FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 4, 2020

Relationships are Not the Monopoly of the State and Its Appendages

by

Photograph Source: irumge – CC BY 2.0

Human for those who labor under the delusion that the curtailment of civil liberties in Kashmir and persecution of minorities in Delhi are “internal” matters: India chose democracy, secularism, and socialism as its goals in 1947.

The first milestone on this road is democracy.

Democracy entails a lot more than merely conducting elections every five years. In substance, democracy is a way of life and a way of thinking.

In a democracy, the majority will prevail, but it is equally incumbent on the majority to respect and defend the legitimate interests and sentiments of minorities and to dispel their apprehensions.

The greatest test of the success of democracy lies in the extent to which its minorities feel secure.

Democracy and secularism in India will remain failed experiments so long as minorities are marginalized and brutalized.

I am not saying this as a Muslim, but as a South Asian and, more so, because I have never reconciled with the communalization of politics.

Muslims are part and parcel of South Asia’s history—past and future, and I am of the firm conviction that every inhabitant of India must be given a sense of participation in the country’s affairs.

In light of the complex political history of India, it becomes all the more important to ensure that the minorities of the country are satisfied with their relationship with mainland India.

It is regrettable that this complex political history has been ignored or left uncared for by the BJP as well as the Congress.

This grave lapse is responsible for breeding extremist national chauvinism, thereby weakening the secular character of the constitution and the country.

Amidst the bedlam and madness in Delhi, several unsung heroes are fighting to protect our common humanity.

From the Hindu man who sacrificed his life saving his six Muslim neighbors from the conflagration that engulfed them, to the Muslims who formed a human chain around a temple to prevent its desecration, humanity hasn’t perished.

Despite the apathy of law enforcement in Delhi and incendiary speeches of head honchos of the Bhajpa, several people have kept themselves away from the despicable influence of communalism.

Communalism and its propagation should be regarded as a serious offense.

Even today, there are people who do not tolerate an outlook that makes a distinction between communities.

Many of us were taught not to discriminate between Hindus and Muslims. We were taught that the life of a Hindu was as sacred to us as that of a Muslim. We were taught that any harm to a Hindu should be prevented at the cost of our lives, for our religion teaches us that it is our duty to defend and help our neighbor. I am proud to see people like the Muslims of Chand Bagh, who chose to protect a Hindu religious site, amidst the inferno.

Stories of Muslims saving Hindus and protecting their religious sites; Hindus warding off frenzied mobs, and giving refuge to endangered Muslims; and Sikhs opening relief camps for the sick, wounded, and vulnerable are manifestations of the indivisibility of the human bond.

People who recognize the inherent dignity of one another and are not swept away by the brutality of the mob are the real heroes. They ensure that the state and its appendages cannot claim monopoly of every human relationship.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Nyla Ali Khan

Nyla Ali Khan is the author of Fiction of Nationality in an Era of Transnationalism, Islam, Women, and Violence in Kashmir, The Life of a Kashmiri Woman, and the editor of The Parchment of Kashmir. Nyla Ali Khan has also served as an guest editor working on articles from the Jammu and Kashmir region for Oxford University Press (New York), helping to identify, commission, and review articles. She can be reached at nylakhan@aol.com.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
March 04, 2020
Matthew Hoh
They Have the Watches, We Have the Time; US and Iran Hardliners Still Want War
Sam Pizzigati
Why Do Cars Kill More People in Unequal Nations?
Christopher Ketcham
The Call for an Extinction Rebellion
Binoy Kampmark
Mixed Returns for the Huawei Bashing Tour
Nyla Ali Khan
Relationships are Not the Monopoly of the State and Its Appendages
M. K. Bhadrakumar
A World No Longer Shaped by Atlantic Powers
B. Nimri Aziz
Kaia Rolle, Handcuffed and Arrested at 6: How Many More, and for How Long Will This Happen in America?
Kim C. Domenico
Liberals Explain Things to Me … My Soul Rebels
James A Haught
Problems with Bible Classes
Jake Johnston
Honesty Isn’t Just a Campaign Attribute, It’s a Prerequisite for Change
David Swanson
Yet Another Mass Shooter Was a Military Veteran
March 03, 2020
John Davis
Bernie and the Biotariat
Patrick Cockburn
The Real Modi: Do the Killings of Muslim’s Represent India’s Kristallnacht?
Peter Harrison
What Might Happen If We Thought of Other Animals as People?
Paul Street
Primary Notes from a Shit-Hole Superpower: Crashing the Party from the Top Down
Thomas Klikauer – Norman Simms
The Economics of Democratic Socialism
John Talberth
To Save Our Climate We Need Taller Trees Not Taller Wooden Buildings
Jennifer Matsui
Masterfully Baiting the Reds for a Dick’s Re-Election
Ralph Nader
American Fuhrer—Corrupt Rampage Against Americans
Dean Baker
Do Stockholders Look Forward to a Decade of Very Low Returns?
John Feffer
Making America Unsafe Again
Joyce Nelson
Bloomberg & Occupy Wall Street
Chuck Collins
Why the US Would be Better Off With Fewer Billionaires
Sam Husseini
If Sanders is Robbed of the Nomination, It’s Time for the VotePact Strategy 
George Wuerthner
Water is a Privilege Not a Right: Bleeding the Deschutes River
Jonathan Latham
Researchers Are Substantially Undercounting Gene-Editing Errors
George Ochenski
COVID-19 Upends Political Landscape and Global Economy
March 02, 2020
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Billionaire Power and Politics
Roger Harris
Venezuela Embassy Protectors on Trial
Robert Fisk
Iran’s Coronavirus Outbreak Bizarrely Resembles the Black Death
Dave Lindorff
Saying Government-Funded Healthcare’s Too Costly is Nuts…Unless You Think the US Uniquely Can’t Do It
Vijay Prashad
Remembering the Heroism of Activist Berta Cáceres Four Years After Her Assassination: an Interview With Her Daughter
Steven Krichbaum
Noah, New and Improved: the Endangered Species Act Under Trump
Colin Todhunter
Toxic Agriculture and the Gates Foundation
Binoy Kampmark
The Viral Blame Game: Xenophobia, Attribution and Coronavirus
Alison Bodine
Indigenous Rights Are Human Rights! RCMP Out of Wet’suwet’en!
Sam Stearns
Environmental Collusion is Corruption
Jack Rasmus
South Carolina Primary: What Does It Mean?
Shawn Fremstad
The Poverty Line is Too Damn Low
Kim C. Domenico
A Bourgeois Hero Would Be Something To See!
Mel Gurtov
Embarrassing Moments from Trump’s Visit to India
L. Ali Khan
Fighting Modi with a Poem
Weekend Edition
February 28, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Bernie Sanders and the Socialism Question
Vijay Prashad
Witnessing the Hell a Migrant Can Face
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Knives Out
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail