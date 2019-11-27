FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
November 27, 2019

Popes Against Nuclear Weapons

by

The Vatican comes with its ills, contradictions and blatant hypocrisies in the field of moral theology and human existence, but on the issue of atomic and nuclear weapons, the position has been fairly consistent, if marked by gradual evolution. On February 8, 1948, Pope Pius XII held an audience with members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. “What misfortunes,” he asked, “should humanity expect from a future conflict, if it should prove impossible to arrest or curb the use of ever newer and more surprising scientific inventions?”

The Second Vatican Council through its 1965 document Gaudium et spes deemed the arms race “one of the greatest curses on humanity and the harm it inflicts on the poor is more than can be endured”. Using nuclear weapons exceeded “the limits of legitimate self-defence”, and would constitute a “crime against God and against humanity itself. It merits unequivocal and unhesitating condemnation.” Pope Paul VI would subsequently give his approval to the Nuclear Arms Non-Proliferation Treaty, making nuclear disarmament a matter of highest moral urgency.

But attitudes to nuclear weapons were always chained to the Cold War orbit and the old dilemmas of self-defence. In November 1980, with the election of US President Ronald Reagan, Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Gumbleton of Detroit expressed genuine terror at the prospect of a pro-bomb enthusiast in the White House. “We’ve just elected a President who has stated his conviction that we can have superiority in nuclear weapons, an utter impossibility. We have a Vice-President who has clearly stated that one side could win a nuclear war and that we must be prepared to fight one and to win it.” But the concern on the part of US bishops, expressed through The Challenge of Peace: God’s Promise and Our Response, was influenced by an admixture of interference and moderation on the part of The Vatican.

Pope John Paul II was keen to keep things cordial with Reagan, preferring revisions to be made to the original drafts of the pastoral. While the pontiff kept up public relations appearances by visiting Hiroshima and meeting with the Hikabusha, the mutilated and maimed survivors of the world’s first atomic blast, he was also mindful of the big power game and Reagan’s initial hard line against the Soviet Union.

The Catholic Church was also at odds in how best to reconcile dealing with nuclear weapons, given the Cold War language of evil so heartily promoted by Reagan, with its multi-barbed opposition to godless communism. The US-Soviet struggle, moralised Reagan at the Annual Convention of the National Association of Evangelicals in Orlando, Florida was nothing less than a fight “between right and wrong and good and evil.” The final text of The Challenge of Peace affirmed the Catholic view that a sovereign state might well engage in self-defence, but that could only ever happen in accordance with the limits of just-war theory.

The current pontiff Pope Francis has layered his comments in line with a growing body of thought suggesting that the use of nuclear weapons in any circumstances, including their possession, would be illegal. Nuclear boffins see him as “unusually active compared to his predecessors in nuclear diplomacy.”

To use such weapons, he reasoned in his November 2017 address to the symposium “Prospects for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons and for Integral Disarmament” would result in “catastrophic humanitarian and environmental effects”. Having such weapons encouraged a fallacious, dangerous logic. They were tactically futile, wasteful and could be used by mistake.

Pope Francis also noted the moves by the United Nations to draft a binding instrument that would prohibit the use of nuclear weapons, resulting in the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Through a conference in 2017, the General Assembly voted to adopt the Treaty by a vote of 122, with one abstention, and one against. (A truly “historic” vote, claimed the pontiff, one that “filled a significant judicial lacuna”.)

The text considers “that any use of nuclear weapons would be contrary to the rules of international law applicable in armed conflict, in particular the principles and rules of international humanitarian law.” Outlined prohibitions include undertakings never to, “Develop, test, produce, manufacture, otherwise acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices”.

Such views align with the long held view of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), though not those of the International Court of Justice, which maintains the position that the use of nuclear weapons may be permissible in “extreme circumstances of self-defence.” In the aftermath of the group being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, ICAN Executive Director Beatrice Finn reiterated the position that, “Nuclear weapons are illegal. Threatening to use nuclear weapons is illegal. Having nuclear weapons, possessing nuclear weapons, developing nuclear weapons is illegal, and they need to stop.”

As with John Paul II, Pope Francis made a trip to Japan to reiterate his position. In Nagasaki’s Atomic Bomb Hypocentre Park, he dismissed nuclear deterrence as viable, claiming that peace was inconsistent with the “fear of mutual destruction or the threat of total annihilation.” Nuclear weapon stockpiles were symbols of squandered wealth even as “millions of children and families live in inhumane conditions”. Before a gathering at Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park, he spoke of the annihilation of “so many men and women, so many dreams and hopes” in the aftermath of the “incandescent burst of lightning and fire”.

Whatever reservations critics and observers might have of The Vatican and its foreign policy, the current pontiff’s concerns should be filed along those of other states agog before what looks like a spike of interest in military experimentation. The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty has been canned by the Trump administration; the Russian response, after initial indignation, has been one of resigned adaptation. The stalled denuclearisation issue over the Korean Peninsula is likewise something setting regional powers on edge. But the efforts to deem the very possession of such weapons of indiscriminate mass murder illegal continue their inexorable momentum.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Binoy Kampmark

Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
November 27, 2019
Olivia Arigho-Stiles
Bolivian Police Gas Funeral March in Latest Crack-Down
Kenneth Surin
Labor’s UK General Election Manifesto
Jonathan Cook
Is Netanyahu Ready to Inflame War to Escape His Legal Troubles?
Dean Baker
Should We Have Billionaires?
Jim Kavanagh
Defeat or Impeach? The (Il)Logic of Impeachment
Steve Early
UAW Chief Forced Out: AFGE President Should Be Next Union Leader To Quit
Robert Fisk
How Belfast Prepared Me for the Middle East
Robert Hunziker
China’s Renewed Coal Boom
Howard Lisnoff
The High Crimes of Selling Churros and Loosies in NYC
Alison Bodine
Chile Despertó! Chile Has Woken Up! The Rising Fight Against Neo-Liberalism in Chile
Andrea Mazzarino
Bearing Witness to the Costs of War
Binoy Kampmark
Popes Against Nuclear Weapons
Norman Solomon
When Progressives in Congress Let Us Down, We Should Push Back
Andrew Wood
Impeachment’s Authoritarian End
November 26, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
A Tale of Two Princes
Lawrence Davidson
Waging War Against the Rule of Law
Manuel García, Jr.
Climate Change is a War Crime
Colin Todhunter
Hunger Games: Food Abundance and Twisted Truths  
John Feffer
Don’t Just Focus on Trump’s Crimes at Home
Katie Fite
A Cattle Industry and Local Control Power Grab: Inside the Malheur Owyhee Public Lands Bill
James Handley
Betrayed by Joe Biden: a Personal History
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Ukraine-Gate Provides Another Opportunity to Demonize Russia
Yoav Litvin
No ‘Revolution’ Without Palestine: a Letter to Bernie Sanders
Hamid Yazdan Panah
A Simple Truth About the Protests in Iran
Thomas Knapp
Thankful in 2019
November 25, 2019
John Pilger
The Lies About Assange Must Stop Now
Conn Hallinan
Nuclear Lies and Broken Promises
Matthew Stevenson
An Impeachment Hearings Libretto
Matthew Hoh
Repeal the Nearly Two-Decade-Old War Authorizations
Rick Baum
Most People Pay a Higher Wealth Tax Than the Wealthy
Nick Licata
The Battle for Seattle: A City Council Member Recalls the Protest That Rocked the World
Binoy Kampmark
Australia’s China Wars
Ralph Nader
Beware of the Medicare Disadvantage Corporate Trap – Wake Up AARP
Dave Lindorff
Sanctimonious US Senators Condemn Hong Kong Police Ignoring Far More Brutal US Cops
Mark Harris
No Billionaires, No Fascists, No Warmongers To the Socialist Future
Dan Bacher
California to Sue Over Trump Water Plan
Rivera Sun
It’s Time. End the Draft, Once and For All
CounterPunch News Service
An Open Letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Bolivia From Canadian Writers and Scholars
Weekend Edition
November 22, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
Silencing the Beast of Bolivian Populism
Paul Street
Washington’s Consensus on Neofascist Coups in Latin America
Jefferson Morley
JFK: What the CIA Hides
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: High Nunes on Capitol Hill
Sam Husseini
Can the Religious Left Take Down Nuclear Weapons?
Laura Carlsen
The Calling Cards of a Rightwing Coup
Shamus Cooke
What Bolivia Needs From Bernie
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail