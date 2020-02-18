A Silicon Valley Life Lesson: Money That ‘Clumps’ Crushes

Any commutes longer than a half-hour, researchers tell us, take a stressful toll. About half of Silicon Valley took over a half-hour to get to work last year. Add that commuting stress to the ongoing anxiety of hustling to meet Silicon Valley’s outsized monthly bills, and you have the basics for a hypertension perfect storm. Living conditions, the new Institute for Regional Studies study points out bluntly, rate as “harsh for the broad peripheries of the population.”

“The necessity for individuals and families to choose between paying for housing and adequately feeding themselves,” the Institute adds, “is becoming a more prominent issue throughout the region, even for those with incomes well above the poverty limit.”

Last year, the average Silicon Valley family of four with a little kid and a baby needed a combined income of $131,600 to get by without public or private assistance. Last year’s federal poverty rate for that family demographic? Just $25,750.

This relentless squeeze on daily life in Silicon Valley seems to be getting even tighter. Local housing prices have about doubled over the last decade. Homelessness has also doubled over recent years. Traffic congestion has quadrupled since 2002. The death rate from hypertension and hypertensive renal disease since 1999 has jumped 270 percent, over twice the hypertension death rate increase in California overall.

Why are these conditions of Silicon Valley life getting worse? One key factor: The distribution of income and wealth in Silicon Valley is becoming ever more skewed and concentrated.

Households with savings under $100,000 — the “non-affluent” in the new Institute for Regional Studies analysis — make up over half of Silicon Valley households, 53 percent to be exact. But these households hold only 2 percent of Silicon Valley’s wealth.

At the other end, “high net worth” households with over $1 million available to invest make up 13 percent of Silicon Valley. They hold a whopping 75 percent of Silicon Valley’s household wealth.

This intense concentration is making Silicon Valley increasingly unlivable for anyone other than the awesomely affluent. Their affluence is poisoning the Silicon Valley well on a number of fronts.

How so? Let’s start again with housing. The rich in Silicon Valley can afford to pay most any price for housing that strikes their fancy. Developers see that — and put their energy into building high-profit luxury units. Over the last four years, 83 percent of the homes granted Silicon Valley building permits have rated, the Institute for Regional Studies relates, as luxury dwellings “unaffordable to most buyers and renters.”

Wealthy people in Silicon Valley can, of course, also afford to pay more in taxes, dollars that could be used to expand affordable housing programs and local options for public transit. But these rich people don’t need affordable housing, and they don’t ride buses. They have little to zilch interest in paying taxes for services they don’t need and will never use.

What the rich, thanks to their enormous wealth, do have: enormous political power — and they use that power to keep their taxes low and the public purse squeezed.

Silicon Valley’s rich pull all this off, most of the time, with aplomb. They glide through life as enlightened stewards of the public trust. They donate to charities. They recycle. They roll their eyes when Donald Trump goes off on one of his nativist rants. They feel noble.

And the rest of us? In Silicon Valley and beyond, we get to feel like feudal peasants.