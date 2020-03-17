FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 17, 2020

Coronavirus as a Way of Life

by

“Anything we say in advance of a pandemic happening is alarmist; anything we say afterwards is inadequate.”

– Michael Leavitt, US Health and Human Services Secretary, March 30, 2006

A crew of gathered customers were busying themselves this Friday evening at the BWS (Beer, Wine and Spirits for the uninitiated) along Elizabeth Street in Melbourne, sporting shirts heavy with sponsorship. Some were surly; others were trying to keep their spirits up. “Things to do in Melbourne when you are not going to the Formula One,” a sprightly one chirped, looking at his phone with mild amusement. “Go to the zoo; or you may use the famous tram network. Do observe the wonderful left-hook turn on the road.” Another customer was keen to get back to her home stomping ground – Sydney. It was seeing cars racing, or nothing. “If I cannot get a flight out tonight, I will simply drive.” Appropriate for a Formula One fan, perhaps. “And why don’t they close the tram network anyway?” she blurted. “So many people, close and cramped.”

Another tournament had been cancelled, this time the Australian Grand Prix. It was one of the last major international holdouts in what has been (pun intended), a contagion of cancellation. The sponsors and fans were promised their fill till the last moment. A note of blithe confidence prevailed.

Then came the news. A member of one of the participating teams – McLaren – had tested positive to COVID-19. Tittering followed; Formula One drivers baulked. A stuttering management concluded that the event should be cancelled. Begging bowls were readied. “A cancellation of this nature has a lot of consequences and some of those are contractual and financial,” reflected Australian Grand Prix executive Andrew Westacott. A topless Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, hamming it up in his hotel, expressed the view to his followers, that he did not want to leave the hotel room.

Across the globe, events are being cancelled, rallies are being limited, gatherings are being treated with suspicion. It is an authoritarian’s wet dream of control, and it does not look pretty. Tournaments that have not been cancelled or suspended are taking place behind closed doors, with the gulf between the watchers and performers increasingly vast. All English and Scottish football is being suspended till April 3. All Champions League and Europa League matches have been postponed till further notice. Golf, with its spoiling-of-a-good-walk charm, has also been postponed or cancelled in various forms.

Continuing tournaments in the absence of spectators is as much a statement of sponsorship and power as it is about a certain chilliness shown by sporting management to paying customers. Doing so has caused a divide in the sporting community. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola finds the whole matter distasteful. “I would prefer not to play games without people watching,” he said before a match between his side and Arsenal was called off. “It doesn’t make sense to play professional football without the people, because they are the ones we do it for.” At least to a point.

Responses, globally, have varied, as are the report cards. Slow and dangerously inefficient in Iran; rapid, effective but harsh in China. South Korea’s own formula was praised by virologist Rupert Beale as a blueprint for disease response in a democracy. “They quickly ramped up their testing capacity, educated the public about self-isolation, shut down large gatherings, restricted travel, increased hospital capacity.”

The same cannot be said about the United States, which veers between the poles of indifference – President Donald Trump and the flu school of thinking – and the firm views of director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Anthony Fauci, that old “public face of science”. Fauci’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee suggested a degree of seriousness the less than serious Trump has preferred to ignore.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed mild schizophrenia as a result. “CDC,” went a statement earlier this month, “is no longer reporting the number of persons under investigation (PUIs) that have been tested, as well as PUIs that have tested negative. Now that states are testing and reporting their own representatives, CDC’s numbers are not representative all of [sic] testing being done nationwide.”

Winds are now blowing differently, and Trump has had to show renewed interest. As of March 4, there were a mere 233 COVID-19 cases in the US, the result of small scale testing. By March 13, there were 1,701 confirmed COVID-19 cases, along with 40 deaths. As a result, a national emergency – “two very big words”, claimed Trump – has been declared.

As the pandemic spreads, paranoia is proving delightfully variegated. It is contagion as purpose; contagion as a way of life. It is excuse and apologetics mixed with accusation and incompetence. For the more pragmatic inclined, behavioural changes are anticipated, notably with regards regular sanitation. (According to the charity WaterAid, four out of five people globally do not tend to wash their hands.) The term “social distancing” may pass from vogue to dull currency. Self-isolation is already having its effects, with those doing so suffering, as a study in The Lancet concludes, post-traumatic stress symptoms, confusion, and anger. “Humanity will get through this fine,” Beale writes, quoting a colleague in infectious diseases, “but be prepared for major changes in how we function and behave as a society until either we’re through the pandemic or we have mass immunisation available.”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Binoy Kampmark

Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
March 17, 2020
Binoy Kampmark
Coronavirus as a Way of Life
Julian Vigo
From The Plague Doctor to Plague Culture
Dave Lindorff
We Have Met the Enemy: It May Turn Out to be Us and Not a Virus
Kary Love
American Unexceptionalism & COVID-19
Kenyetta Rich
You Can be Free to Vote, Even Behind Bars
Ed Sanders
Corona, There Goes My Career
March 16, 2020
Stuart A. Newman
Getting Viral: Why COVID-19 is Such a Threat to the 60+ Plus Population and Why the Response May Make It Worse
Patrick Cockburn
The Battle for the Saudi Royal Crown
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Coronavirus Lies: Deception and Incompetence in Service of Authoritarianism
Jeffrey Sterling
I Reject Using My Unjust Conviction Against Julian Assange
Jonah Raskin
My Life in the Plague
Colin Todhunter
Dependency, Distress and No Durable Agronomic Benefits: The Story of Bt Cotton in India
Joseph E. Lowndes
Tom Turnipseed: Race Treason and the Promise of Left Populism
Dave Lindorff
Sanders Goes Full FDR in COVID-19 Speech
Charles Komanoff
Spiritual: How McCoy Tyner Lives On
John Feffer
Trump as Political Hit Man
Dean Baker
Can Coronavirus Force Policy Types to Think Clearly About Intellectual Property?
Hamza Hamouchene
The Algerian Revolution: the Struggle for Decolonization Continues
Christopher Brauchli
Nobel Oblige
Nick Pemberton
To Defeat Corporate Hate, Bernie Bros Must Channel Martin Luther King
David Schultz
What If They Held a Revolution and No One Came?
Jill Richardson
If Someone Says You’ve Hurt Them, Believe Them
Elliot Sperber
The Statue of Liberty’s Torch
Weekend Edition
March 13, 2020
Friday - Sunday
H. Bruce Franklin
What Is Covid-19 Trying to Teach Us?
Craig Collins
Four Reasons Civilization Won’t Decline: It Will Collapse
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Going Viral
Kathleen Wallace
COVID-19 Side Effects: Reality and Clarity
Bruce E. Levine
Who Could Have Gotten Deserters from Trump’s Three Armies . . . and from Mine?
Paul Street
Dear Berners: Dementia Joe is How Much “Your” Party HATES You
Michèle Brand
Class Conflict is Stronger than Clan Conflict
Marshall Auerback
Coronavirus Reveals the Cracks in Globalization
Andrew Levine
Biden’s Victory: A Blessing in Disguise?
Joseph Natoli
A Machine to Beat President Trump
Clark T. Scott
“Now, Voyager” in Reverse
Matthew Stevenson
Can Biden Beat Trump?
Charles Komanoff
Bill de Blasio, Climate Troll
Judith Deutsch
Climate Victims Violent? Klare’s Paean to the American Military
Martha Rosenberg
Pharma Discovers “Geriatric ADHD”
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
Saudi’s Brave Women Pull Back the Curtain on Crown Prince MBS
Ramzy Baroud
Abuse, Oppression and Murder: The PA Does Israel’s Dirty Work in the West Bank
Mitchell Zimmerman
Who’s Ready to Die for Trump’s Ego?
Ron Jacobs
Marching with the Maoists
Jack Rasmus
Trump’s DOA TV Address and an Alternative Fiscal Stimulus Program
Nomi Prins 
The Fed, the Virus, and Inequality
Myles Hoenig
Five Types of Zionists
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail