Time only cemented Biden’s pro-Israel’s convictions, leading to his declaration in April 2007 that he is not a mere supporter of Israel – as has become the standard among US politicians – but is a Zionist himself.

In an interview with Shalom TV, and despite his insistence that he does not need to be Jewish to be a Zionist, Biden labored to make connections with the ‘Jewish State’, revealing that his son is married to a Jewish woman and that “he had participated in a Passover Seder at their house,” according to the Israeli Ynet News.

March 2013: ‘Qualitative Edge’

This commitment to Israel became better articulated when Biden took on greater political responsibilities as the US vice-president under Obama’s administration.

At a packed AIPAC conference in March 2013, Biden elaborated on his ideological Zionist beliefs and his president’s commitment to ‘the Jewish state of Israel’. He said:

“It was at that table that I learned that the only way to ensure that it could never happen again was the establishment and the existence of a secure, Jewish state of Israel. I remember my father, a Christian, being baffled at the debate taking place at the end of World War II ..” that any country could object to the founding of Israel on the ruins of the Palestinian homeland.

“That’s why we’ve worked so hard to make sure Israel keeps its qualitative edge in the midst of the Great Recession. I’ve served with eight Presidents of the United States of America, and I can assure you, unequivocally, no President has done as much to physically secure the State of Israel as President Barack Obama.”

December 2014: ‘Moral Obligation’

In one of the most fiercely pro-Israel speeches ever given by a top US official, Biden told the annual Saban Forum at the Brookings Institution in Washington on December 6, 2014, that, “If there weren’t an Israel, we would have to invent one”.

In his speech, Biden added a new component to the American understanding of its relationship with Israel, one that goes beyond political expediency or ideological connections; a commitment that is founded on “moral obligation”.

Biden said, “We always talk about Israel from this perspective, as if we’re doing (them) some favor. We are meeting a moral obligation. But it is so much more than a moral obligation. It is overwhelmingly in the self-interest of the United States of America to have a secure and democratic friend, a strategic partner like Israel. It is no favor. It is an obligation, but also a strategic necessity.”

April 2015: ‘I Love Israel’

“My name is Joe Biden, and everybody knows I love Israel,” Biden began his speech at the 67th Annual Israeli Independence Day Celebration held in Jerusalem in April 2015.

“Sometimes we drive each other crazy,” the US vice-president said in reference to disagreements between Israel and the US over Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to halt construction of illegal Jewish settlements.

“But we love each other,” he added. “And we protect each other. As many of you heard me say before, were there no Israel, America would have to invent one. We’d have to invent one because … you protect our interests like we protect yours.”

July 2019: US Embassy Stays in Jerusalem

In response to a question by the news website, AXIOS, which was presented to the various Democratic party candidates, on whether a Democratic President would relocate the American embassy back to Tel Aviv, the Biden campaign answered:

“Vice President Biden would not move the American embassy back to Tel Aviv. But he would re-open our consulate in East Jerusalem to engage the Palestinians.”

October 2019: Support for Israel Unconditional

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on October 31, 2019, Biden was asked whether he agrees with the position taken by his more progressive opponent, Bernie Sanders, regarding US financial support to Israel and Jewish settlement.

Sanders had said that, “if elected president he would leverage billions of dollars in U.S. military aid to Israel to push Jerusalem to change its policies toward the Palestinians,” The Hill news website reported.

Biden’s response was that, “ .. the idea that we would draw military assistance from Israel, on the condition that they change a specific policy, I find to be absolutely outrageous. No, I would not condition it, and I think it’s a gigantic mistake. And I hope some of my candidates who are running with me for the nomination — I hope they misspoke or they were taken out of context.”

March 2020: ‘Above Politics, Beyond Politics’

Biden’s fiery speech before the pro-Israel lobby group, AIPAC, at their annual conference in March 2020, was a mere continuation of a long legacy that is predicated on his country’s blind support for Israel.

Biden’s discourse on Israel – a mixture of confused ideological notions, religious ideas and political interests – culminated in a call for American support for Israel that is “above politics and beyond politics”.

“Israelis wake up every morning facing an existential threat from their neighbors’ rockets from Gaza, just like this past week .. That’s why I’ve always been adamant that Israel must be able to defend itself. It’s not just critical for Israeli security. I believe it’s critical for America’s security.”

Palestinians “need to end the rocket attacks from Gaza,” Biden also said. “They need to accept once and for all the reality and the right of a secure democratic and Jewish state of Israel in the Middle East.”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ramzy Baroud

Ramzy Baroud is a journalist, author and editor of Palestine Chronicle. His latest book is The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story (Pluto Press, London, 2018). He earned a Ph.D. in Palestine Studies from the University of Exeter and is a Non-Resident Scholar at Orfalea Center for Global and International Studies, UCSB.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
March 19, 2020
Ramzy Baroud
‘Zionist’ Biden in His Own Words: ‘My Name is Joe Biden, and Everybody Knows I Love Israel’
Adam Hochschild
When “Fake News” Was Banned: an America Trump Would Have Loved
Geoff Dutton
Business as Unusual: Notes on a Pandemic
John G. Russell
Flake News, Bics, PINOcchios, and the War on Bernie Sanders
Joseph Essertier
The DNC Declaration of Dependence: Death, Shackles, and Misery
Lawrence Wittner
Trump’s Budget Proposal Reveals His Values
Leonardo Flores
“Maximum-pressure March”: US hybrid war on Venezuela heats up
George Ochenski
Coronavirus Exposes Stunning Presidential Leadership Vacuum
David Swanson
Top 10 Reasons the U.S. Government Is Blowing This
March 18, 2020
Jefferson Morley
Exposing a Biden Staffer’s Connections to Troubled Israeli Spyware Firm
Jason Hirthler
Corona Chronicles: Telegrams from Gotham
Victor Wallis
The Socialist Specter in Present-Day US Politics
Vijay Prashad – Paolo Estrada
Why Sanctions During a Pandemic are Cruel
Daniel Warner
An International Virus Needs an International Response
Mark Medish
Cicero’s Lessons for Life
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Part-Time Prime Minister
Robert Hunziker
The IPCC’s Worst Case Scenario
Kathy Kelly
Stop Tightening the Screws: a Humanitarian Message on Sanctions
Lee Price
The Supreme Court is Set to Strike a Major Blow Against Social and Environmental Protections
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
12 Ways the U.S. Invasion of Iraq Lives on in Infamy
Mark Weisbrot
Biden’s Health Care Plan Abandons Older Americans
Manuel García, Jr.
Life in the California COVID-19 Lockdown
Leonard Peltier
Under COVID-19 Lockdown in Coleman Prison
John Peeler
Common Decency Lives
William Hughes
The Fat Cats and Ronald Reagan: a Prelude to Donald Trump 
John Kendall Hawkins
Corona, Corona
March 17, 2020
Seiji Yamada
Coronavirus for All
Laura Carlsen
How the OAS Revived the Cold War in the Americas
Sarah Anderson – Sam Pizzigati
Does the COVID-19 Crisis Have to Result in a Wealthier Wealthy?
Helen Yaffe
Cuba’s Contribution to Combatting COVID-19
F. Elizabeth Dahab
The Corona Virus, Trump, and Friday the 13th Press Conference
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
To Help Stem Coronavirus, Lift Sanctions on Iran
Elena Carter
Remembering a Panther
Raouf Halaby
Plagues, Pandemics, Paintings, and Personal Gain
Ralph Nader
Trump Minimizing and Sugarcoating Coronavirus Perils
Robert Fisk
The Saudi Royal Family Appear Unaware of the Dangers of Settling Scores Among Themselves
Masturah Alatas
No, Italy is Not Consigning 80-Year Olds to Death
Ramzy Baroud
‘A Policeman, A Pastor and A Palestinian’: The ‘Chilestinians’ as a Model for Palestinian Unity
Binoy Kampmark
Coronavirus as a Way of Life
Julian Vigo
From The Plague Doctor to Plague Culture
Manuel García, Jr.
Bernie Didn’t Lose the Last Debate, But We May Have
Dave Lindorff
We Have Met the Enemy: It May Turn Out to be Us and Not a Virus
Lawrence Reichard
Letter from America: March 16, 2020
Kary Love
American Unexceptionalism & COVID-19
Kenyetta Rich
You Can be Free to Vote, Even Behind Bars
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail