Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 27, 2019

When Drones Come Home to Roost

by

It was fucking beautiful. There are no more accurate words in the English dictionary to describe the vision I saw. I awoke Sunday afternoon, turned the TV on to CNN and there it was in all its infernal glory like Christmas Morning in hell. Standing six-hundred stories high above the sea of sand in Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter, a leaning wall of towering flames shimmering across the night sky like an aurora borealis made of fire. As all the usual yammering skulls off camera spun fantastic tall tales about an Iranian conspiracy to deny the House of Saud their Allah given right to rape and pillage with abandon, only one thing, one message, burned through my frontal lobes like Abqaiq crude, “They did it. The Houthis really did it!” The resounding feeling of karmic justice was downright euphoric. I wanted to cry. I wanted to dance. Fuck, I wanted to masturbate to the sight of those rabid dogs getting exactly what they deserved.

After spending nearly half a decade watching Saudi Arabia’s savage holocaust in Yemen and the dogged Houthi rebels courageous if at times downright suicidal resistance, after pouring over a veritable ocean of pictures and footage of starving and slaughtered Zaydi children, somehow this conflict on the other side of the planet had become very personal to me. In spite of being a decadent pagan faggot, the chaste Houthi rebels had come to symbolize a greater narrative beyond their own struggle for independence. They had come to symbolize a greater resistance to a dying empire of Atlantic supremacy represented by their twisted Arab cartels in the Persian Gulf, the Salafi Goliath to the Shia Davids. But now, the unthinkable. David struck back hard with his RC slingshot, landing a spectacular blow to the vital organ Goliath held most dear, his wallet.

There is a certain twisted irony in the fact that the Saudi Kingdom’s self-proclaimed 9/11, the original being an attack they were intimately involved in, didn’t cost a single human life. After all, a sociopathic absolute monarchy like Saudi Arabia has little use for the frivolity of human life, only the monetary gain they can wring from it’s corpses. So the greatest tragedy ever visited upon such a venal nation should naturally cost them nothing but dollars. After decades of brutal Wahhabi bloodshed across the globe; throwing acid in the faces of unveiled coeds in Afghanistan, firing rockets into civilian apartment blocks in Chechnya, gang raping Gypsy Holocaust survivors in Kosovo, stoning queer children to a bloody pulp in Iraq, decapitating whole villages of “infidels” in Syria, and pushing the entire nation of Yemen to the brink of genocide with all the latest and greatest gadgets their precious petro-dollars could buy from the American Military Industrial Complex, it took just ten toy planes to bring these bullies to their fucking knees. The illusion of traditional military supremacy has been shattered. The drones have finally come home to roost.

And this is why fingering Iran for these attacks has become so necessary, not just because Iran is the current boogeyman of choice so desperately reviled by the psychopathic Saudi Kingdom and their cantankerous orange marionette in the Oval Office, but because of the message the real masterminds behind this splendid propaganda of the deed send. That message, written to every powerful army on the globe in fire across the desert sky, is you are not safe and we can destroy you. The drone was a toy of death designed by the American war machine to make crimes against humanity so simple that even a pock-marked fat-ass in a Las Vegas airbase could wipe out a village with the click of a mouse before knocking off early to indulge in jalapeno poppers and casual harassment at the Hooter’s down the strip. Now, much the way Anonymous and Wikileaks had done with the internet, rag-tag anti-imperialists like the Houthis have turned this tool of imperial conquest against the empire itself and used it to outfox trillions of dollars of cutting edge Washington technology. The war machine has been rendered irrelevant by its own infernal innovations. This is a good thing, a very good thing.

This isn’t just a win for the Houthis and the starving children they protect. This is a win for cash-strapped, working-class, revolutionaries everywhere. This is a win for the otaku crypto-anarchist looking to strike a blow against the Red Army from the comfort of his Hong Kong high-rise. This is a win for the Gazan fisherman looking to pierce the iron dome and vanquish the IDF sunken ship that had fed his family for generations. This is a win for the Kashmiri Muslim displaced by a Hindu Nationalist army that conceals her very existence beneath its shadow. This is a win for the migrant caravan looking to jam up the Border Patrol’s digital wall just long enough to escape their rapacious grasp. This is a win for the Cascadian primitivist seeking to even the score with the local dam drowning his hunting grounds in the murky deep.

This is a win for all of us, dearest motherfuckers, and we should appose the latest blackballing of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, not just because wars of mass deception are more evil than most, but because credit must be given where credit is due. Those Saudi savages weren’t leveled by another state army. They were leveled by one of us, stateless partisans in a guerrilla war to crush empire in all its twisted manifestations. Let me be the first queer anarchist lumpenproletariat to congratulate my unlikely Houthi comrades for a job well done. Hey man nice shot.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Nicky Reid

Nicky Reid is an agoraphobic anarcho-genderqueer gonzo blogger from Central Pennsylvania and assistant editor for Attack the System. You can find him online at Exile in Happy Valley.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
September 27, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Nicky Reid
When Drones Come Home to Roost
Kani Xulam
When Indifference Fuels and Perpetuates Genocide
Louis Proyect
The Class Struggle in the Old West
Stephen Cooper
Tony Chin’s Tuff Gong Business
Hugh Iglarsh
When I First Came to This Job
September 26, 2019
Kirkpatrick Sale
The Illusion of Saving the World
Mats Svensson
Bewildered in Jerusalem
Colin Todhunter
Pesticides in the Dock: Ecological Apocalypse But Business as Usual
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu on Steroids: What a Gantz-led Government Means for Palestine
Tina Stevens – Stuart A. Newman
Risking Women’s Health, While Widening the Door to Techno-Eugenics
Binoy Kampmark
Tempered Emergency: the Climate Change Summit in New York
Todd Miller
Trapped in an Empire of Borders
Scott Owen
No Help for the Homeless, Please!
Nelson Valdes
Cuba, OFAC, Fines and Extraterritoriality
David Schultz
The 2020 Democratic Impeachment Strategy and Why it Makes Sense Now
Jesse Jackson
Workers are Asking, Whose Side Are You On?
Leonardo Flores
Dialogue in Venezuela is a Missed Opportunity for Democrats
Eleanor Eagan
With Impeachment (Slowly) Underway, Other Oversight is Still Needed
Lawrence Wittner
The Two Internationalisms
Laura Flanders
Climate Strike/Auto Strike: Same Struggle, Same Fight
Nick Licata
The Limits of Debating Climate Change
September 25, 2019
Roy Eidelson
Silencing Our Veterans: a Bridge Too Far
Sabri Öncü
Are We Approaching the End of Super Imperialism?
George Ochenski
The Grim Predictions for the Future Have Arrived
Victor Grossman
The Bidens, Trump, Kiev and Impeachment
Rev. William Alberts
From Extinguished to Distinguished
Saad Hafiz
The Boys in the Boots
Binoy Kampmark
Normal Intrusions: Globalising AI Surveillance
Julia Paley
The End of Asylum?
David Underhill
Reverse Pied Pipering Climacide
Jeff Cohen
Will Biden Be a Rerun of 2016 Tragedy?
Jeffrey Sommers
Robin Vos Punches Wisconsin Students and Teachers in the Face. Asks, how they got a Black Eye?
Elliot Sperber
Sick Cicada Ada’s Dream
September 24, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
The Drone Strikes on the Saudi Oil Facilities Have Changed Global Warfare
Melvin Goodman
The Central Role of the Whistleblower
Marshall Auerback
Trump May Get Much of the World’s Manufacturing Out of China, But It Won’t Be Coming Back to the U.S.
Kenneth Surin
The Labour Party Annual Conference
John Feffer
The Collapse of the East Asian Order
Thomas Klikauer
Propaganda and Politics in the USA, UK and Australia
Jonah Raskin
Into the Marijuana Future: A Day On a Mendocino Pot Farm
Robert Fisk
As Netanyahu’s Power in the Middle East Wanes, Trump Has to Find His Own Way to Deal with Iran
Martin Billheimer
To Vanish Jack the Ripper
Roger Harris
On the Road to Damascus: International Conference in Syria on Sanctions and Its Blowback
Binoy Kampmark
Extinction Rebellion: Leaving it to the Students
Chandra Muzaffar
Iran: Neither Military Action Nor Economic Sanctions
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail