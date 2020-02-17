by

Ode to the City Bus

Ride the bus

The city bus

We ride the bus for fun

Take it to the park

To the museum

For a really good time

Take the B48

Not to get anyplace

But for its own sake

Look out the window

That isn’t snow

It’s the ice they throw

From the fish shop‬

On the sidewalk

And the steps of stoops

of brownstones

Those old neon signs

Lighting people walking by

Sometimes you sit on the left

of the bus

Other times sit on the right

Or else you won’t see half the sights

The city sliding past outside

And at night,

After you’ve turned out the lights,

You think about the buses flashing

Rolling along down the route

Past the library branch

The domes of the sewage treatment plant

Four hundred billion millimeters

Underneath the moon