Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 30, 2019

Senator Cotton on the Need to Buy Greenland

by

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton has published an op-ed in the New York Times entitled “We Should Buy Greenland,” confirming the fact that Trump’s spurned bid was indeed dead-serious. In it Cotton reflects the imperialist mentality of his “crazy like a fox” president.

Cotton: “The acquisition of Greenland would secure vital strategic interests for the United States, economically benefit both us and Greenlanders, and would be in keeping with American —and Danish —diplomatic traditions.”

What imperialist jibberish. What are these “vital strategic interests” other than the exploitation (at somebody else’s expense, in the competitive capitalist world) of Greenland’s zinc, lead, gold, iron ore, heavy and light rare earth elements, copper and oil increasingly accessible with global warming? And the continued operation of Thule Air Force Base of course.

“Economic benefit” = capitalist profit for 10% of the 1% of “Americans” who already own everything, and dollar wages for Greenlanders working the mines like the happy dwarves of Norse mythology.

Cotton: “Strategically positioned in the Arctic Circle, Greenland has long attracted the attention of American policymakers.”

What does “strategically positioned” mean? What region of the globe is not “strategic”—for some strategist nearby or far? This is shorthand for the insinuation that securing Greenland in the U.S. imperialist camp is essential for U.S. “national security”—another hopelessly vague category.

And who cares if it has long attracted the attention of “American policymakers”? Korea and China long attracted the attention of Japanese policymakers. Does that precedent justify a new Japanese offer to buy Taiwan or Manchuria? And diplomatic sulking when a dumb offer’s repulsed?

Greenland’s next door, anyway, Cotton can observe. Sort of. Closer to Canada. Geographers consider it part of North America. Is it part of “Manifest Destiny”?

(In quaint 19th century U.S. religious mythology, God gave North America to Anglo-Saxons as He had given the Promised Land to the Israelites in the Bible. It was their clear, plain fate to suppress or annihilate the indigenous people as Joshua had wiped out the Canaanites.) Methodist Cotton still seems to adhere to this religious delusion and it colors his mytho-historical understanding.

Cotton: “America is not the only nation to recognize Greenland’s strategic significance. Intent on securing a foothold in the Arctic and North America, China attempted in 2016 to purchase an old American naval base in Greenland, a move the Danish government prevented. Two years later, China was back at it, attempting to build three airports on the island, which failed only after intense lobbying of the Danes by the Trump administration.”

Wow! The world’s number two economic power pursuing its ambitious Belt and Road initiative has tried to buy airports in Greenland, and was so nearly successful the U.S. had to pressure Copenhagen to turn down proposals the self-governing Greenlanders would have accepted. Cotton wants you to imagine China, not the U.S., buying Greenland. (Thus a preemptive purchase might be necessary.) But this is not how things happen in the world today.

Cotton: “Despite the historical ignorance of the president’s critics, the negotiated acquisition of sovereignty is a longstanding and perfectly legitimate tool of statecraft, particularly in the American tradition. More than one-third of America’s territory was purchased from Spain (Florida), France (the Louisiana Purchase), Mexico (the Gadsden Purchase) and Russia (Alaska).”

Cotton lauds the transfer of colonized territories between imperialist countries in the nineteenth century as models for a 21st century purchase of a self-governing state inhabited by a people seeking independence in a postcolonial world, in order to stave off its (irresponsible, Inuit) government’s plans to cozy up with America’s biggest rival. Talk about historical ignorance.

Cotton on a Danish precedent: “In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson — the great champion of self-determination — paid $25 million to purchase the Danish West Indies, which have ever since been known as the U.S. Virgin Islands.” Wilson was a racist, opportunistic hypocrite posing as a liberator who took advantage of Danish difficulties to expand the U.S. Caribbean empire, ultimately providing Jeffrey Epstein an ideal haven. Not necessarily the best comparison.

Withal, Cotton’s NYT piece indicates the persistence of colonialist mentality among the U.S. ruling class, and the failure to realize that the era of buying and selling peoples is over. When Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederisksen learned of Trump’s interest in a purchase, she responded with amused disbelief. Surely, she must have thought, the U.S. president realizes that this is not Wilson’s world, when most of the world was part of the British, French, Dutch, and U.S. empires; pieces of China were bought and sold; Africa was occupied by Europe; and world leaders rejected Japan’s proposal for a global ban on racial discrimination. Surely, she must have thought, Trump understands that what he’s proposing not only insults the Danish state (by implying it could or would wheel and deal 19th-century style with a people and their land), but insults Greenlanders as a nation.

But no. Trump is indeed a racist. The U.S. is an imperialist country. The world’s nightmare is not over. Idiots dominate U.S. politics. The Harvard-educated Cotton is a racist reactionary with fascist inclinations, a key Trump supporter in this case lending invaluable support by prettifying and dignifying an unbalanced mind’s preposterous thought.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Gary Leupp

Gary Leupp is Professor of History at Tufts University, and holds a secondary appointment in the Department of Religion. He is the author of Servants, Shophands and Laborers in in the Cities of Tokugawa JapanMale Colors: The Construction of Homosexuality in Tokugawa Japan; and Interracial Intimacy in Japan: Western Men and Japanese Women, 1543-1900. He is a contributor to Hopeless: Barack Obama and the Politics of Illusion, (AK Press). He can be reached at: gleupp@tufts.edu

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
August 30, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Jonathan Power
Reading the Tea Leaves in Hong Kong
Malú Huacuja del Toro
Raping Words After Raping Women
Ron Jacobs
Beyond Protest
Gary Leupp
Senator Cotton on the Need to Buy Greenland
Anthony Pahnke
Stop Blaming Cows and Start Targeting the Corporations That are Destroying the Amazon
Basav Sen
Name and Shame Big Political Contributors
W. T. Whitney
Prison Classrooms Reflect White Supremacy
Raphael Tsavkko Garcia
The Troubling Relationships Between Bolsonaro and Dictatorships
Russell Mokhiber
Leo Gerard, Single Payer, Highmark Health, and the Corporatist Labor Movement
Howard Lisnoff
As Schools Open
Tom Lewandowski
Don’t Subsidize Companies That Silence Workers
James A Haught
Humanism – Helping People
Jesse Jackson
Violent White Supremacists Threaten Basic Civil Rights — and Our Lives
Norman Solomon
The Primary Contradiction: Corporate Power vs. Progressive Populism
Nicky Reid
Why I’m a Proud Anti-American
Thomas Knapp
In Cybersecurity, Decentralization and Diversity are Strength
Armen Henderson
Why Some People Don’t Trust Doctors
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Unplowed Tallgrass Prairie: Rarer Than Old-Growth Forest
Jill Richardson
What to Ask Before Calling Out
ANIS SHIVANI
The Dream is Dead Not Just for Dreamers, But for All Americans
Binoy Kampmark
Polishing Turds: Lord Bell’s Public Relations Revolution
Wim Laven
The Tragic Comedy in “Buying Greenland” from Denmark
Adolf Alzuphar
Diary: Franketienne
Stephen Martin
In Defence of Gramsci: Geopolitical Morphing and Austerity from an Outsider’s Perspective
August 29, 2019
Jack Rasmus
Trump’s Other Wall
John Steppling
The Reality Brokers (or the Rise of the Automagicians)
Suyapa Portillo Villeda
Under the U.S. Eye: When is the Time for Honduran Democracy?
George Ochenski
Environmental Collaborators, Hang Your Heads in Shame
Dean Baker
Brazil, the Amazon, and Global Warming
Jonah Raskin
PG&E Free: Revolutionary Energy at Stone Edge Farm in Sonoma, California
Max Lawson
Billionaires are a Sign of Economic Failure
Pandion Haliaetus
A Plea From the Animal Kingdom
Binoy Kampmark
The Stupidity of Smart Devices and Smart Cities
Roy Morrison
Global Climate Movement: Darkest Before the Dawn
Andreas Harsono
Indonesia’s Journalists Grapple With Islamism
Manuel García, Jr.
Night and Day, Being and Nonbeing
Lawrence Wittner
Trump has Blocked Wage Gains for American Workers
August 28, 2019
Louisa Willcox
Endangering the Ark
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Trade War and the Emerging Corporatist-Fascist State
Susan Babbitt
Fire and the “Changing Narrative” Thing
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Greek Way to a Green Planet
Vishaka George
Why is the Climate Changing Like This?
Daniel Warner
Algerians Patiently Protest
Dan Corjescu
On the Persistence of Religion
J.P. Linstroth
Bolsonaro Fiddles While the Amazon Burns
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail